Evening Brief: Ukraine Stalls and Why the Iran War May Need Boots on the Ground After All

If Special Operations Forces are inside Iran right now, you’re not going to hear about it. And if they aren’t, the plans to put them there are already sitting on someone’s desk.

That’s where this war (or any war) lives, in the space between what’s confirmed and what’s being prepared.

Operation Epic Fury opened on February 28 with a familiar American approach: airpower first, hit hard, hit fast, take apart the enemy’s ability to think and respond. Thousands of targets have been struck since. Iranian command and control took a hit early, thanks to cyber and space-based disruption layered in before the first bombs landed.

U.S. forces continue to aggressively strike Iranian military targets with precision munitions. pic.twitter.com/DnPJFgEueZ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 23, 2026

From the outside, it looks like a clean, controlled air campaign. But airpower has limits.

It can destroy. It can degrade. It can isolate. But, and this is important, it can’t pick something up and carry it out.

That’s the problem sitting at the center of this war.

Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, enough in theory for around ten nuclear weapons if pushed further, is still believed to be inside the country. Some of it is buried under damaged facilities. Some of it may be dispersed.

All of it is now a physical problem. And physical problems tend to lead to special operations solutions.

Multiple outlets have reported that the administration is actively discussing options to secure that material. Not an invasion. Not a ground war. Small teams, specific objectives, fast in, fast out.

The kind of mission set that has existed inside JSOC for decades, but rarely gets talked about in real time.

That doesn’t mean it’s happening now. It means the clock is ticking toward a point where it might have to.

Because if the objective is to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capability, there are only so many ways to do that from the air. At some point, somebody has to confirm what’s left, secure important material, and make sure it doesn’t reappear six months from now in a different form.

What gets lost in most coverage is what “securing” that material actually looks like in practice, because it’s not one mission, it’s a sequence of problems stacked on top of each other.

First, you have to find it with certainty. Not “we think it’s here,” not satellite shadows and signal intercepts, but physical confirmation. “Eyes on the prize”, as it were.

That means closing the gap between intelligence and reality, which is where things start to get dangerous.

Then you have to reach it. Not overflight, not a strike package, but insertion into a denied environment with air defenses that haven’t all been taken offline and ground forces that still exist, even if they’re degraded.

Then comes the hard part.

Securing fissile material isn’t like grabbing a laptop off a table. You’re dealing with radiological risk, unknown storage conditions, possible booby traps, and the very real chance that what you’re looking for has already been moved, split, or partially concealed.

That turns a clean raid into a time-sensitive search problem under pressure.

And then you have to get out.

Extraction is where these missions break. Not getting in, not finding the target, but leaving with it while the clock is running and the other side is waking up and grabbing their weapons. Air corridors tighten. Response forces mobilize.

What started as a surgical action starts to look like a race.

There are only a handful of units on the planet that train for that kind of problem set, and they don’t train for it in theory.

So when people talk about “boots on the ground,” they’re missing the point. The real question isn’t whether forces go in.

It’s whether the problem left behind by the air campaign can be solved in any other way.

That’s where this gets uncomfortable.

The public story is still about strikes, sorties, and percentages. Missile launches down. Drone attacks reduced. Targets hit. Truth be told you can get that info just about anywhere.

What doesn’t get talked about is battle damage assessment, what actually got destroyed versus what we think got destroyed.

Strikes generate data. Heat signatures, secondary explosions, collapsed structures. But none of that guarantees the target is gone. Hardened facilities survive. Equipment gets moved before impact. Decoys get hit instead of the real thing. The enemy isn’t stupid. Never underestimate the enemy.

From the air, a building is either there or it isn’t. On the ground, it’s a different story.

And that gap, between assumed destruction and confirmed destruction, is where problems grow back.

The private reality is about what those strikes didn’t solve.

If special operations forces enter this fight in a visible way, it won’t be as a shift in strategy. It will be because the strategy ran into something it couldn’t reach from 30,000 feet.

That’s how these wars evolve. Not with a dramatic announcement, but with a quiet change in what needs to be done next.

And when that moment comes, it won’t look like escalation. It will look like necessity, because it is.