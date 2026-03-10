Evening Brief: U.S. Hits 5,000 Targets in Iran as Tehran Signals It’s Ready for a Long War

Tehran’s Long Game: Iran Is Betting on a War of Endurance
The United States looks at this war and sees a campaign of targets, tonnage, and timelines.
Bomb the launchers. Destroy the factories. Break the command network. Shut down the missile launches. Wait for the enemy to run out of options.
Iran looks at the same war and sees something very different.
A test of endurance.
Reporting across several major outlets suggests that Tehran’s strategy is not built around defeating the United States and Israel on the battlefield. Instead, Iranian leaders appear to be trying to stretch the conflict into a prolonged contest of stamina, economic pressure, and political will. Reuters reported this week that Iran is wagering it can “outlast the United States and Israel, not militarily, but by grinding the war into a brutal contest of endurance.”
That strategy became clearer after the war’s opening shock.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening U.S.–Israeli strikes on February 28. In the aftermath, Reuters reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly moved to stabilize the regime and orchestrated the elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, underscoring the Guards’ central role in preserving continuity inside the Iranian state as the country shifted onto a wartime footing.
The strategy also extends beyond the battlefield.
Energy sits at the center of the pressure campaign.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most sensitive economic chokepoints on earth. Roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption moves through it, along with about one-fifth of global LNG trade. Since the war began, disruption there has become severe. Outlets report that the number of daily tankers passing through the strait dropped to zero by March 5 from 37 on February 27, effectively bringing the route to a standstill.
As of March 4, Reuters reported that at least 200 ships were anchored outside major Gulf producers, with many others unable to reach port, underscoring how quickly a military conflict in the region can spill into global energy markets.
Meanwhile, the military picture remains more complex than the strike footage might suggest.
According to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine, U.S. and allied forces have struck more than 5,000 targets inside Iran since the start of the campaign. Those strikes have targeted missile sites, naval vessels, command-and-control infrastructure, and elements of Iran’s military-industrial network.
At the same time, the rate of Iranian missile launches has declined in recent days. Analysts caution that the drop may not simply reflect battlefield losses. It may also reflect a deliberate decision by Tehran to conserve missiles and launchers for a longer conflict.
That uncertainty sits at the center of the war’s strategic question.
Air campaigns are measured in days and weeks. Political patience is measured in months and years.
For now, American airpower dominates the skies over Iran.
But Tehran appears to be betting that if the conflict drags on long enough, the war Washington thought it was fighting will slowly turn into a very different one.
