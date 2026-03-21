The A-10C Warthog at War in Iran

“The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank, and is hunting and killing fast-attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz.” — General Daniel “Raizin” Caine, Chairman of the JCS, March 19, 2026.

It was recently revealed that the vaunted, combat-proven A-10C Warthog, officially the Thunderbolt II, is once again engaged in battle in Operation Epic Fury, patrolling the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz to locate and destroy Iranian IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) armed speedboats threatening all shipping through the vital strait. The A-10 was recently touted on the Military Channel in first place among the “10 Most-Feared Aircraft in the World.”

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The new photograph above clearly shows an airborne A-10C armed, when viewed from left to right, with a seven-shot pod of AGR-20B laser-guided, 70mm missiles, for precision ground attack (or similar, AGR-20F FALCO missiles for killing enemy drones), two AGM-65 Maverick TV-guided or imaging-infrared (IIR)-guided missiles, the awesome, GAU-8/A Avenger 30x173mm seven-barrel Gatling gun (firing 65 rounds per second of ultra-tough, depleted-uranium, anti-tank ammunition), a tiny, unidentified pod or munition, and two AIM-9M-9 Super Sidewinder heat-seeking missiles for self-defense. They are also capable of carrying AAQ-28 Litening or AAQ-33 Sniper XR targeting pods, for day/night operations and laser target designation, and 600-gallon, auxiliary fuel tanks.

The fearsome A-10A was originally built from 1975 to 1984 in Hagerstown, Maryland, entering active service with the Air Force in 1977, with 716 aircraft constructed. It was specifically designed during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks in East and West Germany, and Czechoslovakia, a task for which it was exceptionally well-qualified.

This author worked as an intelligence specialist within two different U.S. Air Force F-4E Phantom II fighter squadrons in West Germany during that same period, several years after the A-10s became active. I still remember them buzzing around the German countryside at breathtaking altitudes between 50 and 250 feet, rarely any higher during combat training, due to the staggering, Soviet air defense threats just across the border.

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It’s a slow, ugly, unglamorous aircraft, cruising at a mere 345 miles per hour (300 knots), but nimble, built like a tank, able to sustain significant battle damage, and keep flying and fighting. It has no less than 11 weapon stations for all types of armament, and sports the world’s largest and most-powerful Gatling gun, the 30x173mm GAU-8/A Avenger, instantly striking abject fear into the hearts of enemy tank commanders.

President Ronald Reagan bluntly understood in the 1980s that, “Our enemies…do not fear the United States for its diplomatic skills…They respect only the firepower of our tanks, planes, and helicopter gunships…Of the four wars fought in my lifetime, none came about because the U.S. was too strong.”

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The fierce, ugly Warthog served with great distinction in 1991’s Operation Desert Storm, making its combat debut, where it destroyed more than 900 Iraqi tanks, 2,000 other military vehicles, and 1,200 artillery pieces. They also shot down two Iraqi helicopters with their massive cannon, scoring the A-10’s first air-to-air kills, but four Warthogs were shot down by enemy missile systems.

A-10s later fought in other conflicts, in the Balkans, Operations Deliberate Force and Allied Force, from 1994 to 1999, and in Afghanistan, beginning in 2002, Iraq, beginning in 2003, Libya in 2011, and Syria, beginning in 2015.

From 2006 to 2011, all 356 remaining Warthogs were upgraded to A-10C configuration, modified for the use of laser-guided and GPS-guided weapons, and the first A-10C was deployed to Iraq in 2007.

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But there were already contentious, military and political plans afoot to replace the venerable Warthog with the F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter in the close air support role. The F-35, however, would later prove far too expensive to operate in this manner on a daily basis, and it certainly lacked the A-10’s low-level performance and weapons capacities.