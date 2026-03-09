Evening Brief: Pentagon Probes Iran School Strike as US Draft Talk Rises and NATO Downs Missile Over Turkey

That statement has become the center of the debate. The administration is not planning a draft. But it has also declined to rule one out if the conflict were to escalate.
For now, the war against Iran continues to be fought primarily through air and naval operations rather than a large U.S. ground deployment. Still, the fighting has not been bloodless. At least seven U.S. service members have already been killed in the conflict, underscoring that the war is already carrying a real human cost.
It is also important to understand the legal reality behind the discussion. The United States does not currently have an active military draft. The last induction into the draft occurred on June 30, 1973, marking the end of the conscription system that had operated during the Vietnam era. Since then, the U.S. military has operated as an all-volunteer force.
However, the Selective Service system still exists. Almost all male U.S. citizens and male immigrant non-citizens between the ages of 18 and 25 are required by law to register. Registration does not mean someone is being drafted. It simply maintains the administrative framework that would allow conscription to be restarted if the government ever chose to do so.
Restarting a draft would require both Congress and the president to approve new legislation authorizing conscription. Even after that authorization, the process would not happen overnight. According to the Selective Service System, the first group of inductees could not be delivered to the military until roughly 193 days after a national emergency and new draft legislation were enacted. Initial planning documents indicate that roughly the first 100,000 inductees would report within about 210 days.
For the moment, the United States is still fighting with volunteers. Whether that remains the case will depend on how far the conflict spreads.
NATO Shoots Down Ballistic Missile After It Enters Turkish Airspace
Missiles do not respect borders. They cross them in minutes, sometimes in seconds, dragging politics and alliances behind them like a tail of sparks.
That reality came into sharp focus this week when Turkey said NATO air defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile after it entered Turkish airspace. The launch appears tied to the widening conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, a war that has increasingly spilled across national boundaries.
According to reporting from Reuters and other international outlets, the missile was destroyed before it could strike inside Turkey. Debris fell in Gaziantep province, and no casualties were reported.
The intercept marked the second such incident in less than a week involving missiles traveling toward Turkey. On March 4, another missile was intercepted after flying across Iraqi and Syrian airspace toward the eastern Mediterranean. In that earlier case, the missile was destroyed outside Turkish airspace, though debris still fell in Hatay province.
Iran denied responsibility for that earlier incident. Iranian military officials said they had not launched any missile toward Turkish territory and insisted Iran respects Turkish sovereignty. The denial stands in contrast to the interception reported by Turkey and NATO sources.
The difference between the two incidents is important. The March 4 missile was intercepted before it crossed the border. The latest missile, according to Turkish officials, actually entered Turkish airspace before it was destroyed.
That distinction turns the event from a regional near miss into something more serious. When a ballistic missile crosses into the airspace of a NATO member, the alliance itself becomes part of the equation.
Turkey said NATO defensive systems operating in the eastern Mediterranean carried out the intercept. Officials did not identify the specific platform used to destroy the missile.
Reuters also reported that debris from the intercept fell in an area between Incirlik Air Base and a radar base to the east, both significant elements in the region’s security landscape.
Despite the seriousness of the incident, Ankara has not invoked NATO’s Article 4 consultation mechanism, which allows member states to call for alliance talks when they believe their security is threatened. NATO officials have also avoided language suggesting the incident could trigger Article 5 collective defense.
For now, the intercept stands as a reminder of how quickly the war’s geography is expanding.
A missile launched hundreds of miles away crossed multiple countries and briefly entered the airspace of a NATO state before being destroyed.
NATO’s missile defenses worked as designed.
The larger concern is operational rhythm. Two intercepts in five days is not a coincidence. It is a pattern, and patterns are what military planners watch most closely when they are trying to understand whether a conflict is stabilizing or beginning to spiral.
COMMENTS