Korean War Naval Operations: Siege of Wonsan Harbor and UN Blockade Explained

On March 15, 1951, US and allied naval forces unleashed intense minutes of bombardment on Wonsan Harbor, a strategic port on North Korea’s eastern coast. The operation was part of a prolonged naval campaign that would become one of the longest sieges in modern naval history, lasting 861 days.

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While early Korean War battles like the Inchon landing and the Chosin Reservoir withdrawal dominate public memory, the Wonsan campaign demonstrated the sustained, crushing firepower and strategic reach of the United Nations (UN) Navy and remains a defining example of sea power shaping a land conflict.

Setting the Stage: Wonsan’s Strategic Value

By early 1951, North Korean forces had been pushed back from South Korea, and UN troops had regained territory along the 38th parallel. Yet Wonsan, with its deep-water harbor, industrial facilities, and ice-free ports, remained a critical node for North Korean logistics. The city’s petroleum refinery, heavy metal plants, railway repair yards, and a bustling fishing fleet supplied both the population and the front lines.

Allied leaders recognized that controlling Wonsan’s harbor could choke enemy supply lines, provide bases for amphibious operations, and force North Korea to divert troops from frontline engagements.

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Rear Admiral Allen E. “Hoke” Smith, commander of Task Force 95, and Vice Admiral C. Turner Joy, overseeing UN naval forces in the Far East, quickly prioritized the blockade. Islands within the harbor (including Yo-do, Tae-do, and Hwangto-do) offered ideal positions for intelligence operations, shore bombardments, and staging raids against enemy forces.

US, British, and South Korean marines occupied these islands, establishing forward bases to disrupt enemy activity and support the growing naval siege.

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March 15, 1951: Intense Minutes of Fire

The March 15 bombardment marked an early and vivid demonstration of naval dominance. Light cruisers and destroyers targeted artillery positions, supply depots, and rail lines within Wonsan. The coordinated strikes supported by Task Force 77 carrier planes, which patrolled the skies for enemy positions and anti-aircraft batteries, combined precision and overwhelming firepower. For several intense minutes, waves of gunfire and air strikes converged on the port and surrounding industrial areas, sending smoke and debris across the harbor.

The assault not only inflicted material damage but also reinforced the psychological impact of the UN naval presence on the North Korean defenders.

This action was far from isolated. On February 16, just weeks prior, the USS Manchester (CL-83), USS Ozbourn (DD-846), and the British light cruiser HMS Belfast (C-35) had begun bombarding targets ashore, and the following weeks saw islands like Sin-do occupied without opposition.

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The sustained operations demonstrated a shift in UN strategy: naval forces were no longer mere escorts for amphibious landings but central instruments in a campaign designed to immobilize and wear down enemy forces.

The Siege of Wonsan: A Campaign of Attrition

The March 15 action was one element in an 861-day siege that combined surface firepower, air strikes, mine clearance, and intelligence operations. Mines posed a persistent threat, as North Korean forces laid Soviet-supplied contact mines using sampans and fishing vessels.