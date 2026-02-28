SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray: What It Is, What It Isn’t, and Where It Fits in Your Kit

Uncontrolled bleeding is still the number one preventable cause of death in combat. That hasn’t changed. Tourniquets changed the game. Hemostatic gauze like QuikClot Combat Gauze changed it again.

Now there’s another tool for your IFAK: SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray.

Before we get into how it works, let’s be clear about what it is.

SEAL is not a tourniquet replacement.

It is not a magic fix for a blown femoral.

It does not replace proper wound packing.

What it is, is a fast way to get hemostatic agent onto a wound surface in seconds.

SEAL is made by BC3 Technologies, a Baltimore-based Minority Business Enterprise founded in 2018 by Wayne Grube Jr., along with CRO Dr. Rivelino Montenegro and CSO Dr. Thomas Freier. The company spent roughly twelve years developing an aerosol delivery system for chitosan-based hemostatics before receiving FDA clearance in 2023. In April 2025, the company secured a U.S. patent for its formulation and delivery platform.

I spent a little over an hour on the phone with Wayne Grube, Chris Meyer, and Nicole Halsey from BC3 Technologies.

Wayne, the owner, carved real time out of his day to walk me through how SEAL was developed, the problem it was designed to solve, and the hurdles BC3 had to clear during testing and regulatory approval. We talked science, field application, testing standards, and yes, we bullshitted a bit too. It was one of those calls where you hang up knowing you just got straight answers.

Here is what I found out.

How It Works

The active ingredient is medical-grade chitosan, a polysaccharide derived from deproteinized shellfish shells. When it contacts blood, it binds directly to red blood cells and forms a physical barrier.

It does not rely on the body’s clotting cascade the way kaolin-based products do.

SEAL controls bleeding in seconds and begins forming that mechanical barrier in roughly 30 seconds.