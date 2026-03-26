Evening Brief: Iran Is Fighting Blind as Its Leadership Splinters Under Fire

Iran’s Air Defense Collapse – How a Decades-Long System Got Taken Apart in Days
Iran spent decades building what it believed was a layered shield. Russian S-300 batteries, domestically produced Bavar-373 systems, mid-range Khordad and Raad platforms, and short-range point defenses wrapped around critical infrastructure. On paper, it looked like a modern integrated air defense network.
What existed in reality was something far more fragile.
This collapse did not begin on February 28. It began years earlier.
Israeli strikes in April and October 2024 targeted the backbone of Iran’s high-end air defense, specifically the S-300 systems protecting key nuclear and military sites. By late 2024, multiple assessments indicated that all four S-300 batteries had been destroyed or rendered inoperable. Iran attempted partial reconstitution in the months that followed, with satellite imagery showing launchers reappearing near Tehran and Isfahan in early 2026. Whether those were operational systems, degraded remnants, or decoys remains unclear. What is clear is that whatever capability was rebuilt did not hold under pressure.
That set the conditions for what came next.
When the opening phase of this war began, the targeting followed a familiar and disciplined pattern. Radar systems and early warning nodes were hit first. Confirmed strikes on radar installations in Ilam and Khuzestan degraded Iran’s ability to see the battlespace before follow-on attacks even arrived. Once those sensors were degraded, the rest of the system began to unravel.
Air defense is not about launchers. It is about the network that connects sensors, command nodes, and shooters into a coherent response. Iran had hardware. What it lacked was seamless integration.
Years of sanctions and reverse engineering produced a hybrid system where Russian-built components operated alongside domestic substitutes that were never designed to fully integrate. That created friction in the worst possible places. Data links slowed. Targeting cycles lagged. Systems that should have been layered ended up operating in parallel.
In a modern air campaign, seconds are the difference between intercept and impact.
Once the radar picture degraded, US and Israeli aircraft began operating deeper inside Iranian airspace. By early March, operations had shifted from stand-off strikes to direct air activity over major population centers, including Tehran. CENTCOM reported thousands of targets struck in the opening days, including air defense systems, command nodes, and missile infrastructure.
At that point, the outcome was largely set.
According to US and Israeli assessments, Iran’s most advanced systems, including the Bavar-373, failed to generate meaningful interception rates during the opening exchanges. Iran has disputed this, at times claiming successful engagements against advanced aircraft, though similar claims in past conflicts have later proven unreliable.
By early March, the picture was blunt. High-end systems were degraded or non-functional, mid-tier defenses were struggling to coordinate, and short-range systems were failing to stop low-altitude drones.
Once air superiority is lost, everything underneath it becomes exposed.
Missile launchers, command centers, leadership compounds, logistics nodes, all of it becomes targetable. Air defense is not just about protecting the sky. It is about protecting the entire warfighting system.
Here is the part most media coverage misses.
This was not just about better aircraft or superior pilots. It was about integration versus imitation. Iran built a force that looked modern, but it was assembled under constraint, using reverse-engineered components and partial systems. It worked as a deterrent. It did not hold under sustained, coordinated attack.
Iran has adapted.
Instead of trying to rebuild a fixed network, it is shifting toward dispersion and what its own leadership has described as a “mosaic defense,” pushing authority down to local commanders and relying more on mobility, drones, and missile forces. That keeps the fight going, but it introduces fragmentation and increases the risk of miscalculation.
Let’s look one move ahead.
Iran is not going to regain control of its airspace in the middle of this conflict. It is going to operate underneath contested skies, using asymmetric tools to compensate for what it has lost.
Because right now, the reality is simple.
Iran is no longer defending its airspace.
It is fighting underneath someone else’s.
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