Evening Brief: U.S. Hits 5,000 Targets in Iran as Tehran Signals It’s Ready for a Long War

Maximum Pressure: The Heaviest Day Yet in the Air War Over Iran

Washington turned the dial up another notch Tuesday as the United States and Israel launched what officials described as the most intense wave of strikes yet in the campaign against Iran’s military infrastructure.

Advertisement

Speaking during a Pentagon briefing on what he called Day 10 of Operation Epic Fury, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the latest wave represented a clear escalation in tempo.

“Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” Hegseth said. “The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.”

Standing beside him, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine laid out the scale of the operation so far. According to Caine, U.S. and allied forces have now struck more than 5,000 targets across Iran since the campaign began.

Those targets have included missile launch sites, underground storage facilities, command-and-control nodes, drone manufacturing facilities, naval assets, and other parts of Iran’s military-industrial network. Hegseth has framed the campaign around three core objectives: dismantling Iran’s missile forces, neutralizing its navy, and permanently preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

Pentagon officials say the operational effects are beginning to show. Caine told reporters that Iranian ballistic missile launches have dropped roughly 90 percent from their early-war peak, while one-way drone attacks are down about 83 percent since the campaign began.

The United States has also targeted Iran’s navy. Caine said U.S. forces are making “substantial progress towards destroying the navy” and that more than 50 Iranian naval vessels have been hit during the campaign, while CENTCOM continues hunting mine-laying vessels and mine storage facilities.

Advertisement

The numbers paint the picture Washington wants to tell: a systematic campaign to dismantle Iran’s ability to retaliate.

President Donald Trump has echoed that message, telling Fox News that the results of Operation Epic Fury so far are “way beyond expectation in terms of result this early.” At the same time, Trump has maintained pressure on Tehran with a blunt demand for what he has called “unconditional surrender,” while also suggesting that negotiations could still occur depending on Iran’s response.

“I’m hearing they want to talk badly,” Trump said during the interview. “It’s possible, depends on what terms, possible, only possible.”

Advertisement

But the public evidence behind the Pentagon’s claims remains limited.