Meet the Americans Who Chose Russia

How can Trump find an off ramp with Iran? Russia might be able to help. https://t.co/wQpQiCy3QJ

Ritter’s legal history, including a conviction related to unlawful conduct involving a minor, complicates his public standing further. His technical knowledge remains; his authority is contested. He illustrates a familiar trajectory: proximity to power confers credibility, but distance from institutional discipline allows that credibility to drift.

Since 2022, his commentary on Ukraine has followed that line. He has repeatedly argued that Russian military performance is systematically underestimated, that Ukrainian offensives were structurally doomed, and that Western support would not alter the strategic outcome. Some of those assessments intersect with debates inside the analytical community; others have been stated with a level of certainty that outpaces available evidence.

That experience appears to have shaped the rest of his public life. Ritter emerged from Iraq deeply skeptical of U.S. intelligence claims and the political machinery behind them. Over time, that skepticism hardened into a consistent pattern: Western governments are framed as unreliable narrators; adversaries, particularly Russia, are granted a degree of analytical charity rarely extended by mainstream Western analysts.

Scott Ritter built his reputation inside the national security apparatus. As a Marine Corps intelligence officer and later a UN weapons inspector in Iraq, he developed a granular understanding of arms control regimes and the limits of intelligence collection. His early break with official Washington came during the run-up to the Iraq War, when he argued forcefully that Iraq did not possess active weapons of mass destruction programs at the scale being alleged.

Joe Kent on why we actually went to war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/ghoSEW6fLy

Over the past decade, a small but visible set of Americans has moved beyond commentary into something more concrete: relocation, citizenship, collaboration, or sustained presence within Russian media and political space. Their paths differ sharply. Some arrived through ideology, others through personal grievance, legal exposure, or the search for relevance after a career stalled at home. What binds them is not coordination, but convergence.

The accusation often outruns the evidence. Still, it gestures toward a phenomenon that is real, if poorly defined.

In recent months, a familiar charge has returned to circulation in American media: that certain commentators function, deliberately or otherwise, as conduits for Russian interests. Tucker Carlson sits near the center of that debate following his interview with Vladimir Putin, a piece of access journalism that drew both enormous viewership and sustained criticism. Carlson has also platformed figures such as Joe Kent, part of a broader pattern in which foreign policy skepticism and domestic political realignment increasingly overlap.

In recent months, a familiar charge has returned to circulation in American media: that certain commentators function, deliberately or otherwise, as conduits for Russian interests. Tucker Carlson sits near the center of that debate following his interview with Vladimir Putin, a piece of access journalism that drew both enormous viewership and sustained criticism. Carlson has also platformed figures such as Joe Kent, part of a broader pattern in which foreign policy skepticism and domestic political realignment increasingly overlap.

The accusation often outruns the evidence. Still, it gestures toward a phenomenon that is real, if poorly defined.

Over the past decade, a small but visible set of Americans has moved beyond commentary into something more concrete: relocation, citizenship, collaboration, or sustained presence within Russian media and political space. Their paths differ sharply. Some arrived through ideology, others through personal grievance, legal exposure, or the search for relevance after a career stalled at home. What binds them is not coordination, but convergence.

Joe Kent on why we actually went to war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/ghoSEW6fLy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 19, 2026

The Former Insider

Scott Ritter built his reputation inside the national security apparatus. As a Marine Corps intelligence officer and later a UN weapons inspector in Iraq, he developed a granular understanding of arms control regimes and the limits of intelligence collection. His early break with official Washington came during the run-up to the Iraq War, when he argued forcefully that Iraq did not possess active weapons of mass destruction programs at the scale being alleged.

That experience appears to have shaped the rest of his public life. Ritter emerged from Iraq deeply skeptical of U.S. intelligence claims and the political machinery behind them. Over time, that skepticism hardened into a consistent pattern: Western governments are framed as unreliable narrators; adversaries, particularly Russia, are granted a degree of analytical charity rarely extended by mainstream Western analysts.

Since 2022, his commentary on Ukraine has followed that line. He has repeatedly argued that Russian military performance is systematically underestimated, that Ukrainian offensives were structurally doomed, and that Western support would not alter the strategic outcome. Some of those assessments intersect with debates inside the analytical community; others have been stated with a level of certainty that outpaces available evidence.

Ritter’s legal history, including a conviction related to unlawful conduct involving a minor, complicates his public standing further. His technical knowledge remains; his authority is contested. He illustrates a familiar trajectory: proximity to power confers credibility, but distance from institutional discipline allows that credibility to drift.

How can Trump find an off ramp with Iran? Russia might be able to help. https://t.co/wQpQiCy3QJ — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) March 25, 2026

The Volunteer

Russell Bentley followed a more direct path. A Texas native with a prior criminal record, he traveled to eastern Ukraine after 2014 and joined Russian-backed separatist forces in Donetsk. He later transitioned into a media role, producing content that aligned closely with Russian narratives of the conflict.

Bentley’s story ended violently. In 2024, reports emerged that he had been detained and killed in Russian-controlled territory under murky circumstances. Russian authorities later arrested several soldiers in connection with his death. The details remain contested, but the outline is stark: a foreign volunteer who aligned himself with the Russian cause ultimately fell victim to the same opaque security environment he had embraced.

His trajectory speaks less to ideology than to belonging. War provided structure, identity, and purpose; it also removed the protections that come with distance.

The Agitator

Jackson Hinkle belongs to a different ecosystem entirely. His rise has taken place online, where attention is currency and provocation is method. He has built an audience by positioning himself against mainstream U.S. foreign policy and amplifying narratives that often mirror Russian state media framing.

In several instances, content circulated by Hinkle has been challenged or debunked after the fact, part of a broader pattern in which speed and engagement outrun verification. The incentives are transparent. Outrage travels; nuance stalls. Platforms reward the former.

What emerges is a form of alignment driven less by doctrine than by feedback loops. The message evolves in response to the audience that sustains it.

The Exile

Edward Snowden remains the most consequential American to end up under Russian protection. In 2013, he disclosed a vast archive of classified material detailing U.S. surveillance programs, arguing that the public had a right to understand the scope of government monitoring.

His flight from the United States led first to Hong Kong and then, after his passport was revoked, to Moscow. Russia granted him asylum and later citizenship.

Snowden’s case resists easy categorization. He has consistently framed his actions as a defense of civil liberties; U.S. officials have argued that his disclosures damaged national security and provided intelligence value to adversaries. What is clear is that his presence in Russia was shaped by constraint. Options narrowed quickly; Moscow remained.

He did not set out to become a symbol within Russia’s information environment. He became one nonetheless.

The Convert

Steven Seagal occupies a different category: celebrity as political ornament. Once a fixture of Hollywood action films, he has recast himself as an advocate for Russia and a personal ally of Vladimir Putin. He obtained Russian citizenship in 2016 and has appeared in official and semi-official roles, including cultural diplomacy.

Seagal has visited Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and maintained visible ties with regional leaders such as Alexander Lukashenko. His presence offers symbolic value. It signals endorsement, however superficial, from a recognizable Western figure.

Russia provides him with relevance and access. He provides Russia with spectacle.

The Influencer Layer

Accounts such as “Sasha Meets Russia” operate at a lower intensity but wider reach. They document daily life, infrastructure, and social rhythms inside Russia, often in contrast to Western perceptions. The tone is observational, sometimes sympathetic, rarely confrontational.

This form of content avoids overt political messaging. Its effect is cumulative rather than declarative. Viewers are not told what to think; they are shown what to see.

Ukraine supporting Israel is not surprising. It’s actually spot-on with their fascist agenda. Russians have been telling you for years. — Sasha Meets Russia (@sashameetsrus) March 23, 2026

The Personal Escape

Cases like Chad Hower sit outside clean ideological categories. A social media figure who surfaced online from Russia amid legal disputes in the United States tied to a custody conflict, his story reads less like defection than evasion that later acquires political coloration.

In 2024, he contacted me directly on Telegram, requesting an interview following my time in Ukraine. The conversation expanded quickly. At one point, he proposed a call with “someone important.” I agreed.

On the other end was Maria Butina, who had previously been convicted in the United States for acting as an unregistered foreign agent before returning to Russia and entering politics. She was measured, even courteous. The message, however, was direct. Given the controversies surrounding my former unit, she suggested that returning to the United States could carry legal risk; Russia, by contrast, could offer stability.

She wasn’t trying to convince me that I needed to lineup with Moscow’s world view, rather that I could live as a dissident in Russia.

I declined, I only humored the meeting because you don’t have some many opportunities in your life where such a peculiar proposition is on the table.

The Families and the Drifters

Recent reporting has begun to map the lived reality behind these decisions in sharper detail. One American family, featured in coverage of expatriates relocating to Russia, framed their move in explicitly cultural terms. They spoke about leaving behind what they saw as ideological overreach in the United States and seeking out a society they believed was more structured, more traditional, more predictable. The pitch they bought into carried a certain clarity: fewer ambiguities, fewer cultural battles, a return to something they considered stable.

Once inside Russia, that abstraction gave way to the mechanics of the state. Daily life came with bureaucratic obligations, documentation requirements, and an ambient awareness of a country operating under wartime conditions. The war in Ukraine is not distant in that environment. It shapes media, public messaging, employment, and the expectations placed on residents. Any long-term presence carries an implicit relationship with that system, whether acknowledged or not. The search for cultural order led them into a structure that is orderly in its own way, but defined by centralized authority and wartime priorities rather than personal preference.

Parallel cases exist at the individual level. Reporting highlighted by Air Force Times describes a U.S. Air Force veteran who appears to have entered Russian military service while facing criminal charges in the United States. The timeline suggests a decision made under pressure, with relocation offering both distance and a form of immediate utility. Service in this context provides a pathway to remain in-country, to establish standing, and to integrate into a system that is willing to absorb foreign nationals under specific conditions.

These cases trace a consistent arc. Russia becomes a destination for a narrow subset of Americans who arrive with unresolved pressures at home and find, upon arrival, a system that demands participation rather than distance. The terms are clear once entered. The trade is implicit, then enforced.

What Connects Them

These cases do not amount to a coordinated network. They reflect something looser and more revealing: a set of incentives that align at the margins.

Russia offers sanctuary, audience, or renewed status. The individuals who arrive bring credibility, novelty, or narrative utility. Each transaction is specific. The pattern emerges in aggregate.

The temptation is to collapse this into a story about betrayal. That approach obscures more than it clarifies. What stands out instead is how porous the boundary has become between media, identity, and geopolitics. A disgruntled insider, a volunteer fighter, a content creator, a fugitive, a celebrity in search of relevance; each follows a different path, yet all arrive at the same place.

I was offered that path, briefly and without ceremony. It came wrapped in logic that would make sense to someone cornered, discredited, or looking for a way out.

I understood the appeal at a superficial level.

I chose not to take it because I’d rather die than live like a regime’s exotic pet.