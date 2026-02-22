Evening Brief: USS Delaware MedEvac Off Greenland, Mar-a-Lago Shooting, DHS PreCheck Reversal, Hospital Ship Rejected

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

A U.S. Navy fast-attack submarine surfaced in the North Atlantic off Greenland’s coast Saturday, February 21, 2026, after a medical emergency aboard forced an urgent evacuation.

The USS Delaware (SSN-791), a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine was conducting a routine Northern Atlantic patrol when a sailor required immediate advanced medical care.

Navy officials described the incident as non-combat related and have not released additional details about the submariner’s condition.

The sub surfaced near Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, to facilitate the evacuation.

Surfacing a modern attack submarine during an operational patrol is rare and signals urgency. These platforms are built to operate submerged and undetected.

Bringing one topside in coastal waters is not done lightly.

The response was coordinated by Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command, which oversees Danish defense operations across Greenland and surrounding waters. An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter launched from HDMS Vædderen, a Thetis-class ocean patrol vessel operating in the area, and conducted the medical evacuation. The sailor was transported to a hospital in Nuuk for advanced care.

Video circulating online, credited to local resident Joel Andersen, appears to show the submarine surfaced in Nuuk Bay. The footage aligns with statements from Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command confirming the operation, though not all outlets have independently verified the video itself.

Submarine medical emergencies present unique challenges. Onboard medical capability is limited by space and mission profile. Evacuation options depend entirely on geography, weather, and allied coordination. In this case, U.S. and Danish forces executed a rapid cross-national response in difficult northern waters.

In a seemingly flawless execution of The Art of War, the U.S. convinced Greenland to invade itself and secured the territory with one under-the-weather submariner.

Checkmate.

In all seriousness, there are no public updates on the U.S. Navy sailor’s condition. I understand that their condition may be very serious. I hope the Sailor themselves would find my spin on this story amusing, and I hope Greenland understands that I appreciate their timely assistance.

The more serious the situation, the more military members tend to make jokes. It’s what we do.

From the team here at SOFREP, we wish the sailor a full and speedy recovery.

Armed Man Shot and Killed After Breaching Mar-a-Lago Security Perimeter

U.S. Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man early Sunday morning after he drove into the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to statements released February 22, 2026, the incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a man in his early 20s breached the outer security zone surrounding the property. Law enforcement officials said the suspect was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can when confronted by responding personnel.

Authorities stated that the man exited his vehicle and initially put down the fuel can.

He then reportedly raised the shotgun into what officers described as a firing position.

At that point, Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the encounter. Officials confirmed that President Donald Trump was not present at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

The U.S. Secret Service is responsible for securing the property when President Trump is in residence and maintains layered security protocols around the estate due to its status as a frequent location for a protectee. Even when the president is not physically present, coordination between federal and local law enforcement remains active, particularly in response to perimeter breaches.

Investigators have not publicly released the identity of the deceased individual pending notification of next of kin. Authorities also have not detailed a motive. It remains unclear whether the suspect intended to target the property, law enforcement, or simply force an armed confrontation.

The shooting will be reviewed in accordance with standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities are conducting a joint investigation.

The incident underscores the standing security posture around high-profile protectees and the rapid escalation that occurs when an armed individual breaches a secured perimeter. Further details are expected as the investigation develops.

DHS Reverses Course on TSA PreCheck Suspension Amid Shutdown Turbulence

The Department of Homeland Security walked back an announced suspension of TSA PreCheck on Sunday morning, reversing course just hours after signaling that expedited screening programs would be halted due to a partial government shutdown.

The shutdown, which began February 14 over immigration funding disputes, left DHS operating without full appropriations. Late Saturday, the department said it would suspend TSA PreCheck and Global Entry beginning at 6 a.m. Eastern on Sunday.

Officials indicated that personnel would be redirected to standard passenger screening operations, framing the move as a shift toward core security functions during the funding lapse.

Secretary Kristi Noem stated that shutdowns carry “real-world consequences,” describing expedited screening programs as secondary to primary security missions.

By mid-morning Sunday, however, the Transportation Security Administration clarified that TSA PreCheck lanes remain operational nationwide. TSA said it would assess staffing levels airport by airport and adjust as necessary, but that there was no blanket suspension in effect.

The rapid reversal followed backlash from airlines and travel industry groups, who warned that closing PreCheck lanes would compound delays during an already volatile travel period marked by winter storms and high passenger volume. Millions of travelers are enrolled in PreCheck, which allows vetted passengers to move through dedicated lanes without removing shoes, belts, or light jackets.

The status of Global Entry remains less clear. The Customs and Border Protection program, which provides expedited customs processing for pre-approved international travelers, was included in the initial suspension announcement. DHS has not provided detailed guidance on whether Global Entry operations will face longer-term impacts.

The episode exposed friction between shutdown budgeting realities and the operational expectations of the traveling public.

TSA officers continue to work without pay during the funding lapse, as do other frontline federal personnel deemed essential.

For now, PreCheck members can continue using expedited screening lanes. Whether that posture holds will depend on staffing, funding, and how long the shutdown continues.

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Offer After Presidential Post

Greenland’s government rejected an offer from President Trump to send a U.S. Navy hospital ship to the island, stating that its public healthcare system does not require outside assistance.

On February 21, President Trump posted on Truth Social that a “great hospital boat” was being prepared to assist Greenlanders. The post included an AI-generated image depicting the USNS Mercy. The President referenced medical needs on the island and tied the offer to broader national security concerns in the Arctic.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen responded Sunday on Facebook with a direct refusal, stating that Greenland provides universal, publicly funded healthcare to its citizens. He said treatment is available locally or through Denmark’s healthcare system and urged that discussions occur through formal diplomatic channels rather than social media.

Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen echoed that position, stating there is no shortage of medical care in Greenland and no requirement for U.S. intervention.

There is no public indication that a hospital ship was formally deployed. As of Sunday evening, no official movement orders for USNS Mercy or USNS Comfort had been confirmed by the Department of War.

The episode follows the recent medical evacuation of a U.S. Navy submariner near Nuuk, where Danish authorities assisted in transporting the sailor to a hospital in Greenland. That incident involved Danish coordination and appears operationally unrelated to the hospital ship proposal.

Danish officials have not linked the two events.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and operates under NATO’s collective defense framework through Copenhagen. While President Trump has previously expressed interest in acquiring Greenland on national security grounds, Danish and Greenlandic officials have consistently rejected any discussion of transfer or sale.

For now, the situation stands as a public diplomatic exchange. No hospital ship has arrived. Greenland has declined the offer.

And as of this writing, the only American “presence” on the ground appears to be one hopefully swiftly recovering sailor in hospital socks.

We wish that submariner well. Get better, brother or sister, as the case may be.