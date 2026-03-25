The Bolduc Brief: Iran War Enters Week Four as Strikes Fail to Break Tehran’s Will

Based on reports as of March 21, 2026, regarding the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, here is a breakdown of the situation:

Trump Administration Ineffective Messaging: Misinformation about the Iran conflict by the Trump administration is creating a lack of confidence both at home and abroad. The president, vice president, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, and the press secretary are often not on the same sheet of music, referring to misleading polls about the popularity of the conflict with Americans, and misinformation about the effectiveness of the air campaign. There is no doubt we are dropping a lot of bombs, and that those bombs hit their target; the doubt is the strategic and operational effect it is having on Iran, given their ability to respond regionally and outside of the region. There is a huge question as to whether the Iranian government lacks the will to continue the fight. It would seem, going into the fourth week of the war, that the air campaign has little effect on the Iranian government’s will to continue to fight.

Advertisement

Iranian Missile Production & Resolve: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied that U.S. and Israeli airstrikes have crippled their missile production capabilities, stating they continue to produce missiles and maintain stockpiles even under wartime conditions. Despite heavy pounding, Iran remains defiant, asserting its capability to produce missiles.

Targeting Intelligence Officials: Reports indicate that while top Iranian leaders have been targeted, such actions have not stopped Iran’s missile and drone attacks, which continue to rattle Gulf Arab neighbors.

Impact on Qatar LNG: Iranian strikes on March 18–19, 2026, caused significant damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex, knocking out approximately 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity, with repairs expected to take three to five years. This has resulted in a global energy crisis and a surge in gas prices.

Advertisement

Kuwaiti Oil Refinery Attack: Iran’s Shahed drones have been used effectively to target critical infrastructure, including a drone attack that caused a fire at Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, on March 19-20, 2026.

Iranian Drone Effectiveness: Iran’s Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones are small, low-cost (estimated at $35,000 to $193,000), and capable of traveling over 1,000 miles to strike targets with precision. They are designed to overwhelm air defenses through sheer numbers, with thousands available.

Advertisement

Range of Attacks: Reports indicate that Iranian-linked strikes have targeted energy sites as far as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. While some reports mention drone debris near the UAE, a direct attack on Diego Garcia has not been widely confirmed in the top-tier search results from the past few days.

Diplomacy and Shipping: India has been engaging in direct talks with Iran to ensure the passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

European Response: European nations have been involved in separate diplomatic efforts, often issuing statements that reflect a more cautious approach compared to the Trump administration’s direct, aggressive stance.

Advertisement

U.S. CENTCOM Progress & Doubts: While the US CENTCOM has reported high numbers of successful strikes against Iranian targets, including 130 vessels, the continued ability of Iran to launch significant drone and missile attacks on major energy infrastructure has led to questions about the effectiveness of the campaign.

Attacks on Israel & Regional Security: Iranian attacks have continued to cause disruptions, with reports of missile interceptions in central and northern Israel, and a drone attack on the Haifa refinery, the largest in Israel.