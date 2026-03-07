Pentagon Bets $15B on Artificial Intelligence to Outthink Adversaries

The definition of a “strike” changed forever on February 28, 2026. Operation Epic Fury showcased the maturity of AI-driven warfare on the algorithmic frontline. Artificial Intelligence (AI) now dominates the kill chain with human oversight and machine execution at speeds that disrupt traditional command-and-control doctrine.

Advertisement

The $15.1 Billion Signal

In early March, the Pentagon sent a clear message to the global defense industry, allocating $15.1 billion for cybersecurity in its FY2026 budget, a 4% increase from the previous year.

The funding is not just about patching servers. It reflects a broader push toward what planners call “Decision Superiority.”

With global defense spending projected to reach a record $2.6 trillion this year, much of the growth is flowing into the military’s “brain,” not just its muscle.

The $15B signal from the Pentagon.$RKLB just launched its 2nd hypersonic test mission in 3 months for the Defense Innovation Unit. @RocketLab is quietly becoming a key platform for U.S. hypersonic testing. 🚀 https://t.co/UhflCnCsDe — Adam Mayer (@adam_mayer) March 6, 2026

Advertisement

AI in Target Acquisition: The Maven Effect

The clearest example of this shift is the Maven Smart System (MSS). Once a controversial pilot program, the Palantir-developed AI has become a core tool in the ongoing air campaign in the Middle East. During the first 24 hours of strikes in Iran, Maven reportedly identified and processed 1,000 targets, enabling the launch of roughly 900 missiles within a 12-hour window.

What planners call “decision-cycle compression” is no longer theoretical. By integrating Anthropic’s Claude AI into its reasoning engine, the US military can now run real-time combat simulations and intelligence assessments that once required weeks of staff analysis.

Advertisement

The result is a strike tempo that moves faster than an adversary’s ability to confirm damage, reposition assets, or respond.

The New Cyber Threats: Beyond Brute Force

As AI accelerates offensive capabilities, it is also reshaping the threat landscape.

According to the 2026 threat report, the era of brute-force hacking is giving way to “Living off the Land” tactics. State-backed operators, particularly from North Korea and Iran, now conceal command-and-control traffic inside legitimate cloud services such as Google Drive, GitHub, and Microsoft Teams.

Advertisement