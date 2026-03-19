SOFREP Cartoon: This Is How It Ends, Or Starts

A Gloved Hand and a Burning Amamah

There’s no finesse here, no chessboard, no clever maneuvering in the shadows. Just a massive, blunt instrument descending from the sky like a barroom bouncer who’s already decided how the night ends.

Advertisement

The ruler in the frame isn’t negotiating; he’s being handled, gripped, crushed, and set alight for good measure. It feels less like geopolitics and more like somebody kicked over a hornet’s nest and then dropped a boot on the queen for emphasis.

You don’t need a briefing book to understand it.

It is power, applied directly, with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer through drywall.

Advertisement

Ghosts of Protests Past

Then comes the muttering from the cheap seats, that ragged little question about our least favorite traitor, Jane Fonda, hanging in the air like cigarette smoke in a VFW hall.

It’s not really about her. It’s about the absence of noise, the missing chorus that used to howl whenever American force showed up overseas.

Advertisement

Back in the day, the outrage came fast and loud, celebrities on the barricades, cameras rolling, everyone picking a side before the dust even settled.

Now it’s quieter, or at least quieter in the places that used to matter. Our cartoon pokes that silence with a sharp stick and waits to see if anything still bites.

The Comfortable Violence Problem

What makes it land is how easy it all looks.

Advertisement

One big hand, one small man, problem solved, cue the applause.

Clean, decisive, almost satisfying in a primitive way.