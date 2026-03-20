Evening Brief: America’s Elite Forces Are Evolving, and Being Stretched Thin

1st Special Forces Command Taps Clearview AI for Targeting
The paperwork hit quietly, the way these things always do. No press conference, no chest-thumping rollout, just a contract slipping into place where most people will never look.
The Army’s 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) has awarded Clearview AI a deal for facial recognition software: five seats, a small footprint, with big implications.
Clearview AI built its reputation by scraping billions of images from across the open internet and turning them into a searchable database. Feed it a face, and it works backward, pulling links to photos, accounts, and fragments of a person’s digital life. It is a tool built for identification, but it does not stop there. It maps connections. It builds networks. It fills in the gaps.
That is exactly where this lands inside Special Operations.
This is not a rifle or a drone handed to an operator on target.
It lives behind the scenes, inside intelligence cells, where analysts are trying to answer a harder question than where someone is. They are trying to prove who they are.
A face pulled from a propaganda video. A still image from a seized phone. A grainy capture from ISR. Run it through the system and see what comes back. If it hits, you do not just get a name. You get context, associations, patterns. You get a starting point for building a target package.
The contract itself was issued as a sole-source buy, with the Army identifying Clearview as the only vendor capable of meeting its operational requirements. That tells you the capability gap this is meant to fill, and how few tools exist to do it at scale.
The terms of the contract were not publicly detailed beyond scope and access, but the intent is clear enough. This supports targeting and intelligence preparation of the operational environment, the slow, methodical work that happens long before anything kinetic ever unfolds.
And this is where the edge sharpens.
The software does not pull the trigger, but it points the finger, and that may be the more dangerous act. Systems like this promise speed and clarity in a space that has always been slow and uncertain. They also carry the risk that comes with any machine making sense of imperfect data.
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That tension is not going away.
What this signals is a shift that has been building for years. Special Operations is pulling commercial AI tools directly into the targeting cycle, blending open-source data with battlefield intelligence in ways that would have sounded like science fiction not that long ago.
Five seats is how it starts.
If the tool delivers, it will not stay that way for long.
SOF Is Everywhere, and It’s Starting to Break the Machine
The men running America’s quiet wars went to Capitol Hill this week and spoke out loud. The demand signal is climbing, the mission set is expanding, and the force is feeling the strain.
Navy Adm. Frank Bradley and ASD SO/LIC Derek Anderson told lawmakers that Special Operations Forces are being asked to do more, in more places, with resources that are not keeping pace. The language was measured. The implications were not.
This is still the same force that gets sold as precise, efficient, and low-cost. The scalpel. The tool you reach for when you need something done quietly and done right.
But a scalpel has limits.
Right now, that tool is being pushed into roles that look a lot less than surgical. Counterterror missions have not gone away. At the same time, SOF is carrying more weight in strategic competition, information warfare, partner-force development, and operations in contested environments where the enemy can see, track, and respond.
That shift changes the math.
It is not just about deployments. It is about tempo. It is about how often units are turning over, how quickly they are cycling back into the field, and how much time exists between missions to reset, train, and prepare for the next fight. The testimony made clear that the pace is grinding against the force.
Money is part of the problem, but not in a simple way. Flat budgets and inflation are eating into purchasing power, forcing leadership to make harder choices about where to spend. Every dollar pushed into current operations is a dollar pulled away from modernization.
And modernization is not optional anymore.
The next fight is already taking shape, and it does not look like the last twenty years. It is saturated with drones, driven by data, and contested across every domain at once. SOF is expected to operate inside that environment, not on the margins of it.
That requires new tools, new concepts, and time to build both.
Time is the one thing the force does not have much of right now.
There is a quiet contradiction running through all of this. The nation continues to lean on Special Operations as a flexible answer to global problems, but the conditions that made that model work are shifting. The workload is rising. The environment is getting more dangerous. The margin for error is shrinking.
You can keep a force running hot for a long time.
But eventually, something gives.
Green Berets Tighten the Net in the Caribbean
The fight most Americans never see isn’t happening on front pages; it’s unfolding quietly in places that look like vacation brochures.
U.S. Army Green Berets from 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) just wrapped Exercise Tropical Dagger XIII in Kingston, Jamaica, and the details are exactly the kind that slip under the radar while everyone else chases headlines.
This was not a handshake exercise.
This was long-range sniper training, advanced marksmanship, and disciplined fires, run side by side with defense forces from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Belize, Guyana, and Barbados.
That matters more than people think, because the Caribbean is not just a string of islands. It is a transit zone. A major one. U.S. Southern Command and DEA reporting have long assessed that a significant portion of cocaine bound for the United States moves through Caribbean maritime and air corridors every year, flowing north through routes that are difficult to monitor and even harder to shut down completely.
That is the environment these forces are operating in.
That is not random. That is architecture.
Tropical Dagger is part of a recurring effort to build a network that can see, track, and, when necessary, act with precision inside that space. You do not surge into a problem like this after it spirals. You build capability early, quietly, and in place.
The sniper training is the tell. You do not invest in long-range precision unless you expect partner forces to operate with restraint and accountability, where one bad shot can have strategic consequences. Ports, airfields, coastal choke points, these are not always places for blunt force.
They require control.
That approach traces back to the doctrine of “through, with, and by,” a concept closely associated with Colonel Mark Boyatt, the former 3rd Special Forces Group commander who helped articulate the model and who the SOF community lost earlier this year. What played out in Kingston is that idea in motion, building partner capacity so the fight is handled by those who live there, not by forces rotating in after the fact.
This is not about large-scale war. It is about shaping the environment before trouble gets there.
There are no headlines, no spotlights, just Green Berets on a range in Kingston, building a coalition that most people will never notice until the day it is the only thing holding the line.
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