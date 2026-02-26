The Bolduc Brief: The Power of Service Over Self: The Importance of Discernment in Leadership

In the realm of leadership and organizational success, the values we uphold can have profound implications. One of the pivotal lessons I often impart to my team is the significance of recognizing the name tape on the left—symbolizing the service/department they represent—as being far more important than the name tape on the right, which often stands for individual identity. This distinction plays a crucial role in instilling self-discipline and cultivating a culture of accountability.

The name tape on the left denotes a commitment to something larger than oneself, a mission that transcends personal desires and ego. It symbolizes the ideals and values of a collective, emphasizing service over self-interest. When team members understand that their actions reflect not just on themselves but on their organization and the mission they collectively uphold, it fosters a deeper sense of responsibility. The call to prioritize the name tape on the left is a clarion call for self-discipline—a reminder that their duty to the organization and those they serve should guide their decisions and actions.

Conversely, the name tape on the right, while representing individual identity, can sometimes lead to a focus on self-gratification. In an era where instant gratification is a prevalent temptation, it is essential for leaders and their teams to recognize the consequences of prioritizing immediate desires over shared responsibilities. Engaging in actions that achieve short-term satisfaction at the expense of ethical standards, team cohesion, or organizational integrity can have long-lasting repercussions—not only on one’s own career trajectory but also on the overall mission of the organization.

Self-discipline, in this context, means making conscientious choices that align with the values represented by the name tape on the left. It is a commitment to doing what is right, even when it may not be the easiest or most expedient path. This level of discipline requires an awareness of the impact one’s choices have on the larger team and mission. Leaders should encourage their team members to weigh their actions against this broader perspective, fostering an environment where ethical behavior and long-term decision-making are prioritized.

Moreover, the ability to resist temptation and focus on the greater good is a hallmark of effective leadership. Emphasizing that the well-being of the team, the organization, and the mission outweighs personal desires is vital in developing a culture of accountability and integrity. By consistently conveying that the identity and objectives of the organization take precedence, leaders can inspire their teams to embrace a mindset rooted in service, fostering loyalty and commitment.

In conclusion, the lesson of prioritizing the name tape on the left over the one on the right is a powerful metaphor for self-discipline, ethical leadership, and accountability. It serves as a reminder that while individual aspirations are important, they must be harmonized with the goals and values of the organization. By cultivating a culture that values collective service over individual gratification, leaders can guide their teams toward excellence, ensuring that their actions reflect a commitment to shared values and mission. Through this lens, self-discipline becomes not just a personal endeavor but a collective commitment to honor and uplift the organization and the people it serves.

Donald C. Bolduc