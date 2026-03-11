Headline

The Terror Threat Is Back: Practical Security Advice for Americans as Iran Tensions Rise

The terror threat in the United States is back in the conversation. A GWOT veteran offers practical advice on staying alert without living in fear.

Bangladeshi demonstrators burn a U.S. flag and a mock coffin representing then-U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-American protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2012. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

With the launch of Operation Epic Fury, the terror threat in the United States has quietly returned to the national conversation. Older Americans will recognize the feeling immediately: the possibility that terrorist attacks could once again reach U.S. soil.

Western intelligence and law enforcement officials have warned that Iran and its proxies could attempt retaliatory actions outside the Middle East. The scenarios being discussed are not exotic. They are the same categories security professionals have been talking about for two decades: sleeper cells already living in Western countries, lone-wolf attackers inspired by propaganda, cyberattacks against infrastructure, and operations carried out by proxy groups.

None of this means the United States is about to see a wave of attacks. But the threat environment has shifted. If you remember the early years after 9/11, the mood will feel familiar. Warnings return. Threat assessments. Plots that may or may not materialize.

Lessons From Living With a Target on Your Back

I’m 39 years old, a Global War on Terror veteran. I served in Iraq as a military policeman and later worked in Afghanistan as a private military contractor. I remember the era clearly. Anthrax scares. Airport security transforming overnight. The realization that America’s wars could reach the home front.

Since then, I’ve spent much of my life moving through unstable places. I’ve traveled through more than forty-five countries, embedded with Ukrainian forces, and at this point I’ve even been sentenced in absentia by a Russian court for “mercenarism.” When you operate long enough in environments where you might legitimately have a target on your back, a few habits become second nature.

Most of them are surprisingly simple.

And they translate just as easily to everyday life.

It’s also worth remembering that the post-9/11 threat came largely from Sunni jihadist groups like al-Qaeda. Iran, by contrast, is a Shia state that tends to operate through intelligence networks, proxy militias, and indirect pressure rather than spectacular mass-casualty attacks.

That distinction matters.

But it does not eliminate the risk. When tensions spike, violence does not always come from the most obvious source. Sometimes it comes from whoever decides the moment is useful.

And right now, the moment is useful.

In today’s media environment, a single attacker can produce global headlines in minutes. Everyone has a camera. Social media will spread the footage instantly.

Which brings us back to one of the more surreal moments of the early homeland security era.

In 2003, the newly created U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggested Americans keep plastic sheeting and duct tape on hand so they could seal their windows during a chemical attack. Hardware stores promptly sold out of duct tape. For a few days, the entire country appeared to be preparing for what can only be described as a nerve-gas hurricane.

I wasn’t in the military yet, but later I met plenty of soldiers who remembered it. The consensus was universal.

Nobody was actually taping their windows.

The episode captured the national mood. Americans were trying to figure out how to live with a new kind of threat.

So let’s start with the first rule.

Do not panic.

More specifically, do not perform the modern American ritual of panic buying. If the headlines start getting dramatic, resist the urge to clear the toilet paper aisle like it’s March 2020 again. Terror threats are serious matters, but they are not improved by turning Costco into the last helicopter out of Saigon.

The reality is simpler.

Most Americans will never experience a terrorist attack firsthand. Even during the height of the Global War on Terror, the statistical odds were extremely low. What changes in periods like this is not daily life but the background level of risk.

The goal is not to live in fear.

The goal is to operate a little smarter.

And that starts with understanding what the threats actually look like.

Understand What the Threat Actually Looks Like

When security officials talk about attacks linked to Iran, they are not describing another 9/11. A large, coordinated operation like that would be extremely difficult to pull off inside the United States today.

The more realistic danger is smaller and simpler.

Sleeper cells. Lone actors inspired by propaganda. A firearm, a vehicle, or a crude explosive device. These kinds of attacks require very little planning and can still produce the kind of chaos that dominates headlines.

Cyberattacks are another possibility. Iran has spent years building capabilities in that space. Disrupting banks, infrastructure, or government systems can create plenty of damage without anyone firing a shot.

There is also the risk of symbolic targeting. Jewish institutions, Israeli travelers, diplomats, or locations associated with the U.S. military have historically been attractive targets for groups aligned with Tehran.

The key point here is scale.

We are not talking about an invading army or a nationwide wave of attacks. The more plausible danger is isolated incidents designed to create fear and media attention.

Which brings us to the first practical rule of personal security.

Do not make yourself an obvious target.

Don’t Advertise Yourself

The first rule of personal security is simple.

Blend in.

Do not be that guy.

You know the one. The group of Americans walking through a foreign city talking loudly in English about politics while dressed like they are about to clear rooms in Fallujah. Tactical pants, wraparound Oakley sunglasses, and a shirt that looks like it came free with a rifle purchase.

That outfit does not make you look like a harder target. It makes you look like a billboard.

If someone with bad intentions is scanning a crowd for Americans, veterans, or anyone connected to the U.S. military, the guy dressed like a walking 5.11 catalog is going to stand out immediately.

So here is a simple adjustment.

Ditch the Oakleys. Wear Ray-Bans like a normal person. Stop wearing 5.11 tactical pants to Disneyland.

Stick to neutral colors. Black, gray, navy, earth tones. Avoid bright colors that draw attention across a crowd. Red, yellow, orange. Anything that looks like a high-visibility safety vest.

Footwear matters too. Flip-flops are fine at the beach. They are terrible if you ever need to move quickly. Wear shoes you can actually run in.

This is not paranoia. It is basic tradecraft.

The less you advertise yourself, the less attention you attract.

Quiet competence beats tactical fashion every time.

Be Smart About Where You Spend Your Time

The second rule is simple.

Think about where you place yourself.

Most terrorist attacks are not sophisticated operations. They are opportunistic. The attacker looks for places where large numbers of people gather, and security is relatively light.

Crowded public spaces naturally fit that description. Festivals, concerts, major tourist attractions, and packed nightlife districts concentrate people into tight spaces. That is exactly the kind of environment someone looking to create panic is going to consider.

This does not mean you should stop living your life. It does mean being a little more deliberate. If tensions are high, maybe that is not the week to stand shoulder to shoulder in the most crowded venue in the city.

The same logic applies overseas.

Certain locations around the world are well-known gathering points for specific groups. Israeli backpacker hostels are one example. After completing their service, thousands of former Israeli Defense Forces soldiers travel abroad each year, and many of them pass through the same beach towns and hostels.

I see it here in Thailand constantly. Entire clusters of hostels and beach bars fill up with groups of recently discharged Israeli soldiers blowing off steam after two years in uniform.

There is nothing wrong with that. It is understandable.

But from a security standpoint, those places are extremely predictable.

If someone wanted to make a political statement by targeting Israelis abroad, the work of identifying locations is already done for them. The gathering points are widely known and easy to find.

Predictability makes social life convenient.

It also makes targeting easier.

For that reason alone, I tend to avoid those environments completely. Not out of hostility toward the people there, but because clustering around any highly identifiable group creates unnecessary risk.

The same principle applies to bars known for American soldiers or contractors near bases and embassies.

Predictability is great for nightlife.

It is not great for personal security.

Stay Aware. Both Offline and Online.

The final rule is simple.

Pay attention.

That means paying attention not only to the physical environment around you but also to what people are saying online in the place where you happen to be. Local social media often tells you what is happening before traditional news outlets catch up.

When I was moving through Kabul as a contractor, one of the first places I checked for breaking information was Twitter, now X. Local chatter, journalists, and bystanders posting videos often gave a clearer picture of the situation than official statements.

That habit followed me into Ukraine, where the information environment was even more dynamic. The war unfolded in real time across Telegram channels, drone footage, and local reporting. If something happened in a city, it often appeared online within minutes.

Situational awareness sounds like a buzzword, but it really just means not moving through the world on autopilot.

When you enter a building, notice the exits. When you sit down in a restaurant or bar, take a quick look around the room. Who is there? What is the general atmosphere? Does anything feel off?

At the same time, keep an eye on the digital environment around you. If something unusual is happening nearby, local social media will often start talking about it immediately.

You do not need to stare at people or behave like a paranoid mall cop.

Just keep your head up, stay aware of your surroundings, and keep one eye on the information stream around you.

