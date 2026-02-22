Bolduc Brief: Breaking the Silence: The Enduring Stigma Surrounding Mental Health in Military and First Responder Communities

Recently, I attended a function and listened to hosted a 501(c)(3) organization focused on overcoming the mental health stigma faced by military service members, veterans, and first responders. As I listened to the speaker passionately discuss their initiatives, I found myself reflecting on a sobering conclusion: despite the commendable efforts of numerous organizations, the stigma surrounding mental health remains entrenched and pervasive.

This enduring stigma has significant repercussions for those who have bravely served our nation and communities. It creates a barrier that prevents many individuals from seeking the treatment and support they need, often due to fear of retribution or damaging their professional standing. The reality is clear: although organizations strive to raise awareness and foster conversations about mental health, the prevailing attitudes remain largely unchanged.

The Stigma Persists

In discussions on mental health, we often highlight efforts made to reduce stigma, yet the reality is stark. After actively advocating for change alongside my wife, Sharon, and sharing our experiences both in New Hampshire and nationally, it has become painfully apparent that our efforts have not yielded the significant shift we hoped for. While I remain committed to advocacy and education, I acknowledge that meaningful change will require an evolution in mindset—one that will not come easily.

My experiences candidly reveal the complexities involved. Whether campaigning for a position in the United States Senate, applying for law enforcement roles, or navigating the military environment as a general officer, I encountered resistance and concern over discussing mental health openly. It seemed that shining a light on these issues not only had repercussions for me but also detracted from that crucial conversation for others seeking help. I worry about those who took inspiration from my advocacy, only to face adverse consequences when they bravely sought support.

Cultural Barriers

The persistence of the stigma surrounding mental health issues among veterans and police officers can largely be attributed to deeply ingrained cultural values that prioritize strength, stoicism, and self-reliance. These values frame seeking help as a sign of weakness or a failure—a perspective that is especially powerful in military and law enforcement communities.

Key factors that contribute to the resilience of this stigma include:

1. Cultural “Toughness” Mandate: In military and police cultures, there exists a strong emphasis on grit and duty. Admitting to psychological struggles can feel like a betrayal of one’s professional identity and the expectations placed upon them.

2. Fear of Career Repercussions: Many service members and first responders live in constant fear of being labeled “unfit for duty” or “unstable,” which could jeopardize security clearances, promotions, and their overall career prospects.

3. Internalized Stigma: Veterans and first responders often internalize the belief that they should manage their problems independently, resulting in feelings of shame and diminished self-worth.