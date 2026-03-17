Trump Asked for Help in Iran That He Made Harder to Give

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The response from Europe has been cautious. Reuters reported on March 16 that U.S. allies largely rebuffed requests to support operations in the Strait of Hormuz, while others signaled only conditional willingness. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, stated there was no appetite to expand existing missions into the strait while hostilities continue, and no appetite, for now, to change the mandate of existing operations.

Washington asked for help . The request was limited. Naval escorts, mine clearing, and defensive support to keep the waterway open.

The immediate issue is the Strait of Hormuz . After U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in late February 2026, Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks and by threatening maritime traffic through a chokepoint that carries roughly one fifth of the world’s oil. Shipping slowed. Insurance costs surged. Markets reacted quickly. The effects did not stay contained to the Gulf.

Merz: “We are particularly concerned that there is apparently no common plan for how this war can be brought to a convincing end quickly.” pic.twitter.com/bNtt3Eg2e8

🚨ALERT: In a stunning statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly shown concern over the US-Israel war with Iran ending quickly.

Right now, that space has narrowed sharply.

What is happening is quieter and more consequential. The alliance is still there, but it is thinner. That thinning shows up in the space that matters most, between a request and a response.

There is a tendency, in moments like this, to reach for absolutes. President Trump has framed the moment in those terms, pressing allies to step forward as the United States confronts Iran and warning of consequences if they do not. Europe has abandoned the United States. The alliance is broken. Or, on the other side, that patience will prevail and allies will align once the stakes become clear.

This is not a rupture. It is hesitation, conditions, delay.

Europe’s Primary Theater

The first explanation is straightforward. Europe is already committed elsewhere.

Ukraine remains the primary theater for European governments. It is proximate, ongoing, and tied directly to their own security. European militaries are training Ukrainian forces, supplying ammunition and air defense, and rebuilding stockpiles drawn down over two years of war. There is no excess capacity waiting to be redirected.

I remember the 2023 campaign period while I was in Ukraine. The war had settled into a rhythm of attrition. Positions hardened. Supply lines mattered as much as maneuver. At the same time, Trump was publicly hedging on Europe and suggesting he could resolve the war on his own terms. From the ground, that messaging read differently. It suggested that U.S. commitment might shift and that Europe would be expected to carry more of the burden. That kind of signal lingers. It shapes how allies interpret risk and how quickly they move when a new request comes.

Under those conditions, a second request presents a different kind of decision. It is not about treaty obligations. It is about whether to assume additional risk in a conflict that European governments did not initiate and do not fully control.

That alone would produce caution.

Exclusion and Its Consequences

But that alone does not explain the full shape of the response.

When the United States and Israel began operations against Iran, European capitals had no role in the decision. A spokesman for the German chancellor stated publicly that Washington did not consult them before the war and made clear at the outset that European assistance was neither necessary nor desired.

That point carries weight. It helps define the political logic that follows.

When governments are excluded from the decision to use force, they struggle to justify participation after the fact. This is not sentiment; it is accountability to their own political systems.

The Politics of Saying Yes

European political systems then amplify that constraint. Coalition governments rely on parliamentary support, and foreign policy decisions unfold under public scrutiny. Leaders must explain why new risks are necessary at a moment when their publics are already backing a costly war to the east.

Under those conditions, how something is asked matters just as much as what is asked.

In recent months, U.S. policy toward Europe has applied sharper pressure on burden sharing, revived trade tensions, and included public warnings about alliance commitments. President Trump has pressed allies to contribute more and warned of consequences for NATO if they refuse to support operations in the Gulf.

Taken together, those signals shape the environment in which European leaders now have to say yes or no.

That approach does not break alliances; it constrains them. Domestic political costs rise. Alignment becomes harder to justify. Cooperation begins to look less like shared strategy and more like a contested decision.

An Uncertain Mission

At the same time, European leaders have sought clarity on U.S. objectives before committing forces. Reporting indicates governments have asked for more detail on the scope and limits of the mission. That request reflects a practical concern. The boundary between maritime security and broader conflict with Iran is not clearly defined.

Part of that concern reflects the nature of the adversary.

Iran is not a regime built around a single figure, as opposed to pre-intervention era Iraq and Libya. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is embedded across the state, the economy, and the coercive apparatus. Its entrenched economic role, including major infrastructure and industrial networks, makes it durable. It also makes any sustained campaign against it slower and less predictable than early framing suggests.

European governments are not just weighing the opening move in the Strait of Hormuz. They are weighing what follows from it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryam Mehrtash | Speaker, Writer & Narrative Leadership (@maryammehrtash)

The Cost of Delay

That calculation shapes the response now visible across Europe. Governments hesitate. They attach conditions. They wait for clarity that may not come quickly.

The result is a gap between what the United States is asking for and what its allies are willing to provide.

That gap has consequences.

The longer the Strait of Hormuz remains contested, the greater the pressure on global energy markets. Oil prices rise. Shipping patterns shift. Costs move outward from energy markets to households and industry. Those effects feed back into Europe’s primary theater. Higher energy prices support Russian revenue, sustaining its war in Ukraine.

A slower and more fragmented response also gives Iran time to adapt. Disruption, not control, is the objective. It does not require dominance of the strait. It requires persistence and enough uncertainty to raise the cost of normal operations.

The Margin That Matters

None of this suggests that a different U.S. approach would have produced a dramatic shift in European behavior. Europe was never likely to surge naval forces into an active conflict in the Gulf. Geography, risk tolerance, and resource constraints still apply.

But the margin matters.

A cohesive alliance moves faster. It coordinates more effectively. It signals more clearly. A thinner alliance stretches decisions out and allows uncertainty to build. The pattern is visible already, country by country, response by response.

The United States did not lose Europe.

It entered a second crisis having reduced the margin for cooperation, and then asked for alignment in a mission that carries real risk and uncertain limits.

Suez offers a reminder. Exclude allies from the decision, and they will not volunteer for the fallout.

What we are seeing now is not a break. It is a constraint.

And in a moment defined by narrow waterways and overlapping conflicts, constraint carries consequences.