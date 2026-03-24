Evening Brief: Iran Squeezes Global Oil While US War Effort Shows Cracks

Trump’s Back-Channel War: Messages Move While Missiles Fly

If you’re looking for diplomacy in this war, don’t look at the podium. Watch the pauses after ultimatums, the sudden shifts in tone, and the countries quietly stepping into the middle. That’s where the real conversation is happening.

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The picture is not clean. Washington says there are “constructive” talks underway. Tehran says there are none. At the same time, messages are moving through a widening web of intermediaries, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Qatar, with additional channels in play. One of those channels is more specific than the talking points suggest. U.S. envoys have been in contact with Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. That is not a rumor-mill detail; it is a signal that lines of communication exist, even as both sides deny them.

The bigger problem is not whether messages are moving. It is who can answer them.

Since late February, U.S. and Israeli strikes have killed large portions of Iran’s senior leadership. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is gone. His successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, was installed under pressure from the IRGC after a contested process and has yet to appear publicly in any meaningful way. His first “statement” was read by a news anchor from a still image. That is not a position of strength. That is a system trying to project continuity while scrambling behind the curtain. Even U.S. officials have admitted they are not sure who on the Iranian side can make a decision and enforce it.

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Against that backdrop, the White House issued a 48-hour ultimatum targeting Iranian infrastructure, then pivoted into what became a short de-escalation window, effectively a five-day pause framed as progress. This was not hesitation on our part. It was pressure management. Escalate, pause, signal, repeat. Enough force to create leverage, but not enough to trigger a wider regional break.

Regional actors are not just passing notes. They are shaping the tempo. Gulf states are pushing to contain the conflict before it spreads. Oman, which carried much of the pre-war negotiation load, has signaled that talks had been making progress before the shooting started, and has continued trying to broker some kind of off-ramp. That effort is less about peace and more about preventing the kind of regional fire that no one can control.

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Both sides are also shaping the narrative. Washington sells the pause as diplomacy working. Tehran sells it as American hesitation. Both propaganda stories serve a purpose, and both can be true at the same time.

This is not a peace process. It is message traffic under fire, an attempt to manage escalation without committing to an end state. The air campaign continues. Proxy forces remain active. The back channel exists, but it is indirect, contested, and fragile.

For now, it buys time. It does not buy an ending.

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The Strait of Hormuz Isn’t Closed. It’s Being Controlled. And That’s Worse.

If you’re waiting for Iran to “close” the Strait of Hormuz, you’re thinking about this the wrong way.

They don’t need to shut it down. They just need to make it unpredictable, expensive, and dangerous enough that the rest of the world hesitates. That’s exactly what’s happening.