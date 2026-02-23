Evening Brief: Cartel Shockwaves, South China Sea Pressure, and America’s Submarine Strain

Mexico After El Mencho: The Cartel War Just Entered Its Most Dangerous Phase

Mexico finally got its man. Now comes the part no one likes to talk about.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed during a Mexican military operation in Jalisco. The man who built one of the most violent criminal enterprises in the Western Hemisphere is gone. Reuters reports U.S. intelligence support helped Mexican forces locate him after years of pressure and failed attempts.

The retaliation was immediate.

Within hours, cartel gunmen rolled out a familiar playbook. Highways were blocked. Tractor-trailers were hijacked and set on fire. Businesses were torched. Armed men clashed with security forces in coordinated bursts meant to send a message that CJNG still controls ground and can still mobilize quickly. Mexican security forces took significant casualties in the follow-on attacks, underscoring the scale and discipline of the response.

The regular press is framing this as a decisive victory. It is a tactical success. Removing the head of a network like CJNG is not insignificant. But history suggests decapitation strikes rarely end cartel wars. They reorganize them.

CJNG is not a street gang built around one charismatic boss. It is a distributed enterprise with regional commanders, paramilitary enforcement arms, and international drug routes that move fentanyl and methamphetamine north into the United States and precursor chemicals south through Pacific ports. El Mencho provided strategic direction and symbolic authority. The machine beneath him remains.

The immediate question is succession. With no publicly declared heir apparent and key family members either captured or extradited, the risk is not collapse but competition. Competition inside a cartel ecosystem often means localized power grabs, rival factions probing territory, and an uptick in violence before a new equilibrium forms.

There are direct U.S. implications. CJNG has been a central player in the fentanyl pipeline feeding the American overdose crisis. Any disruption, fragmentation, or internal struggle could temporarily destabilize trafficking routes, then harden them under new leadership. Washington is watching closely because instability in western Mexico does not stay contained for long.

Mexico landed a major blow. The coming weeks will determine whether it broke the cartel’s spine or simply triggered the next, more chaotic phase of the fight.