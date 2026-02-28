SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray: What It Is, What It Isn’t, and Where It Fits in Your Kit

For the obvious question: no, this does not trigger shellfish allergies. The allergenic proteins are removed during processing.
Equally important, SEAL has been tested and shown not to cause systemic clot formation. It reacts locally with red blood cells at the wound site. It does not activate the broader clotting cascade throughout the body.
Deployment
It deploys as a dry-powder aerosol. Hold it six to ten inches away and spray the wound for a five seconds. Then you do what you already know:
Direct pressure. Pressure dressing. Reassess.
TCCC does not change.
Think of SEAL as an initial intervention. You expose the wound, spray it, apply pressure, then secure it with your bandage.
No digging. No immediate packing for surface wounds. No fighting gravity while blood is running everywhere.
Can It Be Used With QuikClot? Yes.
SEAL can be used in conjunction with QuikClot and other hemostatic gauze products.
The spray can be applied rapidly to control surface bleeding. If the wound is deeper and requires packing, traditional hemostatic gauze can still be applied as part of the treatment plan.
These are complementary tools.
If the spray is applied first and the wound is then packed, the act of packing will physically drive the SEAL deeper into the wound cavity along with the gauze.
According to BC3, this can enhance contact with red blood cells while mechanical pressure is applied.
Deep cavity wounds with significant pooling still require proper packing and sustained mechanical tamponade against the bleeding source. Spray alone does not replace that.
And for my Marines out there, no, tamponade doesn’t come with a tiny umbrella. It means pressure directly on the source.
Where It Shines
SEAL works especially well for:
Irregular complex wounds
Shrapnel injuries
Graze wounds
Neck wounds
Multiple small bleeding sites
Situations involving multiple casualties
It also works in wet environments.
The product reacts with red blood cells. It does not react with water.
That means rain, maritime operations, or casualties pulled from water do not degrade its effectiveness. It will not prematurely activate or break down in wet conditions.
For maritime units, riverine operators, and coastal responders, that expands its usefulness.
Environmental Performance
SEAL has been tested under MIL-STD-810H conditions and maintains reliable spray performance from -24°F to 160°F.
It does not freeze solid in extreme cold. It does not degrade into a useless mess in high heat.
Shake it before use and it deploys.
Shelf life is three years. But, for you penny pitchers out there, SEAL doesn’t go bad like Mayonnaise. SEAL does not suddenly fail the day after its expiration date. Performance degrades over time. If an expired can is all you have, you use it. If your job is to stop bleeding for a living, keep your tools current.
Veterinary Use: HemoSEAL
BC3 also produces a veterinary version called HemoSEAL.
Similar to the human formulation of SEAL, HemoSEAL stops bleeds fast, but is packaged specifically for veterinary applications. That works for K9 handlers, livestock operators, and rural responders.
Civilian and Low-Trauma Applications
BC3 Technologies is also developing a dry powder version intended for lower-trauma use.
Think shaving cuts. Kitchen accidents. Elderly patients on blood thinners who experience prolonged bleeding from minor wounds.
That product expands the application beyond battlefield and EMS trauma into everyday civilian environments.
Straight Talk
If you carry an IFAK, you still need:
A tourniquet
A pressure dressing
Hemostatic gauze for packing
Chest seals
SEAL is an addition, not a replacement.
If you’re dealing with a bleed, spray it, pressure it, wrap it.
If you’re dealing with a deep arterial bleed, spray it, pack it, and hold pressure.
If it’s an extremity bleed that needs a tourniquet, spray it and apply the tourniquet.
SEAL begins forming a mechanical barrier within about 30 seconds. That is faster than traditional packing methods in many surface-bleeding scenarios.
That early control buys you time to transition to pressure, manage additional wounds, or move to evacuation.
For soldiers, Marines, cops, medics, and prepared civilians, SEAL is another tool in the kit.
