SOFREP Cartoon: This Is How It Ends, Or Starts

A Gloved Hand and a Burning Amamah
There’s no finesse here, no chessboard, no clever maneuvering in the shadows. Just a massive, blunt instrument descending from the sky like a barroom bouncer who’s already decided how the night ends.
The ruler in the frame isn’t negotiating; he’s being handled, gripped, crushed, and set alight for good measure. It feels less like geopolitics and more like somebody kicked over a hornet’s nest and then dropped a boot on the queen for emphasis.
You don’t need a briefing book to understand it.
It is power, applied directly, with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer through drywall.
Ghosts of Protests Past
Then comes the muttering from the cheap seats, that ragged little question about our least favorite traitor, Jane Fonda, hanging in the air like cigarette smoke in a VFW hall.
It’s not really about her. It’s about the absence of noise, the missing chorus that used to howl whenever American force showed up overseas.
Back in the day, the outrage came fast and loud, celebrities on the barricades, cameras rolling, everyone picking a side before the dust even settled.
Now it’s quieter, or at least quieter in the places that used to matter. Our cartoon pokes that silence with a sharp stick and waits to see if anything still bites.
The Comfortable Violence Problem
What makes it land is how easy it all looks.
One big hand, one small man, problem solved, cue the applause.
Clean, decisive, almost satisfying in a primitive way.
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But that’s the trick, the same way a slot machine makes losing feel like winning as long as the lights keep flashing.
When power gets this lopsided, it starts to feel routine, like flipping a switch instead of lighting a fuse.
And once it feels routine, people stop asking what comes next. They just watch the hand tighten and assume the story ends there.
It never does.
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