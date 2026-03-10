World

Evening Brief: U.S. Hits 5,000 Targets in Iran as Tehran Signals It’s Ready for a Long War

Washington says airstrikes are crushing Iran’s ability to retaliate, but with American troops already wounded and Tehran shifting toward a war of endurance that stretches from missile arsenals to the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict may be entering its most dangerous phase.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth points toward a reporter during a Pentagon briefing as the U.S. military outlines the escalating air campaign against Iran. Image Credit: The Guardian

Maximum Pressure: The Heaviest Day Yet in the Air War Over Iran

Washington turned the dial up another notch Tuesday as the United States and Israel launched what officials described as the most intense wave of strikes yet in the campaign against Iran’s military infrastructure.

Speaking during a Pentagon briefing on what he called Day 10 of Operation Epic Fury, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the latest wave represented a clear escalation in tempo.

“Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” Hegseth said. “The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.”

Standing beside him, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine laid out the scale of the operation so far. According to Caine, U.S. and allied forces have now struck more than 5,000 targets across Iran since the campaign began.

Those targets have included missile launch sites, underground storage facilities, command-and-control nodes, drone manufacturing facilities, naval assets, and other parts of Iran’s military-industrial network. Hegseth has framed the campaign around three core objectives: dismantling Iran’s missile forces, neutralizing its navy, and permanently preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Pentagon officials say the operational effects are beginning to show. Caine told reporters that Iranian ballistic missile launches have dropped roughly 90 percent from their early-war peak, while one-way drone attacks are down about 83 percent since the campaign began.

The United States has also targeted Iran’s navy. Caine said U.S. forces are making “substantial progress towards destroying the navy” and that more than 50 Iranian naval vessels have been hit during the campaign, while CENTCOM continues hunting mine-laying vessels and mine storage facilities.

The numbers paint the picture Washington wants to tell: a systematic campaign to dismantle Iran’s ability to retaliate.

President Donald Trump has echoed that message, telling Fox News that the results of Operation Epic Fury so far are “way beyond expectation in terms of result this early.” At the same time, Trump has maintained pressure on Tehran with a blunt demand for what he has called “unconditional surrender,” while also suggesting that negotiations could still occur depending on Iran’s response.

“I’m hearing they want to talk badly,” Trump said during the interview. “It’s possible, depends on what terms, possible, only possible.”

But the public evidence behind the Pentagon’s claims remains limited.

While the reported drop in missile and drone launches suggests that Iran’s ability to strike back has been degraded, outside analysts caution that a lower launch rate does not necessarily mean Iran has lost most of its arsenal. The slowdown could also reflect conservation of remaining missiles, dispersal of launch systems, or a shift toward a longer war of attrition.

That uncertainty sits at the center of the current phase of the campaign.

Air wars often reach a moment where the objective shifts from punishment to systemic collapse, where the goal is no longer simply hitting targets but dismantling the enemy’s ability to operate as a coherent military machine.

Pentagon leaders appear to believe that moment has arrived.

If their assessment proves correct, Iran’s retaliatory capability will continue to shrink in the coming weeks.

If it does not, the conflict may be entering a far more dangerous phase, one where a battered regime still has enough missiles, proxies, and unconventional tools left to keep the fight going long after the bombing campaign reaches its peak.

The Quiet Toll: Pentagon Says About 140 U.S. Troops Have Been Wounded in the Iran War

There is a nasty habit in modern war coverage. The body count becomes a scoreboard, and the wounded tend to fade quietly into the background like dust settling in the corners of a Pentagon briefing room.

That is harder to do now.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that about 140 U.S. service members have been wounded during the first 10 days of Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S. campaign against Iran. Eight of those troops have been classified as severely injured.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the numbers while emphasizing that most of the wounded have already returned to duty.

“Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks,” Parnell said.

He added that “the vast majority of these injuries have been minor.”

The full casualty picture also includes fatalities. As of this week, seven U.S. service members have died in connection with Operation Epic Fury. Among them is Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Kentucky, who died on March 8 from wounds sustained during an enemy attack on March 1 at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The numbers have been confirmed by multiple outlets. Reuters initially reported that sources suggested the figure could be closer to 150 wounded before the Pentagon publicly confirmed the official number of roughly 140.

What the Pentagon has not detailed publicly is the nature of those injuries.

Military officials have not said how many involve blast injuries, burns, or traumatic brain injuries, the kind of wounds that sometimes take weeks or months to fully understand. They have also declined to provide a detailed breakdown of where the wounded troops were evacuated or treated.

Early casualty numbers in modern wars often tell only part of the story. In conflicts from Iraq to Afghanistan, injuries initially described as minor sometimes developed into long-term medical issues once the effects of blast waves, concussions, and internal trauma became clearer.

For now, the official tally stands at roughly 140 wounded Americans, eight of them severely injured, and seven service members killed.

Compared with the scale of past Middle East wars, those numbers remain relatively small.

But they are also a reminder that even a war fought largely through airstrikes, drones, and missile defenses still produces the same result it always has: American service members coming home wounded.

Tehran’s Long Game: Iran Is Betting on a War of Endurance

The United States looks at this war and sees a campaign of targets, tonnage, and timelines.

Bomb the launchers. Destroy the factories. Break the command network. Shut down the missile launches. Wait for the enemy to run out of options.

Iran looks at the same war and sees something very different.

A test of endurance.

Reporting across several major outlets suggests that Tehran’s strategy is not built around defeating the United States and Israel on the battlefield. Instead, Iranian leaders appear to be trying to stretch the conflict into a prolonged contest of stamina, economic pressure, and political will. Reuters reported this week that Iran is wagering it can “outlast the United States and Israel, not militarily, but by grinding the war into a brutal contest of endurance.”

That strategy became clearer after the war’s opening shock.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening U.S.–Israeli strikes on February 28. In the aftermath, Reuters reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly moved to stabilize the regime and orchestrated the elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, underscoring the Guards’ central role in preserving continuity inside the Iranian state as the country shifted onto a wartime footing.

The strategy also extends beyond the battlefield.

Energy sits at the center of the pressure campaign.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most sensitive economic chokepoints on earth. Roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption moves through it, along with about one-fifth of global LNG trade. Since the war began, disruption there has become severe. Outlets report that the number of daily tankers passing through the strait dropped to zero by March 5 from 37 on February 27, effectively bringing the route to a standstill.

As of March 4, Reuters reported that at least 200 ships were anchored outside major Gulf producers, with many others unable to reach port, underscoring how quickly a military conflict in the region can spill into global energy markets.

Meanwhile, the military picture remains more complex than the strike footage might suggest.

According to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine, U.S. and allied forces have struck more than 5,000 targets inside Iran since the start of the campaign. Those strikes have targeted missile sites, naval vessels, command-and-control infrastructure, and elements of Iran’s military-industrial network.

At the same time, the rate of Iranian missile launches has declined in recent days. Analysts caution that the drop may not simply reflect battlefield losses. It may also reflect a deliberate decision by Tehran to conserve missiles and launchers for a longer conflict.

That uncertainty sits at the center of the war’s strategic question.

Air campaigns are measured in days and weeks. Political patience is measured in months and years.

For now, American airpower dominates the skies over Iran.

But Tehran appears to be betting that if the conflict drags on long enough, the war Washington thought it was fighting will slowly turn into a very different one.

