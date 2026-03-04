Evening Brief: How Iran Could Choke Hormuz, Pressure U.S. Banks Through Cyber Attacks, and Exploit America’s Water Infrastructure Weaknesses

The Strait of Hormuz Is Not a Naval Battle. It’s a Choke Point.

The Strait of Hormuz has always looked like a naval battlefield on a map. Two narrow lanes of water, oil tankers threading through like fat steel needles, warships somewhere just beyond the horizon. It invites the imagination to picture something out of the age of sail or the great fleet engagements of the 20th century. Carrier groups maneuvering. Destroyers trading missiles. A classic clash of fleets.

That is probably not how this one unfolds.

Iran does not need to defeat the U.S. Navy in a traditional naval battle to cause serious disruption. It only needs to make the Strait too dangerous to use.

The playbook is not built around fleets. It is built around friction.

Sea mines laid quietly in the dark. Coastal anti-ship missile batteries positioned along the Iranian shoreline overlooking the shipping lanes. Swarms of inexpensive drones buzzing over the water looking for a tanker’s bridge, radar mast, or engine space. None of this requires sinking an armada. It only requires creating enough uncertainty that shipping companies start asking a simple question: Is it worth the risk?

If the answer becomes “no,” even temporarily, the consequences ripple outward fast.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important energy choke points on Earth. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 20 percent of the world’s petroleum liquids consumption moves through that narrow corridor each day. A large share of global liquefied natural gas shipments also passes through the Strait, including major exports from Qatar.

When the flow through Hormuz slows or stops, markets do not react calmly. Insurance rates spike. Tankers anchor offshore waiting for guidance. Energy traders start recalculating global supply in real time.

Mining the Strait does not require a dramatic moment. Mines can be laid quickly by a range of platforms, and clearing them is slow, deliberate work carried out by specialized mine countermeasure ships, helicopters, and divers. Every suspected mine forces ships to slow down or reroute. Even a single explosion can halt traffic while crews and insurers try to figure out what just happened.

Layer coastal missiles into that environment, and the waterway starts to resemble a shooting gallery. Tankers are large, slow, and predictable targets. A single successful strike does not need to sink a ship to create chaos. Fire and smoke on a supertanker is more than enough to shut down shipping while investigators and naval escorts sort out the threat.

Then there are the drones.