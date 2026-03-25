Shot Down Over Rhodesia: The Massacre of Flight 825 Survivors

At no point was international indifference to the white Rhodesians more profoundly demonstrated than in the crash of the Viscount Hunyani (Flight 825). On 3 September 1978, an Air Rhodesia civilian airliner (Vickers Viscount 782D) Flight 825 departed Kariba for Salisbury, Rhodesia. Kariba is a small town on the border of Zambia, located on the northern side of Lake Kariba. It was a common vacation place.

Advertisement

Shortly after takeoff, the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile (a Soviet-supplied Strela-2 / SA-7) fired by ZIPRA guerrillas. The last announcement from the pilot Captain Hood was, “…to be brave.” The plane crash-landed in the bush near Karoi, killing the flight crew and some 40 passengers. Due to a skillful landing by Captain Hood (who died in the crash), 18 people survived the crash. Passengers Tony Hill and Hans Hansen helped others off of the burning airplane. Hans’ wife Diana worked with them to walk people to the door of the plane until the inferno inside the fuselage made it impossible. Cynthia Tilley, Sharon Cole and her four-year-old daughter Tracey, Robert and Shannon Hargraves, and one of the stewardesses managed to get to the exit as well, and someone took a surviving baby from the lap of its mother through a broken-out window.

Then a local ZIPRA officer arrived with a detachment of guerrillas.

A Dentist named Dr Cecil MacLaren led some 8 of the survivors into the bush, where they hid as ZIPRA guerillas searched the crash site for any other survivors. 10 people were discovered and gathered together. Of these 10 gathered together, 6 were women, 2 were young girls (ages 7 and 4), and most had severe injuries from the crash and were unable to flee. From their hiding places, Dr MacLaren’s group was able to hear what was said by the ZIPRA officer in charge: “You have stolen our land. You are white. Now you must die.”

Advertisement

The captured group of survivors were mowed down with gunfire from AK-47s. Among the 10 people executed was Brenda Pearson, who was shot five times, and then as she lay dying on her back, a guerilla stood over her and plunged a bayonet into her chest 17 times. The 4-year-old girl (whose name I have omitted) died clinging to her father’s leg. Like Brenda Pearson, the child was stabbed to death with a bayonet.

Fortunately, little Tracey Cole spent the night sleeping on Dr MacLaren’s chest. When a rescue detachment of SAS discovered the wreck in a grid search and parachuted into the crash site, they were horrified at what they found.

Advertisement

The first survivor bold enough to emerge from hiding was Diana Hansen. “Then I heard a soft voice and looked into the bush. Out of it appeared a pretty lady, naked but for her underwear, covered in blood and dirt but she forced a nervous smile as our eyes met.”

Later, in a BBC interview ZIPRA leader Joshua Nkomo was asked about the atrocity, and he casually and stupidly admitted responsibility, laughing it off in an awkward fashion. The silence between him and the BBC interviewer was pregnant with a sort of moral disbelief and disgust that couldn’t be articulated. The British press, which was usually relentless in its criticism of Ian Smith and the Rhodesian Security Forces, could not find the words for this atrocity.

On the one hand, spinning such a story so as to fit the narrative of “a noble war of liberation against a bigoted remnant of the British Empire” would in effect morally justify firing on commercial airliners and executing civilians (including children) as long as they were Rhodesian.

Advertisement

On the other hand, condemning the atrocity committed by ZIPRA, who was receiving international aid from UN food programs and whom British Commonwealth member Zambia was sheltering within their borders with the full knowledge and approval of London, would be to concede that the conflict was not a simple narrative of “good vs evil”. Justice and fairness are not abstract concepts, they are perspectives, and regarding the crash of the Viscount Hunyani (Flight 825) both the British press and global media lacked the moral language to describe these things fairly, so they chose a shameful silence.