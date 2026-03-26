Evening Brief: Iran Is Fighting Blind as Its Leadership Splinters Under Fire

Iran’s Command Vacuum – Who’s Actually Giving the Orders Now

When Khamenei was killed on February 28, Iran did not just lose a leader; it lost the one figure who could align clerics, generals, and politicians into a single chain of command. What followed was not a collapse. It was a system still fighting, but doing it without a stable center of gravity.

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On paper, the transition followed the constitution. Article 111 triggered an interim leadership structure on March 1, composed of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a Guardian Council cleric selected by the Expediency Discernment Council. About a week later, after deliberations from March 3 to 8, the Assembly of Experts installed Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader, with the announcement made on March 9.

That sequence checks all the right legal boxes. It does not explain who is actually driving decisions.

The succession itself was shaped under pressure. IRGC commanders leaned heavily on the Assembly, sidelining opposition and forcing through Mojtaba’s appointment despite reported objections from within his father’s own circle. The same organization that controls Iran’s missile forces, proxy networks, and large portions of internal security did not just fill the vacuum. It helped define who would sit at the top of it.

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At the same time, the system briefly found a center of gravity in Ali Larijani, who functioned as a de facto decision-maker for nearly three weeks after Khamenei’s death. His assassination on March 17 removed the one civilian figure who could bridge the political and security apparatus. That second disruption pushed authority back into overlapping and competing channels.

Now you have three layers operating at once. A constitutional council with legal authority. A newly installed Supreme Leader who has not appeared publicly and whose statements are delivered secondhand, raising real questions about his physical condition and capacity to govern. And an IRGC that continues to execute operations, replace leadership under fire, and move faster than the political layer can coordinate.

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The fractures are already visible.

Mojtaba’s early messaging called for expanded attacks and using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage. Pezeshkian, meanwhile, has signaled conditional off-ramps and even apologized to Gulf states for Iranian strikes, only to be overruled by the Revolutionary Guards. That is not messaging nuance. That is strategic divergence at the top.

At the operational level, Iran is leaning into a “mosaic defense” approach, pushing decision-making down to local commanders and proxy elements. That keeps the fight going, but it also increases the likelihood that actions across Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and maritime units will drift out of sync.

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Looking one move ahead, watch for mismatched escalation, faster military action than political messaging can explain, and divergence across theaters.

Despite what she might be hearing on television, Iran is still in the fight. Missiles are still flying. Proxies are still moving.