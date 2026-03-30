Medal of Honor Monday: Dakota Meyer’s Five Trips Into A Deadly Ambush

Kentucky Roots and No Frills

Dakota Meyer grew up in Columbia, Kentucky, the kind of place where people start working early in their lives and don’t talk much about it. There is no mythology here, just expectations. You show up. You carry your weight. You don’t quit because something got hard. That sticks with a young man. After high school, Meyer went where a lot of young men go when they want something more demanding than whatever is waiting at home. He joined the Marine Corps.

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Learning the Job

The Marines have a unique process for building warfighters. They don’t build you from scratch. They strip you down and see what’s left. Meyer trained as an infantryman and later worked as a scout sniper. Nothing too flashy about that. He learned how to move, how to think under pressure, how to operate in small units where hesitation costs time you don’t have, and mistakes get people hurt. That foundation is what held when everything else started to give way.

Ganjgal, Afghanistan

The patrol stepped into Ganjgal at first light. Marines, Afghan soldiers, and embedded personnel were moving into a village that had already decided how the day was going to go. The ambush hit fast. Machine guns, RPGs, fire from high ground, and buildings that had been prepared in advance. The patrol was pinned almost immediately. Requests for supporting fire went up. They didn’t come back in time. Men were cut off in the valley, wounded, exposed, taking fire from multiple directions.

Meyer was outside the kill zone when it started. He could have stayed there.

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Instead, he got into a vehicle and drove in.

Then he did it again. And again. And again. And again.

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Five trips into a live ambush, down roads already covered by enemy fire. Each time he went in, he brought something out, wounded Marines, Afghan soldiers, pieces of a situation that was breaking apart. At one point, he dismounted and moved on foot through the fight, linking up with elements that had been cut off. He pulled the wounded out. He helped recover the dead. He kept moving when stopping would have been the far easier call.

He was not the only one moving toward the fire that day. William D. Swenson was already inside it, moving through the same fight, pulling men to cover, trying to hold together what was left. Two different uniforms, same problem, same refusal to leave it there.

By the end of it, eight Americans were dead. More would have been if nobody had driven back in.

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