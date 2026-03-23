When Strategy Is Missing: Rethinking the Iran Debate

Debates about war tend to move quickly. Positions harden. Arguments form along familiar lines—those who favor restraint call for diplomacy, while those who support action emphasize the threat. That is certainly what we are seeing in media today in discussing military action in Iran. Both sides of the argument are often emotional and at times dismissive of disagreement. The sad part is that what often gets lost in that exchange is the one question that matters most:

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What does success look like?

That question is rarely answered—and yet it should guide every decision that follows.

The current discussion surrounding Iran reflects this pattern. Much of the debate is framed as a choice between diplomacy and military action, as if those are opposing strategies rather than tools. That framing is incomplete. The real issue is not whether to act, or how—but whether any chosen approach is tied to a clearly defined and achievable end state.

A Pattern That Cannot Be Ignored

Any serious discussion of Iran must begin with an honest assessment of its behavior over time. For decades, Iran has engaged in a sustained pattern of hostility toward the United States and its allies—sometimes directly, often through proxies.

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The Iran Hostage Crisis marked the beginning of a long and difficult relationship. That pattern continued with the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and later the Khobar Towers bombing. In more recent conflicts, Iranian-linked networks have supported the use of explosively formed penetrators and improvised explosive devices against U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the same time, Iran has extended its influence through proxy groups that have carried out sustained rocket and missile attacks against Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and surrounding waters.

These are not isolated events. They represent a consistent strategic approach—one that relies on indirect confrontation, plausible deniability, and long-term pressure.

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At some point, a pattern like this raises a fundamental question: has deterrence been sufficient? And if not, is continued reliance on diplomacy alone likely to change that trajectory?

The Limits of Diplomacy

Diplomacy is an essential tool of statecraft. It can delay escalation, create temporary constraints, and open channels of communication that might otherwise not exist. But diplomacy must ultimately be judged by outcomes, not intent.

In the case of Iran, diplomatic efforts have, at times, produced measurable results. They have, at times, slowed aspects of nuclear development and created frameworks for inspection and oversight. But those gains have often proven temporary, limited in scope, or reversible. They have not addressed the full spectrum of Iran’s behavior, particularly its reliance on proxy warfare and regional influence operations.

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This is not an argument against diplomacy. It is an argument against treating diplomacy as a sufficient solution in itself.

Delay is not the same as resolution.