Missile Supply Chains Under Fire: What Interceptor Strain Means for U.S. Bases and Allies in the Middle East

If you want to understand what is happening in the Middle East right now, stop watching the launch footage and start looking at the supply chain.

Missiles are being fired in volume across the region. Interceptors are being launched in response.

The uncomfortable question is not whether U.S. and allied air defense systems work. They do. The question is whether the industrial base and logistics architecture behind them can keep pace with sustained demand.

That is not a political argument.

It is a production and inventory argument.

Interceptor Inventories Are Under Pressure

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has warned that U.S. missile defense interceptor inventories are under strain relative to rising demand, and that production lead times make rapid replenishment difficult. That warning reflects a broader concern inside the defense community: high-end interceptors are not built overnight, and they are not cheap.

In parallel, industry is attempting to respond. In January 2026, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government announced a framework agreement intended to increase PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement production capacity from roughly 600 per year toward approximately 2,000 per year over time. That is a significant expansion. It is also a multi-year effort.

Those two facts can coexist. Demand is rising. Production is being expanded.

However, the expansion does not fix today’s inventory levels.

That is the essence of a supply chain interruption in wartime: the system is working, but not fast enough to keep up with the optempo.

Sanctions and the Other Side of the Equation

There is a second supply chain in play, the one feeding Iran’s missile and advanced weapons programs.