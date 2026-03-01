Book Review: Extraordinary Popular Delusions & The Madness of Crowds by Charles Mackay

A reader told me to pick this up after we went back and forth about Iran’s currency, sanctions, and whether the United States deliberately pushed the rial off a cliff. I took the recommendation. I’m glad I did.

First off, this book is a blast. I found myself stopping every few pages thinking, There’s no way people did that. And then realizing they absolutely did. Tulip bulbs selling for the price of houses. Entire fortunes evaporating in the South Sea Bubble. Crowds convinced that alchemy, prophecy, or some miracle scheme was about to change the world.

Mackay’s argument is straightforward. People move together. They get excited together. They panic together. And once the mood shifts, it shifts hard.

That’s where the connection to Iran starts to make sense.

In our discussion, the claim was that Treasury created a dollar shortage inside Iran, that pressure built, a major bank failed, the rial collapsed, inflation surged, and people hit the streets. Whether you view that as strategy, leverage, or financial warfare, the mechanism itself is not mysterious.

If you make it harder for Iran to get U.S. dollars, the price of those dollars goes up inside Iran. That means it takes more rials to buy one U.S. dollar. In other words, the rial loses value while the U.S. dollar gains value against it. People see that happening and start trying to protect themselves.

Mackay spends hundreds of pages showing that confidence is the real engine. When confidence rises, prices detach from reality. When confidence falls, the same detachment works in reverse.

Iran’s currency has been under strain for years. Sanctions restrict oil revenue and financial access. Domestic inflation eats purchasing power. Capital leaves when it can. People look for safety in dollars, gold, property, crypto, anything that feels more solid than paper issued by a stressed state.

That behavior is not irrational. It is human. But when millions make that same defensive move at once, the currency weakens further. The weakness then confirms the fear.

That feedback loop is pure Mackay.

He also shows how stories amplify everything. A rumor of instability becomes a stampede. A bank failure becomes proof that the whole system is rotten. Leaders insist everything is fine, and the crowd hears desperation. Once the narrative shifts from “temporary turbulence” to “this thing is going down,” the crowd does the rest.