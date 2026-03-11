The Terror Threat Is Back: Practical Security Advice for Americans as Iran Tensions Rise

Don’t Advertise Yourself

The first rule of personal security is simple.

Blend in.

Do not be that guy.

You know the one. The group of Americans walking through a foreign city talking loudly in English about politics while dressed like they are about to clear rooms in Fallujah. Tactical pants, wraparound Oakley sunglasses, and a shirt that looks like it came free with a rifle purchase.

That outfit does not make you look like a harder target. It makes you look like a billboard.

If someone with bad intentions is scanning a crowd for Americans, veterans, or anyone connected to the U.S. military, the guy dressed like a walking 5.11 catalog is going to stand out immediately.

So here is a simple adjustment.

Ditch the Oakleys. Wear Ray-Bans like a normal person. Stop wearing 5.11 tactical pants to Disneyland.

Stick to neutral colors. Black, gray, navy, earth tones. Avoid bright colors that draw attention across a crowd. Red, yellow, orange. Anything that looks like a high-visibility safety vest.

Footwear matters too. Flip-flops are fine at the beach. They are terrible if you ever need to move quickly. Wear shoes you can actually run in.

This is not paranoia. It is basic tradecraft.

The less you advertise yourself, the less attention you attract.

Quiet competence beats tactical fashion every time.

Be Smart About Where You Spend Your Time

The second rule is simple.

Think about where you place yourself.

Most terrorist attacks are not sophisticated operations. They are opportunistic. The attacker looks for places where large numbers of people gather, and security is relatively light.

Crowded public spaces naturally fit that description. Festivals, concerts, major tourist attractions, and packed nightlife districts concentrate people into tight spaces. That is exactly the kind of environment someone looking to create panic is going to consider.

This does not mean you should stop living your life. It does mean being a little more deliberate. If tensions are high, maybe that is not the week to stand shoulder to shoulder in the most crowded venue in the city.

The same logic applies overseas.

Certain locations around the world are well-known gathering points for specific groups. Israeli backpacker hostels are one example. After completing their service, thousands of former Israeli Defense Forces soldiers travel abroad each year, and many of them pass through the same beach towns and hostels.

I see it here in Thailand constantly. Entire clusters of hostels and beach bars fill up with groups of recently discharged Israeli soldiers blowing off steam after two years in uniform.

There is nothing wrong with that. It is understandable.

But from a security standpoint, those places are extremely predictable.

If someone wanted to make a political statement by targeting Israelis abroad, the work of identifying locations is already done for them. The gathering points are widely known and easy to find.

Predictability makes social life convenient.

It also makes targeting easier.

For that reason alone, I tend to avoid those environments completely. Not out of hostility toward the people there, but because clustering around any highly identifiable group creates unnecessary risk.

The same principle applies to bars known for American soldiers or contractors near bases and embassies.

Predictability is great for nightlife.

It is not great for personal security.

Stay Aware. Both Offline and Online.

The final rule is simple.

Pay attention.

That means paying attention not only to the physical environment around you but also to what people are saying online in the place where you happen to be. Local social media often tells you what is happening before traditional news outlets catch up.

When I was moving through Kabul as a contractor, one of the first places I checked for breaking information was Twitter, now X. Local chatter, journalists, and bystanders posting videos often gave a clearer picture of the situation than official statements.

That habit followed me into Ukraine, where the information environment was even more dynamic. The war unfolded in real time across Telegram channels, drone footage, and local reporting. If something happened in a city, it often appeared online within minutes.

Situational awareness sounds like a buzzword, but it really just means not moving through the world on autopilot.

When you enter a building, notice the exits. When you sit down in a restaurant or bar, take a quick look around the room. Who is there? What is the general atmosphere? Does anything feel off?

At the same time, keep an eye on the digital environment around you. If something unusual is happening nearby, local social media will often start talking about it immediately.

You do not need to stare at people or behave like a paranoid mall cop.

Just keep your head up, stay aware of your surroundings, and keep one eye on the information stream around you.