The Rhodesian Bush War: Fireforce and the Security Forces That Fought It

When Rhodesia issued its Unilateral Declaration of Independence in 1965, the political dispute with Britain was no longer merely constitutional. It was becoming a war.

By the mid-1960s, African nationalist movements had already begun organizing armed resistance. Supported by foreign sponsors and operating from neighboring states, guerrilla groups prepared to challenge Rhodesia through insurgency rather than political negotiation. The conflict that followed, known as the Rhodesian Bush War, would last from 1966 until 1979.

From the outset, Rhodesia faced severe strategic disadvantages. International sanctions limited access to weapons, fuel, and foreign investment. The population base was small, and manpower was limited. The government in Salisbury knew it could not afford a long war of attrition.

Instead, Rhodesia built a security apparatus designed for speed, flexibility, and aggressive counterinsurgency.

Building the Rhodesian Security Forces

The Rhodesian Security Forces were formally organized in 1964 and consisted of three primary branches: the Army, the Air Force, and the British South Africa Police.

The army was divided into four brigades responsible for different geographic regions of the country.

• 1 Brigade – Bulawayo, responsible for Matabeleland

• 2 Brigade – Salisbury, responsible for Mashonaland

• 3 Brigade – Umtali, responsible for Manicaland

• 4 Brigade – Fort Victoria, responsible for the Victoria province

Within this structure were several specialized units that became central to the war effort.

The Rhodesian Light Infantry (RLI) served as the army’s elite rapid-reaction force. The Rhodesian Special Air Service traced its lineage to Rhodesians who had served in C Squadron of the British SAS. The Selous Scouts operated as a controversial but highly effective pseudo-guerrilla unit focused on intelligence gathering and infiltration of insurgent networks.

The army also included the Rhodesian Armoured Car Regiment and the Royal African Rifles, a formation composed largely of African soldiers who served alongside white officers and NCOs.

Supporting these units was the British South Africa Police, which played a major role in intelligence and counter-insurgency operations.