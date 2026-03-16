Evening Brief: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Reportedly Wounded as War Tests NATO Alliance

Trump Warns NATO of “Very Bad Future” as Hormuz Crisis Tests the Alliance

War has a way of exposing true alliances. Not the ceremonial kind with summits and smiling photographs, but the real test, the moment when someone asks who is actually willing to show up. War has a way of exposing true alliances. Not the ceremonial kind with summits and smiling photographs, but the real test, the moment when someone asks who is willing to sail into danger when the shooting starts.

That moment arrived this week as President Donald Trump warned NATO members and other oil-dependent nations that failing to help secure the Strait of Hormuz could carry consequences for the alliance itself.

In an interview published Sunday by the Financial Times, Trump said the alliance’s future could be at stake if countries benefiting from Gulf oil refuse to assist.

“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO,” Trump said.

The warning comes as the war with Iran has turned the narrow waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula into one of the most dangerous shipping routes on the planet. Roughly 20 percent of the world’s seaborne oil moves through the strait, making it a critical artery for global energy markets.

Since the conflict erupted, commercial shipping through the passage has been heavily disrupted. Insurance rates for tankers entering the Gulf have surged, and crude oil prices have climbed past $100 per barrel, with benchmarks approaching $105 as traders brace for prolonged instability.

Trump’s message is simple: countries that rely on Gulf energy should help protect the route.

That means naval escorts, minesweeping operations, and a multinational effort to keep tankers moving through waters now shadowed by Iranian missiles, naval mines, and armed patrol craft.

So far, the response from many allies has been cautious.

Germany’s foreign minister has expressed skepticism about expanding existing European naval missions into the Strait of Hormuz and signaled Berlin would not take an active role in the war. Britain says it is working with partners on a collective plan to restore freedom of navigation but has emphasized it will not be drawn deeper into the conflict itself.

Other countries are keeping their distance. Australia has said it will not send ships and noted it has not received a formal request from Washington. Several European governments, including France, remain in discussions but have not committed forces.

Meanwhile, the reality in the Gulf is growing more complicated by the day.

Shipping industry groups say roughly 1,000 oil tankers are currently stranded or rerouting as they wait for a safer path through the strait. The U.S. Navy itself has reportedly declined near-daily requests from commercial operators seeking armed escorts, citing the high level of risk.

Iran, for its part, says the waterway remains open to most traffic, claiming vessels from countries such as India and China have been allowed to pass while warning U.S. and allied ships away.

The result is a standoff unfolding across one of the world’s most important trade routes.

Tankers idle offshore. Energy markets twitch. And the alliance that once defined collective security now faces a question far less abstract than it sounds in diplomatic speeches.

When the global oil supply runs through a combat zone, who is willing to sail into it?