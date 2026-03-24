Evening Brief: Iran Squeezes Global Oil While US War Effort Shows Cracks

Roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply moves through a narrow set of shipping lanes only a few miles wide inside the Strait. That’s not simply a geographic anomaly. That’s leverage. When traffic through Hormuz stutters, even briefly, markets react instantly, not because supply is gone, but because certainty is.
Iran understands this better than anyone.
Instead of trying to dominate the Strait outright, Tehran is working the margins. Harassment, drone overflights, and reported mine threats have created just enough friction to make insurers nervous and shipping companies cautious, a trend reflected in rising war risk premiums and vessel tracking slowdowns. That’s all it takes. You don’t need to sink tankers if you can convince them not to sail.
And some are already choosing not to. This is affecting all Americans. If you’ve been to the gas pumps lately, you know exactly what I’m talking about. In short order, it will make it to our grocery shelves. Those crops don’t pick themselves, and they certainly don’t deliver themselves to your local grocer of choice.
As part of the bigger picture, shipping firms are rerouting or delaying voyages. Even the possibility of mines or targeting can halt movement faster than confirmed attacks. The Strait isn’t sealed. It’s being throttled, and Iran is firmly at the controls.
Maritime tracking data and industry reporting indicate that some vessels continue to transit while others hold back, creating the effect of a valve rather than a blockade. That’s a far more sophisticated play. A closed Strait invites overwhelming military response. A controlled one bleeds the system slowly while staying just below the threshold that forces a decisive reaction. It’s a pretty clever strategy, actually.
That pressure shows up immediately in the markets. Oil prices rise on disruption risk alone, and because crude is globally priced, the effects move fast, from tanker routes to fuel costs to inflation signals that reach directly into the U.S. economy.
This is the part that gets lost in the daily strike counts and Pentagon briefings.
Iran is not trying to win a conventional fight at sea. It’s using geography as a weapon, turning a narrow maritime corridor into a pressure point on the global economy and, by extension, Washington itself.
No sunk fleet required. No decisive battle. Just enough disruption to make the global economy flinch.
The Strait isn’t closed.
It’s under new management.
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