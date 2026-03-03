Evening Brief: U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran Enter Fourth Day as Gulf States Come Under Fire

Netanyahu and Trump: Conflicting Narratives on War Duration and Objectives

In the early days of the U.S.–Israel military campaign against Iran, what was presented publicly as a (relatively) limited operation is already colliding with the reality of an expanding fight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the war “may take some time” but will not take years, arguing this is not an “endless war” even as the campaign moves forward.

As of Tuesday, March 3, the conflict has entered its fourth day. Reuters reporting places the start of the operation on Saturday, when the United States and Israel began airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian targets.

Netanyahu’s message is not just about duration. Reuters reports he framed the war as a potential opening for a different regional outcome, including lasting peace and improved ties with Saudi Arabia. That is a big promise while aircraft are still striking inside Iran and the war’s political and military objectives are being argued in real time on national television.

On the American side, outlets report President Trump initially predicted the conflict could last four to five weeks, then later signaled openness to a longer campaign. Reuters also reports Trump’s public rationale has shifted, from language that suggested toppling Iran’s government toward a stated focus on preventing nuclear and missile threats.

That messaging drift matters because the end-state is still not being described in clean, operational terms. That is analysis, but it is grounded in the observable fact that the stated rationale and implied objectives have moved around since the strikes began.

Netanyahu’s comments also land in a domestic U.S. environment that is not exactly hungry for another open-ended war. Reuters/Ipsos polling published March 2 found only about one in four Americans approve of the U.S. strikes on Iran. 43% disapprove, and roughly 29% are unsure.

Meanwhile, Iran’s retaliation has extended beyond Israel. Recent reporting, citing Gulf defense ministry data, shows Iranian missiles and drones were fired toward the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. The same breakdown did not include comparable figures for Saudi Arabia or Oman.

Operationally, Israeli officials are describing a campaign measured in weeks, not days. Reuters quotes an Israeli military spokesperson saying Israel prepared for a weeks-long campaign and that deploying ground forces is unlikely.

Netanyahu and Trump can insist this is not going to take years. But with regional target set widening and public messaging still evolving, the definition of “limited” is already under strain.

China, South Africa, and Indonesia Condemn U.S.–Israeli Strikes

Several major non-Western governments have publicly criticized the U.S.–Israeli military campaign against Iran, focusing their objections on legality, escalation risk, and regional stability.

China’s foreign minister called for an immediate end to the strikes and urged a return to dialogue, stating that the use of force will not resolve the crisis. That position was reported following diplomatic contacts between Beijing and Israeli officials.