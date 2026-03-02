Medal of Honor Monday: John Chapman and His Last Stand on Takur Ghar

There are battles that blur into the endless churn of war, and then there are fights that refuse to stay buried.

John Allan Chapman was born on July 14, 1965, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and raised in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. He graduated from high school in 1983, enlisted in the United States Air Force in September 1985, and started his career not as a door kicker, not as a legend in waiting, but as an information systems operator at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. Communications.

Wires and signals. The quiet arteries of a giant machine.

When he felt he needed to challenge himself a bit more, he volunteered for Combat Control.

In 1989, Chapman entered one of the most punishing pipelines in the American military. In March 1990, he earned the scarlet beret and became a Combat Controller, the rare breed tasked with bringing airpower to the ground fight under the worst possible conditions. Over the next decade, he served in Special Tactics units, including the 1721st Combat Control Squadron at Pope Air Force Base and the 320th Special Tactics Squadron in Okinawa. Eventually, he was assigned to the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, operating at the sharpest end of the joint special operations spear.

That is the résumé. The citation. The tidy arc.

The real story lives on a frozen Afghan ridgeline.

Takur Ghar, March 4, 2002

Operation Anaconda was already a brutal, high-altitude grind when Chapman found himself attached to a Navy SEAL team headed for Takur Ghar. The mountain was a white knife cutting into a dark sky, 10,000 feet of snow and stone and bad intentions.

As their MH-47 helicopter tried to insert onto the summit, enemy fire tore into it. In the chaos, Navy SEAL Petty Officer First Class Neil Roberts fell from the aircraft onto the mountain. The helicopter, damaged and leaking violence, withdrew.

They went back.

When Chapman and the SEAL team reinserted, they were met by entrenched al-Qaeda fighters who owned the high ground and were not inclined to share it. According to his Medal of Honor citation, Chapman advanced under direct fire to assault a fortified bunker. He closed with the enemy, engaged at close range, killed multiple fighters, and cleared the position, actions that protected his teammates from immediate destruction.