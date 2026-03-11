Evening Brief: Tankers Hit in Gulf, 32 Nations Tap Oil Reserves, VA Benefits Fight Grows

The Strait of Hormuz Turns Into a Battlefield

The Strait of Hormuz has always been one of the most dangerous pieces of water on Earth. It is narrow, crowded with tankers, and sits within range of Iranian missiles, drones, naval mines, and swarms of fast-attack boats. In peacetime, that makes it tense. In wartime, it turns the passage into a loaded gun pointed at the global economy.

Now that gun is going off.

Over the past twenty-four hours, three commercial vessels have been struck by projectiles in and around the Persian Gulf, according to maritime security alerts. The most serious incident involved the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree, which was hit by two projectiles that sparked a fire spreading from the stern into the engine room. Twenty crew members abandoned ship in a lifeboat before the blaze intensified. The Royal Navy of Oman later rescued them and brought them ashore at Khasab. Three crew members remain missing.

Two other ships were also hit in separate incidents. The Japan-flagged container vessel ONE Majesty was struck while anchored in the Gulf, roughly 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Star Gwyneth was hit about 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai. Both vessels reported damage but remained operational after the attacks.

Taken together, the strikes signal that the maritime dimension of the war is widening.

The Strait of Hormuz is not just another shipping lane. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and a similar share of global liquefied natural gas exports normally pass through the narrow channel connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. When traffic through that corridor stops, the shock travels far beyond the Gulf.

Shipping through the strait has effectively ground to a halt since the conflict erupted at the end of February. More than 150 vessels have been stranded or forced to wait outside the Gulf while companies and insurers reassess the risk of running the gauntlet.

The United States has already begun using force to keep the sea lane from closing entirely. U.S. Central Command reported destroying 16 Iranian vessels believed to be involved in laying naval mines near the strait. Intelligence assessments indicate that Iranian forces had already begun deploying a limited number of mines before the strikes.

For naval planners, the problem is brutally simple. Securing a maritime chokepoint the size of Hormuz requires enormous resources. Disrupting it requires only a few cheap weapons and a willingness to use them.

Iran knows this.

From the Iranian coastline, anti-ship missiles, drones, mines, and fast attack craft can threaten nearly every vessel moving through the passage. The strategic leverage is obvious: if the war continues, the economic consequences will not remain confined to the battlefield.