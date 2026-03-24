A Tuesday Morning Murder: Inside the U.S. Kill List

Every Tuesday morning, a small, exclusive group of people sat down in the White House and decided who would die.

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Not a courtroom. Not a jury. Not even a formal hearing. A meeting. Fewer than half a dozen people, according to reporting by the Boston Globe… the kind of number you’d assemble for a budget review or a quarterly update. And at the end of it, there was a list.

The targets weren’t always foreign nationals. They weren’t always combatants in a traditional sense. They were names on a piece of paper, designated as a clear and present danger to the United States, handed off to the CIA’s Special Activities Division for what the agency calls neutralization.

We know what that means.

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I’ve had the privilege of getting to know John Kiriakou — former CIA officer, chief of counterterrorism operations in Pakistan after 9/11, and the man who went to prison for blowing the whistle on the U.S. government’s torture program. He’s one of the most incisive people I’ve ever spoken with about how the machinery of power actually operates when nobody’s watching.

When the topic of the Tuesday meetings arose, he didn’t hedge.

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He told me those meetings were real. That John Brennan, then the deputy national security adviser for counterterrorism, was reportedly running them at the National Security Council. That names went in, and names came out cleared for action. And that the targets on that list weren’t always who you’d expect.

Then he asked me a question I haven’t been able to shake.

“So, what happens then if there’s somebody at the National Security Council who draws up a list that includes, you know, Abdullah, Muhammad, Rashid, and Tegan… because I don’t like you. I don’t like your politics. I put you on the list. Who’s going to stop him? Who’s going to even know that there is a list?”

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“And then the CIA goes into court and says, ‘National security, your honor,’ and the judge says, ‘Case dismissed.’

This isn’t a hypothetical designed to make you paranoid. It’s a legal reality that was spoken out loud on the floor of the United States Senate.