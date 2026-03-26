Super Flanker: The Exotic Su-30SM2 Flanker-H Fighter

“Meet Russia’s Su-30SM2 Fighter: A Two-Seat Su-30SM with the Guts of an Su-35…The Su-30SM2 is likely the final…iteration of the sprawling family of Flanker heavy fighters…Moscow also plans to upgrade its roughly 110 Su-30SMs…to the SM2 standard by 2027.” — Sébastien Roblin, for 19FortyFive, September 14, 2022.

The amazing Sukhoi Su-30SM2 Flanker-H, or “Super Flanker,” is the Russian Federation’s very latest and most exotic, fourth-generation+ jet fighter, a multi-role aircraft for all-weather, air-to-air, and air-interdiction missions. Derived from the earlier Su-27P Flanker-B series, the Su-30SM was created in 1996 as an advanced, two-seat fighter with digital, fly-by-wire flight controls, thrust-vectoring capability, and movable, forward canards in an integrated, aerodynamic configuration designed for maximum maneuverability.

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The canards, first used on a similar Su-33 Flanker-D naval fighter, not only enhance maneuverability, but also compensate for the heavier N011M Bars-R (“Leopard”) phased-array radar and mission systems in the nose. Unfortunately, they also contribute to aerodynamic drag, and reduce the top speed from Mach 2 to Mach 1.75, but since most aerial combat takes place at airspeeds below Mach 1, this is not really a detracting factor.

Due to the cumbersome Russian aerospace industry, however, the Su-30SM Flanker-H model did not achieve fully operational status until late 2015. At least 16 of these advanced fighters deployed to Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia, Syria, from September through December 2015, making their combat debut in the Syrian Civil War, where they mostly attacked ground targets with unguided rockets, or escorted other Russian attack aircraft and bombers. One Su-30SM crashed shortly after takeoff on May 3, 2018, killing both crew members.

Equivalent models of the Flanker-H have been exported to India (284 sold) as the Su-30MKI, to Algeria (70) as the Su-30MKA, to Indonesia (11) and communist China (24) as the Su-30MK2, to Malaysia (18) as the Su-30MKM, to Myanmar (6) as the Su-30SME, and to Armenia (4), Belarus (16), and Kazakhstan (29) as the Su-30SM.

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Russia currently has approximately 103 Su-30SMs in its air force, and 22 more in the navy, with the first four brand-new Su-30SM2 models recently delivered to Russian Naval Aviation at Chernyakhovsk Naval Air Base (directly adjacent to an SA-21B Growler, ultra-long-range, surface-to-air missile battery), in the Kaliningrad exclave region, sandwiched uncomfortably between the NATO nations of Lithuania and Poland.

In August 2020, the first contract for upgrades to the modernized Su-30SM2 standard was signed, with 21 existing Flanker-H aircraft to be updated with more sophisticated components from the very latest Su-35S Flanker-M fighter. This includes the more-powerful, AL-41F1S Saturn low-bypass, turbofan engines, the N035 Irbis-E (“Snow Leopard”) radar, and the capability to employ KAB-250 laser-guided bombs, Kh-32 cruise missiles, and Kh-59MK2 Ovod (AS-18 Kazoo) stealth cruise missiles, at a unit cost of $66 million per aircraft!

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The Su-35 engines produce 16 percent more power, require 20 percent more intake air, use an improved plasma ignition system, and the exhaust nozzles provide 20 degrees of thrust vectoring, versus 15 degrees in the original engines, for enhanced yaw and roll performance. In addition, the improved Irbis-E radar provides long-range scanning up to 240 miles for aerial targets, and the OLS-30 infrared search-and-track set (IRSTS) is replaced by the better OLS-35, which can track up to four aerial targets from 31 to 56 miles away.

This is why the weapon systems officer (WSO) in the rear seat becomes so important, because of the relative sophistication of the avionics systems, as well as advanced navigation and communication systems, and helmet-mounted sighting systems.

The Su-30SM2 Flanker-H is a wicked-looking, cranked-arrow design, with its forward canards resembling a barbed broadhead on a crossbow bolt. Its airframe is manufactured of Russian titanium and high-strength, aluminum alloys, and the exotic configuration is capable of “super-maneuverability,” including the famed, Cobra Maneuver and tailslide, to rapidly decelerate the aircraft, causing any pursuing fighter to overshoot, as well as breaking a Doppler radar-lock, as the relative speed of the aircraft drops below the threshold (“Doppler-notch”) where the signal is detectable to radar.

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Russian Air Force Su-30SMs are primarily based at Domna, 124 miles north of Mongolia, Kursk, 62 miles from the Ukrainian border, and Millerovo, conveniently located only 11 miles east of the Ukrainian border.