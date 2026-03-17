The Rhodesian Bush War: Enter Henry Kissinger – Foiled by Andrew Young

By 1976, the war was escalating, African Nationalism was militarizing throughout the region, South Africa was preparing to disengage its support to Salisbury, and Britain had no appetite for force or trusteeship. Near total international isolation via sanctions from the UK, the Commonwealth, and the UN had not forced Rhodesia to capitulate.

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Into that narrowing space stepped U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who had observed that further Soviet and Chinese entrenchment in Africa was not healthy for American foreign policy.

Kissinger proposed a settlement protocol that was probably the best remaining chance for a peaceful, non-revolutionary post-colonial transition in Rhodesia. His central insight was brutally realistic: majority rule is inevitable, but revolutionary victory is not. The protocol tried to separate inevitability (majority rule) from method (violent takeover).

Compared to earlier British efforts and later Lancaster House, Kissinger’s framework had four unusually strong features.

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It came before guerrilla victory:

Guerrilla movements had not yet won militarily, and the pre-existing institutions of Rhodesia still functioned. And Rhodesian security forces were intact, so negotiation leverage still existed. This timing advantage was decisive and fleeting. It imposed discipline on all parties:

Unlike the guiding policy set by PM Harold Wilson, Kissinger’s protocol did not moralize one side and indulge the other. Instead, it required the Rhodesians to accept majority rule on a timetable, and it required African Nationalists to accept a British-run transition. The guerrillas were required to assemble and disarm before a transition could occur, and the external sponsors (USSR and China) had to stand down. This symmetry was essential to a real resolution, but it was also extremely politically unpopular with a global press that had long ago chosen sides. Advertisement It treated institutions as assets instead of relics:

The protocol would have preserved Rhodesia’s courts, civil service, and economy, and avoided the dangerous probability of a “winner takes all” revolutionary outcome. In hindsight, this focus on institutional continuity looks prescient rather than cynical as his many critics claimed at the time. It offered enforceable sequencing:

Finally, Kissinger understood that trust is not created by promises, but by mutual compliance with an agreed-upon process. Power would transfer, after disarmament, through the hands of a transitional authority (the UK) via supervised elections.

The Kissinger Protocol was not well received by the international press. It was most commonly framed in terms of Cold War cynicism, cast in Britain and Europe as an American attempt to control African self-determination in order to contain Soviet influence, the result of which was a betrayal of “authentic” liberation. Very little attention was paid to the mechanics of transition and the track record of revolutionary takeovers elsewhere.

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Perhaps worse, the Liberation movements (ZANU and ZAPU) were treated as moral arbiters in their own right. The British and European media assumed that if the Liberation movements reject a settlement, it must be illegitimate. This made the protocol vulnerable because the Patriotic Front rejected any political constraints following the transition, and all of the frontline states opposed trusteeship. Unfortunately, radical rhetoric played better in the press than Kissinger’s procedural detail, and journalists often echoed African liberation propaganda emanating from Moscow or Beijing without interrogating the implications.

Kissinger himself was also probably the wrong messenger. He was associated with the Vietnam War, and the press hated his realpolitik. His association almost immediately created the view that the United States was making an illegitimate attempt to “manage” African liberation.