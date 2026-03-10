The Bolduc Brief: The Limitations of Air Campaign Strategies in Achieving Strategic and Political Victory in Iran

Launching an air campaign against Iran as part of a broader military strategy raises numerous concerns regarding its efficacy in securing a decisive strategic or political victory. Analyzing the potential challenges, it becomes clear that relying on aerial bombardment as a primary means of achieving goals in Iran is fraught with significant obstacles. Historical lessons from past conflicts, geopolitical considerations, and the implications of current U.S. leadership all suggest that an air campaign may ultimately be ill-fated.

Legacy of Military Leadership

One of the primary concerns regarding the air campaign strategy is the involvement of military leadership that has previously overseen operations in Afghanistan and Iraq—campaigns that many argue did not achieve their intended objectives. The same generals and admirals who led these efforts, often criticized for their flawed rationalizations of military strategy and operational plans, are now approaching a potential conflict with Iran. This historical precedent raises questions about the applicability of past lessons and whether leadership has sufficiently adapted to the evolving nature of warfare, particularly in Iran’s complex political landscape.

Geopolitical Dynamics and External Support

Another crucial factor influencing the viability of an air campaign against Iran is the potential for external support for Tehran from countries like Russia, China, and North Korea. This strategic backing could empower Iran to withstand attacks, complicating any military objectives aimed at enforcing compliance or regime change. The potential for allied or proxy support would not only extend the conflict but also risk unintended regional escalation, undermining efforts to achieve a quick and decisive victory.

Furthermore, the prospect of regional countries sustaining sustained air strikes against Iran is questionable. While air superiority might provide tactical advantages, it does not guarantee the long-term stability or influence necessary to effect political change. Instead, air campaigns may exacerbate tensions, cementing nationalistic sentiments within Iran and rallying local support for the regime.

The Afghan War, which began in 2001 as a response to the September 11 attacks, highlighted the complexities of counter-terrorism and counterinsurgency in a deeply fragmented and challenging geopolitical landscape. Despite the deployment of ground forces, Afghanistan’s strategy reverted to air campaigns. One of the notable adaptations by the Taliban and Al-Qaeda during this conflict was their decentralization of operations and utilization of neighboring countries as sanctuaries. This strategic maneuvering significantly altered the war’s dynamics and posed substantial challenges to coalition forces.

Strategic Implications of Unconditional Surrender Posturing

The rhetoric surrounding unconditional surrender illustrates a fundamental flaw in the strategic approach to engaging Iran. Such hyperbolic statements leave no room for political negotiation and conflict resolution, effectively boxing U.S. leadership into a corner. While operational commanders may favor decisive outcomes on the battlefield, successful national strategies must incorporate diplomatic avenues and broader political considerations. The dichotomy between military objectives and political realities cannot be understated; the refusal to recognize this distinction significantly compromises the chances for meaningful engagement with Iran.

Governance and Congressional Support

Political leadership, particularly in the Trump administration, has exhibited hubris and an unwillingness to reconsider military strategies once initiated. This rigidity could hinder the pursuit of political and strategic victories that require adaptability and collaboration. Furthermore, Congress’s lack of a coherent plan, relying primarily on supporting the administration’s strategies without critical assessment, engenders a reactive approach to significant military engagements. Engagements in warfare are costly—both financially and in human terms—and the idea that the U.S. can simply “bomb its way to victory” is a miscalculation that overlooks the profound implications of extended conflict.

Moral Considerations and the Human Cost of Warfare

Warfare inherently inflicts devastation and loss. In war and conflict, political and military leaders must emphasize the importance of maintaining humanity and dignity, even when facing adversaries. Combat operations should not only focus on achieving military objectives but also consider the ethical dimensions of warfare, including the treatment of civilians and the implications of armed engagements on society at large.

Isaiah 2:4 resonates strongly within this context, presenting a vision of a world where nations forsake brutality and war for peace and cooperation. This prophetic ideal underscores the urgent need for strategic approaches that prioritize human dignity and sustainable solutions over perpetual conflict and destruction. This idea is the foundation of the just war theory.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the challenges of employing an air campaign to achieve strategic or political victory in Iran are significant. Historical precedents, geopolitical realities, and moral imperatives compel a reevaluation of the strategies employed in military engagements. A successful approach will necessitate a balanced combination of diplomatic efforts, engagement with regional partners, and an understanding of the complex socio-political landscape—ensuring that military action is not viewed as the sole pathway to resolution and enduring peace.

My prayers are with our service members and their families. I pray for the wisdom of their leadership and for the best possible outcome for peace and stability for all.