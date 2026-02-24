Morning Brief: Ukraine War Fourth Anniversary, West Bank Mosque Arson, and ICE Training Scrutiny

Ukraine War: Four Years On, Attrition Defines the Fight as Energy Revenues Slip and the Front Holds

Four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the war in Ukraine has settled into a grinding contest of manpower, ammunition, and industrial endurance. The front lines in the east and south continue to shift in increments measured in meters rather than kilometers. Casualty rates remain high on both sides. Political leaders in Kyiv and Moscow signal resolve. Neither government shows readiness for concessions that would alter the strategic picture.

The anniversary comes amid intensified Russian offensive operations across several sectors. Ukrainian forces report sustained pressure near Avdiivka and along parts of the southern axis. Russian units continue to rely on massed artillery fires, glide bombs, and localized infantry assaults to probe Ukrainian defensive belts. Kyiv, for its part, prioritizes defensive fortifications, counter-battery fires, and limited counterattacks aimed at blunting Russian gains without overextending thin reserves.

Western military aid remains central to Ukraine’s war effort. Ammunition flows have improved compared to shortages seen earlier in the conflict, but Ukrainian commanders continue to calibrate fire discipline. Air defense systems protect major cities and energy infrastructure, yet Russian missile and drone strikes still penetrate at intervals. The war has become a sustained test of logistics and political will rather than maneuver warfare.

Russian Offensive Campaign Intensifies

Russian forces have sustained offensive momentum into early 2026, according to battlefield assessments. Moscow concentrates combat power along key sectors in eastern Ukraine while conducting shaping operations elsewhere along the line. These operations aim to degrade Ukrainian reserves, stretch defensive positions, and force Kyiv to allocate resources across multiple threatened axes.

The pattern reflects an attritional strategy. Russian units accept incremental gains in exchange for continued pressure. Commanders deploy mobilized personnel alongside contract soldiers, maintaining force density even as losses accumulate. The approach relies on sustained artillery advantage and the integration of unmanned aerial systems for reconnaissance and strike missions.

Ukraine counters with layered defenses. Engineers expand trench networks and anti-vehicle obstacles. Drone operators track Russian assault groups and direct precision fires. Ukrainian leadership signals that holding terrain, even at high cost, prevents Russia from achieving operational breakthroughs that could alter negotiations in Moscow’s favor.

The result is a battlefield characterized by localized advances rather than sweeping offensives. Strategic outcomes hinge on endurance: which side can sustain matériel, manpower, and domestic support over time.

Energy Revenues and the Russian War Machine

Four years into the war, Russia’s energy sector shows measurable strain. Western sanctions and price caps have reduced state revenues from oil and gas exports compared to pre-war levels. Energy income, which underwrites a significant share of the federal budget, has declined as European markets diversified supply and global prices fluctuated.