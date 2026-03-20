Cuba’s Defense Posture and Special Forces

Cuba ranks 89th globally in the 2025 Military Power Rankings (Venezuela was 52nd; Iran was 11th)…Due to U.S. sanctions and limited, defense industry capacity, Cuba faces severe restrictions on spare parts, fuel, and advanced systems acquisition…Cuba has no ability to project power beyond its borders… limiting its role entirely to island defense and symbolic, regional influence. – MilitaryPowerRankings.com

President Donald J. Trump recently stated that, “I’ll be the honor of – have the honor of taking Cuba. That would be good…Taking Cuba. In some form, yeah. Taking Cuba. I mean, whether I free it, or take it.” Did he mean militarily, politically, or some other form of takeover, and is that realistically possible?

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Believe it or not, the Republic of Cuba, a mere 94 miles south of Florida, was once a tropical playground for America’s rich and famous, with numerous casinos, nightclubs, hotels, and prostitution, all overseen by U.S. organized crime elements, until the January 1, 1959, revolution of rebel leader Fidel Castro, overthrowing the corrupt regime of dictator Fulgencio Batista.

Since then, Cuba has been an equally-corrupt, communist dictatorship, and a perpetual thorn in America’s side, especially during the failed, Bay of Pigs invasion of April 1961, and the dramatic, Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962, but also from the perpetual presence, since 1967, of the Lourdes Radio Electronics Center, a Russian-operated, high-quality, signals-intelligence (SIGINT) site, about six miles southwest of the national capital of Havana.

Lourdes has been able to intercept traffic carried by American communications satellites, eavesdrop on telephone communications, and intercept messages from the NASA Mission Control Center in Florida, and has been responsible for at least 50 percent, and many sources cite 75 percent, of the Russian intelligence collection against the United States. The site was allegedly shut down in 2001 to 2002 because it was too expensive to maintain, but reopened in 2014, when Russia forgave literally 90 percent of Cuba’s unpaid, Soviet-era debts, totaling $32 billion!

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Especially since 2017, there has been abundant evidence that Lourdes is not only operating once again, but the massive facility, the largest intelligence complex, with 3,000 technicians, operated by the Russian Federation and its intelligence service outside its own borders, is currently shared by Russian and Chinese agents, in addition to which the Chinese now have their own SIGINT facility a mere 6.5 miles to the southeast, at Bejucal, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and the Select Committee on Intelligence, in 2016, publicly referring to “this Chinese listening station in Bejucal.”

In fact, communist China is Cuba’s largest international creditor and trading partner, having recently made a $120-million development loan for a container port at Santiago de Cuba, and visits by high-level Cuban and Chinese military leaders took place from 2015 to 2017. Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin admitted on January 17, 2023, that Russia and communist China are sharing a large amount of intelligence, operational, and signal data.

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In addition, there are Russian-operated military sites at Holguin, Remedios, Artemisia, and Santiago de Las Vegas, as well as extra SIGINT facilities at Wajay, Calabazar, and El Salao, so the Russian and Chinese intelligence threat from within Cuba is substantial. Also, the Cuban government reportedly sells its intercept data from U.S. communications to third-party buyers, particularly Russia and communist China.

The Russians and Chinese are able to intercept nearly all U.S. electronic communications, such as radio messages, cell phones, faxes, computer communications, satellite communications, and they can also track missiles and objects in space. This enables them to collect personal information about United States citizens in the private and government sectors, engage in industrial espionage, and have and the means to engage in cyber warfare against the U.S. And with communist China gearing up for operations against free and democratic Taiwan, it’s especially important to thwart such open aggression in that region by limiting Chinese access to U.S. communications.

Militarily, Cuba ranks quite low in overall power, with the bulk of its air defense comprised of 1970s-vintage/antique, SA-2 Guideline (S-75 Dvina) and SA-3 Goa (S-125 Neva/Pechora) fixed, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites, with only six SA-2s (28 miles range) and five SA-3 (22 miles range) batteries still active at the latest count. The SA-3s have been upgraded with a dozen SA-26 Pechora-2BM vehicles from Belarus, essentially containing two SA-3 missiles mounted on a truck chassis, instead of a fixed launcher. These are still dangerous missiles, but not nearly as threatening as Iran’s much more advanced, SA-20 Gargoyles, which the U.S. easily defeated very recently.

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