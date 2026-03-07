By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Confrontations in the South China Sea have also intensified in recent years. International media have reported incidents involving Chinese coast guard vessels using water cannons and aggressive blocking actions against Philippine vessels operating near disputed features. (Associated Press, March 23, 2024)

For example, China has conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan involving aircraft, naval vessels, and live-fire activity—drills widely interpreted as coercive signaling and rehearsal of blockade or strike concepts. (Reuters, December 30, 2025)

Across the Indo-Pacific, China has increasingly relied on military pressure and coercive tactics to advance territorial claims and strategic objectives.

However, the principle of dialogue and restraint is not always reflected in Beijing’s behavior closer to home.

These calls for dialogue place China among the governments urging restraint as the crisis unfolds. This posture is typical of Chinese diplomacy when conflicts occur in regions where Beijing does not have direct territorial disputes or military commitments.

At the same time, China has engaged in diplomatic outreach with other global powers in an effort to encourage de-escalation. For example, Chinese and French officials recently discussed working together to reduce tensions surrounding the Iran conflict. (Reuters, March 3, 2026)

The statements reflect Beijing’s longstanding public position that sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and that regional conflicts should be addressed through diplomatic engagement.

China’s foreign ministry has framed the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as violations of international norms and has repeatedly urged the parties to pursue political solutions instead of military escalation. (Reuters, March 1, 2026)

On its face, this position reflects a familiar theme in Chinese diplomacy: disputes should be resolved through negotiation rather than military force. Yet China’s actions in its own region reveal a more complicated picture.

Chinese officials have also called for an immediate ceasefire and warned that continued military action could destabilize the region.

China inserted itself, diplomatically speaking, into the war in Iran by insisting the United States and Israel halt their military strikes and return to diplomacy. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart that attacks on Iran should stop and that the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, according to reporting by Reuters.

These incidents occur against the backdrop of a 2016 international arbitration ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea that rejected key elements of China’s sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea. (Time, July 12, 2016)

China has rejected that ruling, but it remains an important reference point for many governments and analysts evaluating maritime disputes in the region.

Why China Rejects the Arbitration Ruling

China’s rejection of the 2016 arbitration ruling reflects a broader strategic view held by Beijing regarding maritime sovereignty and regional influence.

Chinese officials argue that their territorial claims in the South China Sea are rooted in historical rights that predate modern international legal frameworks. Beijing has therefore rejected the tribunal’s authority and maintains that disputes in the region should be resolved through direct negotiations rather than international arbitration.

At the same time, control of the South China Sea carries significant strategic importance. The region sits astride some of the world’s busiest maritime shipping routes—often described as carrying roughly one-third of global trade—and contains valuable fisheries and potential energy resources. (CSIS ChinaPower; Council on Foreign Relations)

Establishing control over these waters would allow China to push potential adversaries farther from its coastline while strengthening its ability to secure sea lanes critical to its economic and energy security. Analysts note that China’s construction and militarization of artificial islands—including airstrips, radar systems, and missile deployments—has expanded its ability to monitor and project power across the region. (CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative)

For these reasons, many analysts view China’s actions in the South China Sea as part of a broader effort to expand its strategic depth and reshape the regional balance of power. (CSIS AMTI; Reuters reporting)

From Beijing’s perspective, asserting these claims is therefore not simply a legal matter but a core national security priority tied to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Energy Security and China’s Global Ambitions

China’s diplomatic interest in the Iran conflict is also tied to broader strategic and economic considerations.

China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil and relies heavily on foreign suppliers to meet its energy needs, making stability in major energy-producing regions a significant economic concern for Beijing. (Reuters energy market reporting)

These economic realities help explain why Chinese leaders closely monitor political developments in major oil-producing states and frequently call for diplomatic solutions to crises that could threaten global oil supply.

At the same time, China increasingly seeks to position itself as a global diplomatic power capable of shaping outcomes in major international crises. Analysts and policy researchers describe Beijing’s efforts to expand diplomatic influence through multilateral engagement and visible participation in international conflicts and negotiations. (CSIS; Council on Foreign Relations)

Calling for restraint in conflicts far from its borders allows Beijing to present itself as a stabilizing force while reinforcing its status as a peer competitor to the United States in global affairs.

Competing Narratives of Global Leadership

China’s diplomatic messaging in conflicts such as the Iran crisis also serves a broader strategic purpose.

Beijing frequently portrays itself as a stabilizing global actor that favors negotiation and economic development over military confrontation. This message resonates particularly with countries participating in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure and investment program promoted by Beijing as a platform for economic cooperation and development. (Council on Foreign Relations; CSIS)

By emphasizing diplomacy and criticizing Western military interventions, Chinese leaders seek to reinforce a narrative contrast between Beijing’s approach to international affairs and Washington’s.

Analysts note that Beijing’s influence strategy includes deepening economic ties and infrastructure partnerships across developing regions, strengthening political relationships that can expand China’s diplomatic leverage. (CFR Task Force Report on Belt and Road)

Presenting China as a responsible diplomatic power supports Beijing’s long-term objective of expanding its political and economic influence across multiple regions of the world.

At the same time, portraying the United States as a destabilizing force can encourage partner nations to remain neutral or move closer to China’s sphere of influence.

Diplomacy and Strategic Messaging

Taken together, these developments highlight a contrast between China’s diplomatic messaging in global crises and its conduct in its own region.

Beijing frequently calls for restraint, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty when responding to military actions by other countries.

At the same time, China has increasingly relied on military signaling, dangerous maneuvering tactics, and other coercive pressure to pursue its objectives in the Indo-Pacific. Incidents involving confrontations at sea—including water cannon use against Philippine vessels—have been widely reported in international media. (Associated Press; Reuters)

This contrast does not necessarily mean that China’s calls for dialogue are insincere. Diplomacy remains a central tool of Chinese foreign policy as Beijing seeks to expand its influence and leverage around the world. (CSIS; Council on Foreign Relations)

But it does illustrate how diplomatic messaging can coexist with more assertive policies designed to shape strategic outcomes on the ground.

The Credibility Question

China’s criticism of military escalation in Iran raises a broader question about the application of international norms.

If dialogue and restraint are the preferred path to resolving disputes, those principles must apply consistently—not only when evaluating the actions of others but also when managing disputes closer to home.

Ultimately, the credibility of any diplomatic position depends on whether it is applied consistently. Calls for restraint and dialogue carry greater weight when they are matched by the same principles in one’s own region.

As tensions rise in multiple regions around the world, that consistency will increasingly shape how other nations judge the legitimacy of competing visions of international order.

—

Author Disclaimer: All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official positions or views of the U.S. Government. Nothing in the contents should be construed as asserting or implying U.S. Government authentication of information or endorsement of the author’s views.

Sources Note

All information cited in this article is derived from publicly available open-source reporting and research from major news organizations and public policy institutions.

