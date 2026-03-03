Evening Brief: U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran Enter Fourth Day as Gulf States Come Under Fire

Netanyahu and Trump: Conflicting Narratives on War Duration and Objectives
In the early days of the U.S.–Israel military campaign against Iran, what was presented publicly as a (relatively) limited operation is already colliding with the reality of an expanding fight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the war “may take some time” but will not take years, arguing this is not an “endless war” even as the campaign moves forward.
As of Tuesday, March 3, the conflict has entered its fourth day. Reuters reporting places the start of the operation on Saturday, when the United States and Israel began airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian targets.
Netanyahu’s message is not just about duration. Reuters reports he framed the war as a potential opening for a different regional outcome, including lasting peace and improved ties with Saudi Arabia. That is a big promise while aircraft are still striking inside Iran and the war’s political and military objectives are being argued in real time on national television.
On the American side, outlets report President Trump initially predicted the conflict could last four to five weeks, then later signaled openness to a longer campaign. Reuters also reports Trump’s public rationale has shifted, from language that suggested toppling Iran’s government toward a stated focus on preventing nuclear and missile threats.
That messaging drift matters because the end-state is still not being described in clean, operational terms. That is analysis, but it is grounded in the observable fact that the stated rationale and implied objectives have moved around since the strikes began.
Netanyahu’s comments also land in a domestic U.S. environment that is not exactly hungry for another open-ended war. Reuters/Ipsos polling published March 2 found only about one in four Americans approve of the U.S. strikes on Iran. 43% disapprove, and roughly 29% are unsure.
Meanwhile, Iran’s retaliation has extended beyond Israel. Recent reporting, citing Gulf defense ministry data, shows Iranian missiles and drones were fired toward the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. The same breakdown did not include comparable figures for Saudi Arabia or Oman.
Operationally, Israeli officials are describing a campaign measured in weeks, not days. Reuters quotes an Israeli military spokesperson saying Israel prepared for a weeks-long campaign and that deploying ground forces is unlikely.
Netanyahu and Trump can insist this is not going to take years. But with regional target set widening and public messaging still evolving, the definition of “limited” is already under strain.
China, South Africa, and Indonesia Condemn U.S.–Israeli Strikes
Several major non-Western governments have publicly criticized the U.S.–Israeli military campaign against Iran, focusing their objections on legality, escalation risk, and regional stability.
China’s foreign minister called for an immediate end to the strikes and urged a return to dialogue, stating that the use of force will not resolve the crisis. That position was reported following diplomatic contacts between Beijing and Israeli officials.
South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a statement expressing concern over the escalation and warning that military action risks undermining international law. The South African government called for restraint and a diplomatic resolution.
Indonesia and Malaysia have also condemned the escalation. Reporting on the diplomatic fallout notes that both governments urged restraint, and Malaysia moved in Parliament to formally denounce the strikes.
The public language from these governments has centered on sovereignty, the risks of widening conflict, and the precedent set by cross-border strikes. None of the official statements cited above framed their criticism as support for Iran’s internal political system; the focus has been on the use of force and its regional consequences.
The diplomatic weight of these responses is not insignificant. China is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. South Africa is an influential diplomatic actor on the African continent. Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and a leading voice in Southeast Asia.
China and South Africa are also members of BRICS, a bloc that has increasingly positioned itself as an alternative to Western-led institutions. Their public opposition to the strikes aligns with prior criticism of U.S.-led military interventions, including Iraq and Libya.
These condemnations do not alter the military operations underway. They do, however, broaden the diplomatic dimension of the conflict.
As airstrikes and retaliatory attacks continue, debate over legality and legitimacy is unfolding simultaneously in international forums.
The Expanding Map: Who Is Now Involved in the Middle East War
This is no longer a two-flag fight.
What began as coordinated U.S.–Israeli airstrikes inside Iran has widened into a regional confrontation with multiple capitals now pulled into its orbit. Public statements from Washington and Jerusalem frame the campaign around degrading Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. Israeli military officials have said they prepared for a campaign measured in weeks and do not foresee a major ground invasion at this stage, according to Reuters reporting.
Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks not confined to Israeli territory. Reuters reporting citing Gulf defense-ministry data names the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain among the countries affected by Iranian missile and drone activity. No comparable data was made available in that breakdown for Saudi Arabia or Oman. When projectiles cross additional borders, the operational map expands whether leaders intend it to or not.
Those Gulf states are not peripheral. Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet. Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, housing roughly 10,000 American personnel. Kuwait has long served as a staging and logistics hub for U.S. operations in the region. The United Arab Emirates is both a security partner and a major economic and aviation node. None of those governments control how this conflict began, but geography and basing arrangements place them inside the missile arc.
Saudi Arabia and Oman, while not listed in the same strike tallies, sit within the same regional airspace and defense environment. Even without confirmed impacts, they must adjust force posture, air defense readiness, and diplomatic positioning in real time.
Beyond the kinetic fight, the diplomatic front is active. China’s foreign minister has called for an immediate halt to the strikes and urged dialogue rather than force, according to Reuters. South Africa has raised international law concerns and called for de-escalation through official government statements. Malaysia has condemned the strikes, and reporting has also listed Indonesia among the governments criticizing the escalation.
These countries are not launching missiles, but they are shaping the narrative in international forums, including the United Nations and among blocs such as BRICS, of which China and South Africa are members.
No formal declarations have expanded the war beyond its primary combatants. But when U.S. bases activate, Gulf airspace becomes contested, and multiple sovereign territories register impacts, the conflict becomes regional in practice.
The map now stretches from Tehran to Tel Aviv, across the Gulf, and into global diplomatic chambers. Every government in that arc is recalculating risk.
