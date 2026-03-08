Evening Brief: Middle East Airstrikes, Khamenei Successor, Colombia Vote, Oslo and Peru Explosions

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

A senior Iranian cleric said the Assembly of Experts has already voted on a new supreme leader and indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , is expected to succeed his father, though the selection has not been formally announced.

The hostilities have now spread across Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and several Gulf states, reflecting a widening regional conflict involving Israeli and US forces, Iranian-backed elements, and multiple state militaries, with more than 1,500 reported deaths across the affected countries since the fighting began.

A missile also struck the US Embassy compound in Baghdad’s Green Zone without causing casualties, Iraqi officials said.

“The war is complicated enough without having … the Kurds involved,” Trump told reporters.

US President Donald Trump warned of stronger action against Iran, rejected negotiations, and ruled out involving Kurdish forces in the fighting.

Iran responded with continued missile and drone launches toward Gulf states as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly apologized for attacks affecting neighboring countries and called for diplomatic restraint, even as hard-line officials indicated military operations would continue.

Israeli officials said the operations aim to prevent Iranian-backed forces from establishing a foothold in Lebanese territory. The strikes killed at least eight people in southern Lebanon and four others in Beirut, according to Lebanese health authorities, while Kuwait reported two border guards killed in missile and drone attacks.

Israel broadened its campaign Sunday, hitting Quds Force-linked commanders in southern Lebanon. The day before, it struck a Tehran oil facility in what appears to be the conflict’s first attack on a civilian industrial site.

Ayatollah Hosseinali Eshkevari made the remarks in a video released by Iranian media, stating that the decision would be revealed soon as Israel warned it would target whoever assumes Iran’s top leadership role. Mojtaba Khamenei, a hardline cleric who has built influence within Iran’s security establishment and major economic networks, has long been viewed by insiders as the leading candidate to assume the powerful post, which holds final authority over state policy.

The leadership signal comes as Israeli forces expand military operations against Iranian targets, including strikes on senior officials and key infrastructure. Israel said it killed Abolqasem Babaian, the recently appointed head of the supreme leader’s military office, during a weekend strike.

Regional tensions remain high as Bahrain accused Iran of striking a desalination facility and Israel continued attacks on fuel depots and military-linked sites.

The apparent selection of Mojtaba Khamenei signals leadership continuity during wartime and suggests Iran’s hardline factions remain dominant, limiting prospects for near-term policy shifts despite mounting international pressure.

Colombia Votes in High-Stakes Congressional and Primary Elections

Colombians cast ballots Sunday to elect a new Congress and select presidential candidates for three major political coalitions ahead of the May 31 presidential vote.

The election, involving more than 3,000 candidates competing for 285 legislative seats, unfolded under heightened security, with over 126,000 law enforcement officers deployed nationwide, particularly in rural areas dominated by illegal armed groups.

Hours after polls opened, Colombian authorities reported an attempted illegal crossing by at least 2,400 people from Venezuela in Norte de Santander.

Colombia’s Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said the group tried to vote despite border closures, prompting an investigation into the transportation company and alleged organizers. Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the incident as “large-scale fraud” and an “avalanche of illegal voting,” urging local officials to respond immediately. Officials later reported the area cleared and investigations underway.

Alongside legislative contests, Colombians participated in “interparty consultations,” a primary-style vote to determine candidates from the center, center-left, and right blocs. These primaries are intended to gauge political support ahead of the presidential election, although leading contenders Iván Cepeda and far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella did not participate.

Analysts note the outcome of Sunday’s votes will shape Colombia’s political landscape, with the legislature increasingly acting as a counterweight to Petro’s policies. The left-leaning Historic Pact has previously pushed through pension and labor reforms, while opposition forces led by former President Álvaro Uribe aim to reclaim influence.

Observers from the European Union monitored the elections, expanding their presence from an initial 40 personnel deployed in early February.

Explosion Outside US Embassy in Oslo Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported

Norwegian authorities are investigating an early Sunday explosion outside the US Embassy in Oslo, which caused damage to the embassy’s entrance but left no one injured.

Police received reports of a “loud bang” around 1 a.m. local time and determined that an incendiary device, reportedly contained in a backpack, detonated outside the Consular Affairs office.

Frode Larsen, head of Oslo police’s joint investigation and intelligence unit, said officers are considering multiple hypotheses, including a targeted attack on the embassy, but have not committed to a single motive.

Local residents reported thick smoke on nearby streets, and police are actively seeking witnesses. The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) deployed additional personnel, though the country’s terror threat level remains unchanged.

Norway’s Justice Minister Astri Aas-Hansen described the incident as “unacceptable” and confirmed authorities are dedicating substantial resources to the investigation while emphasizing that the public is not at risk.

The US Embassy in Oslo referred inquiries to the State Department, which said it is aware of the explosion and has opened a separate investigation, thanking Norwegian authorities for their support.

While no evidence currently points to a broader terror threat, the use of an incendiary device at a high-profile target highlights the potential for small-scale attacks to disrupt diplomatic operations and strain local security resources.

Three Arrested After Deadly Nightclub Explosion in Trujillo, Peru; 44 Injured

Peruvian authorities arrested three people following a nightclub bombing in Trujillo on Saturday that left 44 people injured, including three teenagers.

The explosion occurred at the Dalí nightclub in La Libertad, the country’s largest gold-producing region, which has a history of violence linked to illegal mining and extortion. Ten victims have been discharged from hospitals, while four remain in serious condition, according to Gerardo Florián, executive director of the Trujillo Health Network.

Municipal officials temporarily closed the nightclub for 30 days, citing violations of operating hours and an ordinance barring minors from entering. Authorities have not released further details about the arrested individuals.

The blast is part of a pattern of explosive incidents in La Libertad. In 2025, the region recorded 286 explosions, with 136 in Trujillo alone, including attacks on a prosecutor’s office and residential areas that injured multiple people.

