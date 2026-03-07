Pentagon Bets $15B on Artificial Intelligence to Outthink Adversaries

AI is also enabling faster and more adaptive cyber operations. Attackers are using automated tools for real-time network mapping and deploying polymorphic malware that continuously alters its code to evade detection.
Another emerging tactic involves deepfake personas. In several cases, North Korean IT specialists have embedded themselves within Western defense contractors, conducting long-term industrial espionage under fabricated identities.
The Human-Machine Dilemma
The rapid integration of AI has also opened a growing fault line between the Pentagon and Silicon Valley.
At the center of the debate is the use of large language models (LLMs) in autonomous weapons systems. Tech firms that helped build these tools are increasingly uneasy about their potential role in combat decision-making.
One of the most contentious proposals is the “Golden Dome,” a space-based missile defense system under consideration by the Pentagon. Some technology providers, including Anthropic, have expressed concern about AI systems serving as the final trigger without a human decision-maker in the loop.
Defense analysts warn of what they call an “accountability gap.” If an AI misidentifies a target at hypersonic speeds due to faulty data or a hallucinated output, determining legal responsibility becomes far more complicated.
Market Outlook: The $2.6 Trillion Supercycle
For the defense industry, the financial trajectory is clear.
The global defense AI market is projected to reach $22.75 billion by 2029. At the same time, overall military spending is approaching a record $2.6 trillion, with increasing investment flowing into software, data infrastructure, and decision systems.
Traditional platforms (such as tanks, ships, and aircraft) are increasingly viewed as carriers for the software that actually determines the outcome of modern battles.
The conflicts unfolding in 2026 are reinforcing that reality. The side with the best data and the fastest algorithms increasingly dictates the pace of the fight.
The challenge is no longer just building a better missile.
It is building a better mind.
