Op-Ed

When Strategy Is Missing: Rethinking the Iran Debate

Until we define what success looks like, every action we take, diplomatic or military, risks becoming movement without direction rather than strategy with purpose.

Iranian ballistic missiles stored inside a fortified underground facility, reflecting Tehran’s long-term investment in survivable, hard-to-target strike capabilities. Image Credit: Radio Free Europe

Debates about war tend to move quickly. Positions harden. Arguments form along familiar lines—those who favor restraint call for diplomacy, while those who support action emphasize the threat. That is certainly what we are seeing in media today in discussing military action in Iran. Both sides of the argument are often emotional and at times dismissive of disagreement. The sad part is that what often gets lost in that exchange is the one question that matters most:

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What does success look like?

That question is rarely answered—and yet it should guide every decision that follows.

The current discussion surrounding Iran reflects this pattern. Much of the debate is framed as a choice between diplomacy and military action, as if those are opposing strategies rather than tools. That framing is incomplete. The real issue is not whether to act, or how—but whether any chosen approach is tied to a clearly defined and achievable end state.

A Pattern That Cannot Be Ignored

Any serious discussion of Iran must begin with an honest assessment of its behavior over time. For decades, Iran has engaged in a sustained pattern of hostility toward the United States and its allies—sometimes directly, often through proxies.

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The Iran Hostage Crisis marked the beginning of a long and difficult relationship. That pattern continued with the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and later the Khobar Towers bombing. In more recent conflicts, Iranian-linked networks have supported the use of explosively formed penetrators and improvised explosive devices against U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the same time, Iran has extended its influence through proxy groups that have carried out sustained rocket and missile attacks against Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and surrounding waters.

These are not isolated events. They represent a consistent strategic approach—one that relies on indirect confrontation, plausible deniability, and long-term pressure.

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At some point, a pattern like this raises a fundamental question: has deterrence been sufficient? And if not, is continued reliance on diplomacy alone likely to change that trajectory?

 The Limits of Diplomacy

Diplomacy is an essential tool of statecraft. It can delay escalation, create temporary constraints, and open channels of communication that might otherwise not exist. But diplomacy must ultimately be judged by outcomes, not intent.

In the case of Iran, diplomatic efforts have, at times, produced measurable results. They have, at times, slowed aspects of nuclear development and created frameworks for inspection and oversight. But those gains have often proven temporary, limited in scope, or reversible. They have not addressed the full spectrum of Iran’s behavior, particularly its reliance on proxy warfare and regional influence operations.

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This is not an argument against diplomacy. It is an argument against treating diplomacy as a sufficient solution in itself.

Delay is not the same as resolution.

And in a long-term strategic competition, delay can favor the side that continues to build capability while negotiations continue.

Understanding the Adversary

Any effective strategy must be grounded in a realistic understanding of the adversary. Iran is not simply a conventional state actor responding to incentives in predictable ways. Its decision-making reflects a combination of ideological commitment, regional ambition, and strategic patience.

This matters because it shapes how Iran responds to both pressure and engagement. Diplomatic overtures may influence behavior at the margins, but they have not fundamentally altered the underlying trajectory. Likewise, limited military actions may disrupt capabilities without changing long-term intent.

Recognizing this complexity does not point automatically to one solution over another. It does, however, underscore the need for a strategy that accounts for more than short-term effects.

Where the Current Debate Falls Short

Much of the current discussion focuses on process—whether allies were consulted, whether messaging was effective, whether actions were coordinated. Those are important considerations. Strong alliances and clear communication matter.

But they are not, by themselves, a strategy.

Allies often share interests, but they do not always share identical threat perceptions or timelines. European nations, for example, may approach Iran from a different set of priorities shaped by geography, economics, and domestic considerations. That does not make their perspective irrelevant—but it does mean that alignment cannot be assumed.

Similarly, critiques of military action often emphasize its limitations—and rightly so. Airpower alone rarely produces lasting political outcomes. Tactical success does not guarantee strategic success.

But identifying the limits of military action is only part of the analysis. The more important question is what alternative approach can realistically achieve a durable result. On that point, much of the current debate remains incomplete.

The End State Problem

This is where both sides of the argument, often unintentionally, begin to converge.

If diplomacy has not produced a durable resolution, and military action risks escalation without direction, then the central issue becomes clear: what is the desired end state?

Is the objective to:

  • degrade Iran’s capabilities?
  • deter future aggression?
  • contain regional influence?
  • force behavioral change?
  • or pursue regime-level transformation?

Each of these implies a different strategy, a different level of commitment, and a different measure of success.

Without that clarity, action—whether diplomatic or military—risks becoming disconnected from outcome. And when that happens, even well-intentioned efforts can drift into the kind of open-ended engagement that has come to define what many refer to as “forever wars.”

The phrase “no more forever wars” is often misunderstood. It does not imply that force should never be used. It implies that force should be used with a defined purpose and a clear path to conclusion. Without that, any conflict—regardless of how it begins—can become indefinite.

Moving Beyond False Choices

The debate over Iran is often presented as a binary choice: diplomacy or military action. In reality, both are tools. Neither is inherently sufficient.

Diplomacy without leverage may delay but not resolve.

Military action without an end state may disrupt but not conclude.

The challenge is not choosing between them. It is integrating them into a strategy that is coherent, realistic, and aligned with clearly defined objectives.

Conclusion

Iran presents a real and persistent challenge—one that has evolved over decades and cannot be reduced to a single policy choice. Acknowledging that challenge requires more than reaction. It requires clarity.

The question is not simply whether to act, or how.

It is whether we understand what success looks like—and whether our actions are designed to achieve it.

Until that question is answered, the debate will continue to generate more heat than light. And strategy will remain secondary to reaction.

 

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