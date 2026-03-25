Military History

Shot Down Over Rhodesia: The Massacre of Flight 825 Survivors

After Flight 825 fell from the sky and its survivors were hunted in the wreckage, the war shed any remaining pretense of moral clarity, exposing a conflict where atrocity was met not with outrage, but with silence.

Wreckage of Air Rhodesia Flight 825 lies scattered in the bush near Karoi after it was brought down by a surface-to-air missile on September 3, 1978, an attack that would end in the execution of surviving passengers. Image Credit: Instagram @aircrashdaily

At no point was international indifference to the white Rhodesians more profoundly demonstrated than in the crash of the Viscount Hunyani (Flight 825). On 3 September 1978, an Air Rhodesia civilian airliner (Vickers Viscount 782D) Flight 825 departed Kariba for Salisbury, Rhodesia. Kariba is a small town on the border of Zambia, located on the northern side of Lake Kariba. It was a common vacation place.

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Shortly after takeoff, the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile (a Soviet-supplied Strela-2 / SA-7) fired by ZIPRA guerrillas. The last announcement from the pilot Captain Hood was, “…to be brave.” The plane crash-landed in the bush near Karoi, killing the flight crew and some 40 passengers. Due to a skillful landing by Captain Hood (who died in the crash), 18 people survived the crash. Passengers Tony Hill and Hans Hansen helped others off of the burning airplane. Hans’ wife Diana worked with them to walk people to the door of the plane until the inferno inside the fuselage made it impossible. Cynthia Tilley, Sharon Cole and her four-year-old daughter Tracey, Robert and Shannon Hargraves, and one of the stewardesses managed to get to the exit as well, and someone took a surviving baby from the lap of its mother through a broken-out window.

Then a local ZIPRA officer arrived with a detachment of guerrillas.

A Dentist named Dr Cecil MacLaren led some 8 of the survivors into the bush, where they hid as ZIPRA guerillas searched the crash site for any other survivors. 10 people were discovered and gathered together. Of these 10 gathered together, 6 were women, 2 were young girls (ages 7 and 4), and most had severe injuries from the crash and were unable to flee. From their hiding places, Dr MacLaren’s group was able to hear what was said by the ZIPRA officer in charge: “You have stolen our land. You are white. Now you must die.”

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The captured group of survivors were mowed down with gunfire from AK-47s. Among the 10 people executed was Brenda Pearson, who was shot five times, and then as she lay dying on her back, a guerilla stood over her and plunged a bayonet into her chest 17 times. The 4-year-old girl (whose name I have omitted) died clinging to her father’s leg. Like Brenda Pearson, the child was stabbed to death with a bayonet.

Fortunately, little Tracey Cole spent the night sleeping on Dr MacLaren’s chest. When a rescue detachment of SAS discovered the wreck in a grid search and parachuted into the crash site, they were horrified at what they found.

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The first survivor bold enough to emerge from hiding was Diana Hansen. “Then I heard a soft voice and looked into the bush. Out of it appeared a pretty lady, naked but for her underwear, covered in blood and dirt but she forced a nervous smile as our eyes met.”

Later, in a BBC interview ZIPRA leader Joshua Nkomo was asked about the atrocity, and he casually and stupidly admitted responsibility, laughing it off in an awkward fashion. The silence between him and the BBC interviewer was pregnant with a sort of moral disbelief and disgust that couldn’t be articulated. The British press, which was usually relentless in its criticism of Ian Smith and the Rhodesian Security Forces, could not find the words for this atrocity.

On the one hand, spinning such a story so as to fit the narrative of “a noble war of liberation against a bigoted remnant of the British Empire” would in effect morally justify firing on commercial airliners and executing civilians (including children) as long as they were Rhodesian.

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On the other hand, condemning the atrocity committed by ZIPRA, who was receiving international aid from UN food programs and whom British Commonwealth member Zambia was sheltering within their borders with the full knowledge and approval of London, would be to concede that the conflict was not a simple narrative of “good vs evil”. Justice and fairness are not abstract concepts, they are perspectives, and regarding the crash of the Viscount Hunyani (Flight 825) both the British press and global media lacked the moral language to describe these things fairly, so they chose a shameful silence.

The war in Rhodesia

The war in Rhodesia

In mourning, Rhodesians tuned into a memorial service sermon given by the Very Reverend John da Costa, the Anglican Dean of Salisbury.

“…Times come when it is necessary to speak out…against murder of the most savage and treacherous sort…This bestiality, worse than anything in recent history, stinks in the nostrils of heaven. The ghastliness of this ill-fated flight from Kariba will be burned upon our memories for years to come. Nobody who holds sacred the dignity of human life can be anything but sickened at the events attending the crash of the Viscount Hunyani. The horror of the crash was bad enough, but that this should have been compounded by the murder of the most savage and treacherous sort leaves us stunned with disbelief and brings revulsion in the minds of anyone deserving the name ‘human’…”

“One listens for the loud condemnation by Dr David Owen [labor party British Foreign Secretary under PM James Callaghan], himself a medical doctor, trained to extend mercy and help to all in need.”

“One listens and the silence is deafening.”

“One listens for the loud condemnation from the President of the United States [Jimmy Carter], himself a man from the Bible-Baptist belt, and again the silence is deafening.”

“One listens for the loud condemnation by the Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury, by all who love the name of God.”

“Again, the silence is deafening.”

“I have nothing but sympathy with those who are here today and whose grief we share. I have nothing but revulsion for the less-than-human act of murder which has so horrified us all. I have nothing but amazement at the silence of so many political leaders of the world. I have nothing but sadness that our churches have failed as badly to practice what they preach.”

In the aftermath of the crash of the Viscount Hunyani, British Foreign Secretary Dr David Owen released a numbly neutral public statement in which he condemned violence on all sides, expressed sympathy for the victims, and urged all sides to commit to negotiations and end the fighting. Crucially, he did not condemn the ZIPRA or ZAPU by name, nor did he call the incident a war crime, demand justice, ask why the Soviet Union had handed Strela-2 (SA-7) surface-to-air missiles to unaccountable guerilla forces, or even single out the perpetrators. While his statement was consistent with British foreign policy, pursuit of a negotiated settlement to end the fighting and transition Rhodesia into a majoritarian government, Dr Owen had also normalized atrocities. ZIPRA and ZANLA watched the milquetoast reaction from Dr Owen and his associates in the UN closely. Atrocities would not disqualify actors from future legitimacy. That message was duly noted, not only by the ZIPRA guerillas, but by all of the other factions watching the British Foreign Secretary’s broadcast.

A second civilian airliner, Air Rhodesia Flight 827, would be shot down in February 1979, killing all 59 aboard.

These incidents, and the painful cowardly feckless callousness demonstrated by the British Foreign Secretary and UN, all of it served to harden attitudes of Rhodesians who began to believe that the world and indeed their own English kin hated them to such an extent that no one would share in their mourning.

In response, the Rhodesian Security Forces launched ruthless cross-border retaliatory raids against ZIPRA bases in Zambia. These operations were among the most politically sensitive and strategically risky actions of the late Rhodesian Bush War.

ZIPRA’s major rear bases were in Zambia. The group used Zambian territory to stage operations into north-western Rhodesia and was supplied by the Soviets (and UN food programs) via channels routed through Zambia. Rhodesia had repeatedly warned that civilian targeting would trigger retaliation. After Flight 825, Salisbury decided to make that threat real.

Within days of the shootdown, Rhodesian forces struck large ZIPRA encampments in central Zambia (notably the Mkushi area), damaging training, logistics, and command facilities hundreds of kilometers north of the Zambian-Rhodesian border. At the physical limits of their operational range, these raids were conducted using Rhodesian Air Force Hawker Hunters and Canberra bombers and SAS and RLI detachments as helicopter-borne troops for rapid strikes and extraction. The operations followed a familiar Fireforce pattern: airstrike to shock and disorganize, ground assault to inflict casualties and destroy infrastructure, and rapid withdrawal before a Zambian response could be mobilized.

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