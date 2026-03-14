The Bolduc Brief: The Ineffectiveness of Strikes on Iran – An Analysis

The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East has long been fraught with tension, and the question of military strikes against Iran has been a recurring topic in international discussions. While proponents of such actions often argue that military intervention will deter aggressive behavior and foster stability, the history and potential consequences of strikes on Iran suggest that these measures are largely ineffective.

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This essay examines the ineffectiveness of strikes on Iran through four primary lenses: the lack of a decisive outcome, the increase in regional instability, the failure to break the will of the Iranian regime, and the economic repercussions—including rising oil costs and interference in the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

No Decisive Outcome

Strikes on Iran have historically failed to produce a decisive or lasting impact on its military capabilities or geopolitical ambitions. For instance, limited surgical strikes may temporarily degrade specific facilities or inhibit certain operations; however, these actions have not translated into a tangible shift in Iran’s regional posture.

The resilience of the Iranian regime, bolstered by its ability to adapt and recover from aggressive acts, highlights the futility of targeted strikes. Instead of capitulating to external pressures, Iran has often used military strikes as a rallying point, galvanizing nationalistic sentiments and further entrenching its resistance against perceived foreign aggression.

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Increase in Regional Instability

Rather than stabilizing the region, military strikes on Iran tend to exacerbate existing tensions and contribute to a cycle of retaliation. The potential for conflict escalation is significant.

Strikes can provoke Iranian retaliatory actions, not only against US interests but also against allies in the region, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia. This tit-for-tat dynamic can foster an atmosphere of unpredictability and chaos, increasing a broader regional conflict.

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Consequently, the pursuit of a short-term military solution often undermines long-term diplomatic possibilities, deepening the instability that strikes ostensibly aim to alleviate.

Failure to Break the Will of the Iranian Regime

A critical consideration in evaluating the effectiveness of strikes is their impact on the political will of the Iranian regime. History demonstrates that rather than capitulating or moderating their positions in response to military action, authoritarian regimes like Iran often double down.

The strikes may unify the populace around their leadership, bolstering a ‘us versus them’ mentality. This is particularly evident in Iran, where leaders have successfully leveraged external threats to consolidate power and diminish calls for internal reform.

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Therefore, instead of weakening the Iranian government, military strikes will solidify its resolve and enhance its internal legitimacy.

Significant Economic Repercussions and Increased Oil Costs

The economic consequences of strikes on Iran extend far beyond the immediate area of conflict. Aerial attacks or military engagement can lead to substantial disruptions in one of the world’s most crucial oil transportation corridors, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, which sees a significant percentage of the world’s petroleum flow.