Ukraine Holds Ground as Russia Grinds Forward in Spring Offensive

Ukraine War Update: A Stable Front, Expanding Conflict, and Hardening Trade-Offs

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Ukraine’s front line isn’t collapsing, but it’s being squeezed in ways that don’t show up on a map.

Russia is preparing a new spring offensive, peace talks have slowed, and the conflict is increasingly overlapping with the war involving Iran. The result is a battlefield that remains largely attritional even as the wider geopolitical context becomes less favorable to Kyiv.

This is a war where time is becoming a weapon, and Russia is betting it can outlast Ukraine’s resources and Western attention.

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Russia’s main Baltic oil export terminal at the port of Primorsk continues to burn this morning after a Ukrainian drone attack set the facility ablaze yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yrPdFOgc2C — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 24, 2026 Advertisement

Pressure Along the Front

Recent reporting points to renewed Russian pressure across multiple sectors of the front as Moscow pushes its spring campaign. Reuters has reported that the anticipated focus is the heavily defended “Fortress Belt” in Donetsk, while AP and ISW describe intensified attacks and a broader effort to exploit Ukrainian strain along the line.

This reflects a familiar battlefield logic. Large offensives have repeatedly proven costly and difficult to sustain, so Russia has continued to rely on smaller assaults, artillery, and drone-supported attacks to grind down Ukrainian defenses. These gains are often limited, but over time they can still increase pressure on a force already dealing with shortages in manpower and munitions.

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Ukraine’s defensive posture remains intact, but it is under strain. The front is not collapsing; it is being tested continuously. That is what makes this phase of the war dangerous. It lacks drama, but not consequence.

Drone Warfare and Attrition

The battlefield is also being shaped by the continued expansion of drone warfare. AP and Reuters reported some of Russia’s largest recent aerial barrages, including hundreds of drones over a short period and a rare daytime strike that hit civilian areas far from the front. These attacks are aimed not just at military targets, but at infrastructure, logistics, and civilian resilience.