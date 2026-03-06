Evening Brief: Tehran Under Fire, Trump Demands Iran’s Surrender, 82nd Airborne Move Raises Deployment Questions

Tehran Under the Hammer

The air war over Iran is no longer a probing strike campaign. It is moving forward as a sustained pounding of the regime’s military infrastructure, and the tempo is increasing.

According to reporting from Reuters and the Associated Press, Israeli and U.S. operations against Iran have expanded in both scale and intensity as the conflict moves into its seventh day. Israeli aircraft have carried out repeated waves of strikes against infrastructure in and around Tehran, targeting sites tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, missile production facilities, and military command networks.

The message is becoming clearer with every sortie. This is not a limited punitive strike meant to send a signal. It is a campaign designed to systematically degrade Iran’s ability to fight.

Early phases of the operation involved large strike packages hitting targets across Iran, including missile facilities, air-defense systems, and military bases. Follow-on strikes have continued around Tehran and other strategic locations as Israel attempts to widen the damage to Iran’s military infrastructure and command structure.

At the same time, U.S. forces operating across the theater have been heavily engaged. According to U.S. Central Command, American forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets tied to Iranian military capabilities since the start of the campaign, a figure reported earlier this week by the Associated Press.

Iran, for its part, is not simply absorbing the blows. Tehran has launched waves of drones and missiles aimed at U.S. and allied positions across the region. Reuters and other outlets report that Iranian retaliation has reached multiple Gulf states as the conflict spreads beyond Iran’s borders.

The political rhetoric is escalating alongside the bombing. Earlier today, President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” signaling that Washington may be prepared to push the conflict further if Tehran refuses to back down.

For now, the skies over Iran remain contested but increasingly busy. Israeli aircraft continue to strike targets tied to missile production and military command networks while U.S. forces maintain pressure on Iranian capabilities across the broader theater.

Wars often begin with shock and spectacle. What follows is usually something more methodical and long-term.

Tonight, the pattern over Iran is starting to look exactly like that.

No Deal but Surrender: Washington Raises the Stakes in the Iran War

The language coming out of Washington has taken a hard turn, and it is certainly not wrapped in the cautious diplomatic phrasing that usually accompanies Middle East conflicts.