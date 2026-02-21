Deep Water Recovery: The MH-60S Seahawk Salvage in the Philippine Sea

On January 25, 2020, an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 “Golden Falcons” went down in the Philippine Sea during routine operations from the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), roughly 170 kilometers east of Okinawa.

The aircraft, Bureau Number 167832, ditched rapidly and sank to approximately 19,075 feet, nearly 3.6 miles below the surface. That depth alone placed the incident into rare territory. Very few military aircraft have ever been recovered from that kind of pressure environment.

All five crew members survived. Three were rescued by Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60s and transported to Naval Hospital Okinawa. Two were recovered by another MH-60S from Blue Ridge. No fatalities. No missing personnel. That fact alone made the outcome remarkable.

The helicopter, however, was gone.

At nearly 6,000 meters below sea level, the airframe settled into a crushing-pressure environment that destroys most conventional salvage options. For more than a year, the wreck remained on the ocean floor while the Navy weighed the risks, cost, and technical feasibility of a recovery.

They decided to go get it.

In March 2021, the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving partnered with Phoenix International to execute one of the deepest aircraft recoveries ever attempted.

Operating from a Guam-based salvage vessel, the team deployed the CURV-21, a remotely operated vehicle designed for extreme depths.

First came side-scan sonar mapping to pinpoint the debris field. Once located, CURV-21 descended nearly four miles to visually confirm the wreckage and assess structural integrity. At those depths, water pressure exceeds 8,000 pounds per square inch. Any lift plan had to account for compromised airframe strength and the risk of structural collapse during ascent.

Rigging lines were attached remotely by the ROV. Inflatable lift devices were not an option at that depth. Instead, a controlled mechanical lift began on March 19. The ascent took approximately nine hours.

As the helicopter broke the surface, fluorescent green dye flushed from waterlogged search-and-rescue bags inside the aircraft, creating the now-famous image of neon green streaking across the sea.