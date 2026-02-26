Evening Brief: Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Probe as Pentagon Pressures AI Firms and F-35 Adds Machine Assist

Hillary Clinton Faces Congress in Jeffrey Epstein Deposition, Offers Few Surprises

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spent Thursday behind closed doors answering questions from the House Oversight Committee as part of Congress’s ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network and the powerful people who moved around its edges. The deposition, held in Chappaqua, New York, was conducted under oath and recorded on video, with a transcript expected to be released later.

According to reporting from Reuters, the Associated Press, and other major outlets, Clinton’s central message was consistent and unequivocal. She said she had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, does not recall meeting him, and never traveled on his aircraft or visited his properties. She acknowledged limited interaction with Ghislaine Maxwell at public events but denied any deeper connection to Epstein’s circle. Committee leaders have stated that Clinton is not accused of wrongdoing and that the purpose of the deposition is to map Epstein’s network, finances, and access to influential figures.

Clinton characterized the inquiry as politically motivated, describing it as a partisan exercise rather than a good-faith effort to uncover new information. That line of argument was expected and familiar. Washington has run this script before, and Clinton has logged more hours under congressional questioning than most public officials. Her appearance Thursday produced little in the way of dramatic revelations, but it marked another high-profile step in a probe that continues to pull prominent names into the orbit of the Epstein case years after his death.

There was, however, a moment of procedural chaos. Reuters reported that the deposition briefly paused after an image from inside the closed session was leaked to social media, prompting objections and a reset before questioning resumed. The incident underscored the degree to which even private proceedings now unfold in a public glare.

Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify next, and his appearance may draw greater scrutiny given previously reported travel on Epstein’s aircraft, which he has said occurred before Epstein’s criminal activity became widely known. As with Hillary Clinton’s deposition, committee officials have said the goal is to build a fuller picture of Epstein’s relationships and influence rather than to bring charges.

For now, Thursday’s session produced more positioning than disclosure. The real movement will come when transcripts and video of the hearing are released, and lawmakers decide what, if anything, they believe still warrants digging. In Washington, that process has a way of stretching on.

Pentagon Presses Anthropic to Loosen AI Safeguards

The War Department’s dispute with Anthropic, the maker of the Claude artificial intelligence model, has moved from quiet contract friction to an open confrontation. According to reporting from Reuters, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, and Axios, Pentagon leaders are pressing the company to relax restrictions that currently limit certain military uses of its AI systems, including prohibitions related to autonomous weapons targeting and domestic surveillance.

The Associated Press reports that War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Anthropic’s chief executive that the company could face consequences, including being labeled a “supply chain risk,” losing Pentagon business, or potential action under the Defense Production Act, if it does not agree to broader terms. AP also reports a specific Friday deadline for Anthropic to respond. Reuters similarly reports a Friday deadline and describes the Pentagon as seeking to ease safeguards that constrain how the model can be used on classified networks.

Anthropic has, according to AP, been the only major AI provider withholding its technology from a new internal U.S. military network over concerns about downstream use. The company’s published policies prohibit uses such as autonomous weapons targeting and certain forms of surveillance. Pentagon officials, quoted by AP, have argued that operational decisions should not be constrained by a private company’s policy framework and that any use would comply with U.S. law.

Reuters reports that the Pentagon has contacted major defense contractors, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin, to assess their reliance on Anthropic’s services. That step suggests the department is evaluating alternatives if the standoff escalates. Axios frames the dispute as both a policy fight and a market competition issue, noting that rival AI firms have already entered into defense agreements under different terms.

Bloomberg characterizes the dispute as a precedent-setting moment for how far commercial AI can go in military applications, reporting that missile defense and cyber operations have been part of the broader discussion about how the technology could be used. Anthropic has said it supports national security applications but wants to maintain guardrails it believes are necessary to prevent misuse.