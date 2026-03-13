Evening Brief: Six Airmen Killed in Tanker Crash, Marines Deploy, Cuba Confirms U.S. Talks

Six Airmen Killed in KC-135 Tanker Crash Over Iraq

War in the air rarely pauses long enough to notice the aircraft that make the rest of the fight possible. On Thursday, one of those quiet workhorses never made it home.

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A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq on March 12 while flying a combat support mission for Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S.-led campaign against Iran. All six airmen aboard were killed, according to U.S. Central Command.

Early reports suggested fewer casualties while search and rescue teams worked the crash site. By Friday morning, the military confirmed the worst. The identities of the crew have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

CENTCOM said the loss followed an “incident” involving two U.S. military aircraft operating in friendly airspace. One aircraft went down in western Iraq. The other landed safely after declaring an emergency.

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Later reporting from defense outlets indicated the second aircraft was also a KC-135. Images after the landing showed it missing a large section of its vertical stabilizer, pointing to the possibility of a midair collision or some other severe contact. Investigators have not yet released a definitive cause.

U.S. officials have ruled out both hostile fire and friendly fire. An Iranian-backed militia group, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, quickly claimed responsibility for shooting down the tanker, but CENTCOM’s statement directly undercuts that assertion.

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CBS News, citing Iraqi intelligence sources, reported the aircraft crashed near Turaibil along the Iraqi-Jordanian border, an isolated stretch of desert often used as an air corridor for coalition aircraft operating across the region.

The loss adds to the mounting cost of Operation Epic Fury. With these six deaths, the number of U.S. service members killed since the campaign began in late February has reached 13. It also marks the fourth loss of a manned American aircraft since operations intensified.

The KC-135 Stratotanker has been the backbone of American aerial refueling since entering service in 1957. These aircraft extend the reach of fighters, bombers, and surveillance platforms, keeping them on station far longer than they could manage alone.

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Most KC-135 missions fly with a crew of three: pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator. The presence of six airmen aboard this aircraft suggests additional personnel were traveling on the mission.

Tanker work is routine until it isn’t. It demands precision in crowded airspace, sometimes at night, always under pressure, and with very little room for error.