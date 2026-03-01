Khamenei Dead! – Trump Touts

The Islamic Republic has not yet confirmed it, but then again, we never expected that to happen quickly.
The President of the United States, our Commander in Chief, has announced the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, and that is proof enough for me.
Donald Trump announced that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is dead following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes. Israeli officials are signaling the same.
In war, information moves at Mach speed. Denial moves just as fast.
If Trump’s declaration holds (and we see no reason why it should not), this is not a symbolic strike. This is regime decapitation.
Khamenei was not merely a cleric in black robes. He was the final authority over the Revolutionary Guard, the Quds Force, and a web of proxy militias stretching from Beirut to Baghdad to Sana’a. His survival was synonymous with regime continuity.
Remove that figure, and the center of gravity shifts overnight.
Khamenei was a ruler who fused ideology with force and paid little heed to human cost. He will not be missed.
Power inside Tehran does not transition politely. It consolidates under pressure. Hardliners will close ranks. The IRGC will project strength.
Retaliation, if it comes, will not be emotional. It will be deliberate.
Succession inside the Islamic Republic is structured but opaque. The Assembly of Experts exists on paper.
The Guard Corps holds real leverage. In moments like this, the balance between theology and force becomes visible.
If confirmed beyond dispute, this is the most consequential strike against Iran’s leadership since 1979.
The Middle East does not absorb shocks like this quietly.
If this stands, history just pivoted.
Hold on, and cue “Revolution” by The Beatles.
