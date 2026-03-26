The Su-30SM2 is the latest iteration of Russia's advanced fighter jets, combining features from the Su-35 with a two-seat configuration for enhanced mission capabilities. Moscow plans to upgrade its existing fleet of Su-30SMs to the SM2 standard by 2027, improving their combat effectiveness and operational sustainability.
Key points from this article:
The Su-30SM2 Flanker-H is derived from the Su-27P and features advanced avionics and weaponry, including the N035 Irbis-E radar and KAB-250 laser-guided bombs.
How the upgrade to the Su-30SM2 standard will enhance the Russian Air Force's capabilities by increasing commonality with the Su-35S, simplifying maintenance and reducing costs.
Why the deployment of Su-30SMs in the ongoing Ukraine conflict is significant, as Russia has lost 14 of these aircraft, highlighting vulnerabilities despite their advanced technology.
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Super Flanker: The Exotic Su-30SM2 Flanker-H Fighter
Warren Gray
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A two-seat predator with upgraded Su-35 guts and enough thrust-vectoring violence to snap a fight in seconds, the Su-30SM2 “Super Flanker” is Moscow’s blunt instrument for owning the sky while dragging a full warload into the kill box.
“Meet Russia’s Su-30SM2 Fighter: A Two-Seat Su-30SM with the Guts of an Su-35…The Su-30SM2 is likely the final…iteration of the sprawling family of Flanker heavy fighters…Moscow also plans to upgrade its roughly 110 Su-30SMs…to the SM2 standard by 2027.” — Sébastien Roblin, for 19FortyFive, September 14, 2022.
The amazing Sukhoi Su-30SM2 Flanker-H, or “Super Flanker,” is the Russian Federation’s very latest and most exotic, fourth-generation+ jet fighter, a multi-role aircraft for all-weather, air-to-air, and air-interdiction missions. Derived from the earlier Su-27P Flanker-B series, the Su-30SM was created in 1996 as an advanced, two-seat fighter with digital, fly-by-wire flight controls, thrust-vectoring capability, and movable, forward canards in an integrated, aerodynamic configuration designed for maximum maneuverability.
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The canards, first used on a similar Su-33 Flanker-D naval fighter, not only enhance maneuverability, but also compensate for the heavier N011M Bars-R (“Leopard”) phased-array radar and mission systems in the nose. Unfortunately, they also contribute to aerodynamic drag, and reduce the top speed from Mach 2 to Mach 1.75, but since most aerial combat takes place at airspeeds below Mach 1, this is not really a detracting factor.
Due to the cumbersome Russian aerospace industry, however, the Su-30SM Flanker-H model did not achieve fully operational status until late 2015. At least 16 of these advanced fighters deployed to Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia, Syria, from September through December 2015, making their combat debut in the Syrian Civil War, where they mostly attacked ground targets with unguided rockets, or escorted other Russian attack aircraft and bombers. One Su-30SM crashed shortly after takeoff on May 3, 2018, killing both crew members.
Equivalent models of the Flanker-H have been exported to India (284 sold) as the Su-30MKI, to Algeria (70) as the Su-30MKA, to Indonesia (11) and communist China (24) as the Su-30MK2, to Malaysia (18) as the Su-30MKM, to Myanmar (6) as the Su-30SME, and to Armenia (4), Belarus (16), and Kazakhstan (29) as the Su-30SM.
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Russia currently has approximately 103 Su-30SMs in its air force, and 22 more in the navy, with the first four brand-new Su-30SM2 models recently delivered to Russian Naval Aviation at Chernyakhovsk Naval Air Base (directly adjacent to an SA-21B Growler, ultra-long-range, surface-to-air missile battery), in the Kaliningrad exclave region, sandwiched uncomfortably between the NATO nations of Lithuania and Poland.
In August 2020, the first contract for upgrades to the modernized Su-30SM2 standard was signed, with 21 existing Flanker-H aircraft to be updated with more sophisticated components from the very latest Su-35S Flanker-M fighter. This includes the more-powerful, AL-41F1S Saturn low-bypass, turbofan engines, the N035 Irbis-E (“Snow Leopard”) radar, and the capability to employ KAB-250 laser-guided bombs, Kh-32 cruise missiles, and Kh-59MK2 Ovod (AS-18 Kazoo) stealth cruise missiles, at a unit cost of $66 million per aircraft!
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The Su-35 engines produce 16 percent more power, require 20 percent more intake air, use an improved plasma ignition system, and the exhaust nozzles provide 20 degrees of thrust vectoring, versus 15 degrees in the original engines, for enhanced yaw and roll performance. In addition, the improved Irbis-E radar provides long-range scanning up to 240 miles for aerial targets, and the OLS-30 infrared search-and-track set (IRSTS) is replaced by the better OLS-35, which can track up to four aerial targets from 31 to 56 miles away.
This is why the weapon systems officer (WSO) in the rear seat becomes so important, because of the relative sophistication of the avionics systems, as well as advanced navigation and communication systems, and helmet-mounted sighting systems.
The Su-30SM2 Flanker-H is a wicked-looking, cranked-arrow design, with its forward canards resembling a barbed broadhead on a crossbow bolt. Its airframe is manufactured of Russian titanium and high-strength, aluminum alloys, and the exotic configuration is capable of “super-maneuverability,” including the famed, Cobra Maneuver and tailslide, to rapidly decelerate the aircraft, causing any pursuing fighter to overshoot, as well as breaking a Doppler radar-lock, as the relative speed of the aircraft drops below the threshold (“Doppler-notch”) where the signal is detectable to radar.
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Russian Air Force Su-30SMs are primarily based at Domna, 124 miles north of Mongolia, Kursk, 62 miles from the Ukrainian border, and Millerovo, conveniently located only 11 miles east of the Ukrainian border.
Russian Naval Aviation Flanker-Hs are painted dark gray, with white noses, as seen below, and have been deployed in small numbers to Chernyakhovsk, Severomorsk-3, Saki, Sevastopol, and Yeysk Naval Air Bases, with the latter three all very close to Ukraine.
The Su-30SM and SM2 Flanker-H variants are typically armed with a single, highly accurate, GSh-30-1 30mm cannon in the right wing root, with 150 rounds of ammunition loaded. There are 12 weapon stations beneath the wings, but the “standard” armament seen in recent photographs includes four R-74M (improved AA-11 Archer) heat-seeking missiles under the outer stations, two R-77-1 (improved AA-12 Adder) radar-guided missiles under the inboard wing stations, and a pair of AS-17 or AS-18 cruise missiles on the fuselage stations. They may also carry a wide variety of bombs, rockets, anti-ship missiles, and other optional hardware, including SAP-518SM wingtip, radar-jamming pods.
During the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia has lost 14 Su-30SMs in combat action, with at least five destroyed on the ground at Millerovo and Saki Air Bases by Ukrainian missile attacks, and most of the others hit by long-range, Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles, such as the SA-10B Grumble. None were shot down in air-to-air engagements, although Russian Su-30SMs and Su-35s shot down a total of eight less-capable, Ukrainian MiG-29S Fulcrum-C and Su-27P Flanker-B jet aircraft, and one large, Mi-14PL Haze-A naval helicopter.
The Russians also claim that Su-30SM2 Flanker-H fighters destroyed a U.S.-supplied, MIM-104E/F Patriot air defense missile system in Ukraine in late November 2025, probably with Kh-31P (NATO designation: AS-17 Krypton) anti-radar missiles, with a range of 70 miles.
On January 20, 2022, the first four advanced Su-30SM2 models were delivered to the 4th Guards Naval Attack Regiment of the Russian Naval Aviation service at Chernyakhovsk Naval Air Base in the Kaliningrad (Baltic) region, identified by the large numerals of Blue 78 through 81 on their sides. These deliveries were not publicly acknowledged until November 21, 2025.
The end result of the Su-30SM2 Flanker-H upgrade is to produce a brand-new Super Flanker, with the upgraded engines, radar, and avionics systems of the latest Su-35S Flanker-M, but with two crewmembers instead of just one, for extra mission taskings, and enhanced maneuverability due to the forward canards.
Eventually, all 110 to 114 remaining Flanker-Hs in the Russian Air Force and Navy will be upgraded to the modernized, Su-30SM2 standard by 2027, increasing commonality of components and weaponry with their frontline, Su-35S Flanker-M jet fighters to simplify maintenance procedures, reduce supply and repair costs, and improve the overall sustainability of the current Russian fighter force before the newer, Su-57 Felon stealth fighter enters more widespread service in the near future.
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Warren Gray is a retired U.S. Air Force intelligence officer with experience in joint special operations and counterterrorism. He served in Europe (including Eastern Europe, and with two American fighter squadrons in Germany) and the Middle East (including a stealth fighter squadron in Saudi Arabia), earned Air Force and Navy parachutist wings, four college degrees, including a Master of Aeronautical Science degree, and was a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Intelligence Operations Specialist Course, and the USAF Combat Targeting School. He is currently a published author and historian.
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