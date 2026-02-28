US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran as Retaliation Hits Israel and Gulf Bases

Live update as of 12:00 PM EST, February 28, 2026

Joint U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran began early this morning, with both governments signaling this is the opening phase of a multi day campaign rather than a one night strike. President Donald Trump described the operation as “major combat operations,” and U.S. officials have indicated planning for sustained attacks in the days ahead. Israeli leaders have framed the action as necessary to remove what they describe as an existential threat.

Advertisement

There have been no decisive strategic shifts since the early morning reports, but the core reality has not changed. Strikes continue inside Iran. Iranian missile and drone launches continue. Airspace across parts of the region remains disrupted.

Civilian casualty figures are still developing.

U.S. messaging has stayed consistent. President Trump has urged Iranian forces to surrender and has used direct regime change language, calling on Iranians to rise up after the strikes. The stated focus remains Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and its regional proxy network.

President Trump has also warned that American lives may be lost. As of this update, there are no confirmed U.S. military deaths reported publicly.

Advertisement

Israel remains on full alert. Israeli officials have said the opening strikes targeted Iran’s senior leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the president, and senior military leadership. Multiple outlets report Khamenei was targeted early in the strike sequence. There is still no verified confirmation that he was killed or wounded. Iranian messaging indicates he is secure, but his condition has not been independently confirmed. The same uncertainty applies to other senior officials reported as targets.

Inside Iran, additional explosions have been reported in Tehran and other areas, including multiple districts of the capital and regions to the west and east. Visual evidence shows smoke over parts of Tehran, but full battle damage assessment remains immature. There is no confirmed public accounting yet that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, missile production facilities, air defenses, or naval assets have been decisively neutralized. That level of clarity will likely take at least 48 to 72 hours.

Advertisement

Iran’s retaliation continues and has expanded the fight across the region. At least one additional wave of missiles and drones has been launched toward Israel, with Israeli air defenses engaged and sirens ongoing. Iranian strikes have also reached Gulf states that host U.S. forces. Reporting confirms a strike in Bahrain tied to an area associated with U.S. naval forces. Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have reported intercepting incoming missiles. The United Arab Emirates has reported at least one death linked to the attacks.

Regional airspace remains disrupted. Israel’s airspace is closed. Iraq has shut its airspace. Commercial aviation continues rerouting around the conflict zone, and public shelter alerts have been issued in multiple locations during missile warnings.

The casualty picture remains uneven. There are no confirmed U.S. military deaths as of this update. There is no verified confirmation of senior Iranian leadership deaths. Civilian casualty reporting inside Iran is emerging, including reports involving strikes near schools, but those figures remain provisional and have not been confirmed across all major outlets.

Outside Iran, the UAE has confirmed at least one civilian fatality linked to missile activity.

Advertisement

International reaction continues to take shape. Russia has condemned the strikes and warned of consequences without signaling direct military involvement.

Pakistan has called for de escalation and a ceasefire. China has issued travel and evacuation guidance for its citizens. The United Kingdom and European governments have warned about escalation while reiterating opposition to an Iranian nuclear weapon. None have announced participation in offensive operations as of this update.