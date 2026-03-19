The Bolduc Brief: Reassessing Military Engagement – A Call for Effective Diplomacy with Iran

The ongoing confrontations with Iran have illuminated a significant miscalculation in our political and military strategy. It has become increasingly clear that the recent attacks were not only politically misguided but also strategically flawed. The expectation that Iran would concede in the face of military aggression was fundamentally unrealistic; instead, it was entirely predictable that they would respond with escalation tactics, including the potential disruption of crucial international shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The reliance on air power as a means to achieve a decisive strategic victory over Iran reveals a serious misunderstanding of the complexities of warfare and regional dynamics. History teaches us that the best outcomes derived from such military actions tend to be limited to disruption rather than outright destruction of an adversary’s capabilities. While air strikes may achieve temporary tactical objectives, they seldom result in the desired long-term political change. The belief that these actions could foster regime change and enable opposition factions to seize control of the Iranian government was a gross overestimate of the efficacy of military force.

Moreover, the treatment of our allies by President Trump during this period has been equally troubling. A robust alliance is essential in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by Iran, and alienating key partners undermines potential diplomatic efforts. An effective foreign policy is built on collaboration and mutual respect, rather than unilateral decisions that disregard the perspectives and interests of allies. In this context, Congress’s failure to actively engage and hold the Executive accountable is disheartening. A proactive legislative branch could provide necessary checks and balances, fostering a more comprehensive and responsible approach to foreign policy.

The current situation should not be framed solely around Iran’s role as a “bad actor” in the region or the world. It requires a nuanced understanding of the complex socio-political landscape. Effective diplomacy, strategically crafted policies, and sincere attempts at influence and collaboration offer a greater chance of compelling Iran to modify its behavior over time. History has demonstrated that diplomatic engagement, even with adversaries, is often more fruitful than military confrontation. While compromise may be uncomfortable, it is a necessary component of conflict resolution. Acknowledging that not all outcomes will be perfect is essential in pursuing lasting peace.

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The perspective of viewing Iran as merely a nail to be struck down with military force is deeply flawed and counterproductive. Solutions that rely solely on military engagement ignore the underlying issues that drive conflict and are unlikely to yield sustainable change. The potential for a more effective resolution lies in prioritizing diplomacy over aggression, fostering dialogue, and engaging in cooperation.

In summary, the recent military engagements with Iran serve as a cautionary tale against the over-reliance on force as a solution to complex geopolitical challenges. Real progress requires patience, collaboration, and a commitment to understanding the multifaceted nature of international relations. By shifting our approach from military confrontation to diplomatic engagement, we can lay the groundwork for a more stable and peaceful future—not only for ourselves but for the broader region as well.

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Donald C. Bolduc