Evening Brief: Oil Market Strain, American Detainee Risks in Iran, and Russian Barrage in Ukraine

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American held for nearly eight years before his 2023 release, described the situation as “days of war with no clear end in sight.”

Families of Americans held in Iran say their loved ones face heightened dangers as military operations continue across the region, including potential collateral impact from airstrikes and pressures from Iranian authorities, according to an Associated Press report .

The combination of persistent military activity, infrastructure vulnerability, and logistical constraints suggests that high oil and fuel prices could remain the “new normal” for the coming months. Energy markets may continue to fluctuate sharply in response to developments in the Middle East, with both producers and consumers adjusting strategies to mitigate ongoing risk.

“We recommend that before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire of the… pic.twitter.com/vhcY5muhOM

BREAKING Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they are waiting for US forces to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway where traffic remains strangled as the war rages.

US insurance measures totaling $20 billion aim to stabilize maritime trade and protect Gulf operations, but analysts caution that market pressure will persist until shipping lanes are secured against drone, mine, and other threats in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian strikes hit a Saudi refinery and a liquefied natural gas facility in Qatar, removing roughly 20% of global LNG from the market. Overall, an estimated 9 million barrels per day remain offline due to direct strikes or preventive shutdowns.

Damage to energy infrastructure and precautionary output reductions, including from Kuwait, have tightened supply. American crude surpassed $90 a barrel, while Brent rose above $92. Diesel and jet fuel costs surged in Europe and Asia, reflecting the region’s dependence on Middle East energy.

Oil prices continued climbing after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, reflecting ongoing disruptions to production and shipping. Vessels carrying roughly 20 million barrels per day are stranded in the Persian Gulf, unable to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The US government has not confirmed the number of Americans detained. The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation reports six individuals at “unprecedented risk” due to ongoing military activity. Known detainees include a US-based reporter and a Jewish Iranian American from New York who traveled to Iran last year and has not been allowed to leave.

At least two detainees are held in Evin Prison, Tehran’s high-security facility for political prisoners. The site has been affected by prior airstrikes. Kamran Hekmati, 61, contacted his family recently, assuring them he was safe. He has not received regular treatment for bladder cancer since being detained.

JUST IN 🔴 IRAN: Heavy fighting reported at Evin Prison, where regime security forces have surrounded the facility. Evin prison is where many of the political prisoner are held. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 28, 2026

Other detainees include Reza Valizadeh, a reporter formerly based in Washington, now serving a 10-year sentence in Evin. His lawyer, Ryan Fayhee, continues to press US officials for support while emphasizing the need to avoid civilian casualties during ongoing military operations. Valizadeh is officially designated as wrongfully detained and is assigned to the State Department’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

CPJ calls attention to Iranian journalist Reza Valizadeh’s case as his attorneys petition the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for his immediate release. Reza has been wrongfully jailed in Iran since September 2024 — part of a broader pattern of targeting journalists.… pic.twitter.com/LrumzlplTk — Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) January 27, 2026

Afarin Mohajer, a California resident, is another American detainee. Charged in 2024 with posting content critical of the Iranian government, her family disputes political activity claims and views her detention as part of long-standing “hostage diplomacy” by Tehran.

President Trump and US officials have called for the release of detained Americans. A White House spokesperson reiterated that the administration seeks the safe return of all US citizens held on dubious charges.

Families emphasize that conditions for detainees are fragile. Concerns include insufficient medical care, potential harassment, and the cumulative risk from military operations near detention sites.

Namazi noted that past incidents, including a 2022 prison fire at Evin, left inmates with little reliable information and highlighted the vulnerability of those detained under uncertain circumstances.

The cases underscore Iran’s continued use of Americans as political leverage. Families and advocates are pressing the US and international partners to maintain pressure while monitoring ongoing military activity in proximity to high-risk detention facilities.

Russian Missile and Drone Barrage Hits Ukraine, Civilian Deaths Reported in Kharkiv

Russian forces struck Ukraine on Saturday with a combination of missiles and drones, hitting energy facilities, military sites, and residential areas. At least 10 people were killed, including children, and 16 others were wounded, officials said.

In Kharkiv, emergency crews searched the rubble of a five-story residential building. Among the dead were a primary schoolteacher and her son, as well as an eighth-grade student and her mother, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Since last night, work has been ongoing to clear the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv following a Russian ballistic missile strike. A whole section was destroyed, and the upper floors of a neighboring building were damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, it is known that 7… pic.twitter.com/f3Jr8mPCWN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2026

Ukraine reported that 29 missiles and 480 drones were used in the overnight operations. Air defenses intercepted the majority: 19 missiles and 453 drones were destroyed, while impacts from 9 missiles and 26 drones were recorded across 22 locations.

The building in Kharkiv was struck by Russia’s new cruise missile, the Izdeliye-30. Subsonic and air-launched, it has a 1,500-kilometer range and features a satellite navigation system designed to resist jamming.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published an interactive 3D model, the main assemblies, and components of the enemy’s new cruise missile “izdeliye-30,” as well as data on 20 enterprises involved in its production cooperation chain. 🔗: https://t.co/shMagPCZHE pic.twitter.com/6XgEsxVatf — Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) March 2, 2026

Other regions were affected as well. In Kyiv, debris from strikes damaged three districts. In Odesa, fires at infrastructure sites required 80 firefighters. Rail disruptions forced adjustments to multiple central and western routes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the strikes targeted military factories, energy facilities, and air bases. The attacks relied on large numbers of Iranian-designed drones, which Russia has integrated into its operations over the past several years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for continued international support. He confirmed that Ukraine has provided equipment and personnel to assist US efforts addressing Iranian drones in the Middle East. He emphasized that partners are key to maintaining civilian protection.

The strikes highlight persistent vulnerabilities in urban and energy infrastructure. Russia’s integration of cruise missiles and drones reflects ongoing operational planning focused on precision strikes, while Ukraine’s air defenses continue to intercept the majority of incoming threats.

The conflict remains steady and complex. Civilian casualties, infrastructure damage, and logistical challenges continue to affect multiple regions. The war’s duration and intensity mean that both sides are sustaining operations while navigating broader regional and international considerations.

Sources: News Agencies