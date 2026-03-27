No Action, Talk Only (NATO)

There’s a certain smell that comes off a bloated alliance in peacetime, something between stale cigar smoke and bureaucratic cologne, and it gets stronger when the shooting starts. You can almost hear the gears grinding somewhere deep inside that oversized blue carcass, committees forming, statements drafted, urgency diluted into something polite and ultimately useless. Meanwhile, the ocean lanes stay dangerous, the maps keep glowing red, and somebody, somewhere, still has to do the dirty work.

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Smoke, Mirrors, and a Very Large Problem

So Tiny Trump leans in and pushes, boots digging into the dirt, asking for just a sliver of effort, a token gesture, something that suggests this whole arrangement isn’t just decorative theater with flags. Not a war, not a crusade, just a few ships to sweep the mines so the world economy doesn’t choke on its own lifelines. The response drifts back slow and hazy, wrapped in comfort and distance, like a man half-asleep in a velvet chair insisting everything is under control while the house smolders around him.

The Strange Physics of Useless Power

And that’s the joke, if you can still call it that. Power without movement, obligation without action, a grand machine built for collective defense that occasionally forgets how to move its own weight. Our cartoon doesn’t need to shout it. It just lets the scene sit there, heavy and absurd, while the rest of us watch the strain, the smoke, and the slow realization that when things get real, gravity always picks a side.