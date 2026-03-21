Aviation

The A-10C Warthog at War in Iran

A-10 Warthogs are back over the Strait of Hormuz, hunting IRGC speedboats and striking drones with deadly precision.

A-10C Warthog fighter refuels from KC-135R tanker near Iran, March 9, 2026. Photo credit: U.S. Air Force.

“The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank, and is hunting and killing fast-attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz.” — General Daniel “Raizin” Caine, Chairman of the JCS, March 19, 2026.

It was recently revealed that the vaunted, combat-proven A-10C Warthog, officially the Thunderbolt II, is once again engaged in battle in Operation Epic Fury, patrolling the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz to locate and destroy Iranian IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) armed speedboats threatening all shipping through the vital strait. The A-10 was recently touted on the Military Channel in first place among the “10 Most-Feared Aircraft in the World.”

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The new photograph above clearly shows an airborne A-10C armed, when viewed from left to right, with a seven-shot pod of AGR-20B laser-guided, 70mm missiles, for precision ground attack (or similar, AGR-20F FALCO missiles for killing enemy drones), two AGM-65 Maverick TV-guided or imaging-infrared (IIR)-guided missiles, the awesome, GAU-8/A Avenger 30x173mm seven-barrel Gatling gun (firing 65 rounds per second of ultra-tough, depleted-uranium, anti-tank ammunition), a tiny, unidentified pod or munition, and two AIM-9M-9 Super Sidewinder heat-seeking missiles for self-defense. They are also capable of carrying AAQ-28 Litening or AAQ-33 Sniper XR targeting pods, for day/night operations and laser target designation, and 600-gallon, auxiliary fuel tanks.

The fearsome A-10A was originally built from 1975 to 1984 in Hagerstown, Maryland, entering active service with the Air Force in 1977, with 716 aircraft constructed. It was specifically designed during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks in East and West Germany, and Czechoslovakia, a task for which it was exceptionally well-qualified.

This author worked as an intelligence specialist within two different U.S. Air Force F-4E Phantom II fighter squadrons in West Germany during that same period, several years after the A-10s became active. I still remember them buzzing around the German countryside at breathtaking altitudes between 50 and 250 feet, rarely any higher during combat training, due to the staggering, Soviet air defense threats just across the border.

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It’s a slow, ugly, unglamorous aircraft, cruising at a mere 345 miles per hour (300 knots), but nimble, built like a tank, able to sustain significant battle damage, and keep flying and fighting. It has no less than 11 weapon stations for all types of armament, and sports the world’s largest and most-powerful Gatling gun, the 30x173mm GAU-8/A Avenger, instantly striking abject fear into the hearts of enemy tank commanders.

A-10C Warthog
A-10C Warthog of the 47th Fighter Squadron, firing its GAU-8/A Gatling gun, 2010. Photo credit: U.S. Air Force.

President Ronald Reagan bluntly understood in the 1980s that, “Our enemies…do not fear the United States for its diplomatic skills…They respect only the firepower of our tanks, planes, and helicopter gunships…Of the four wars fought in my lifetime, none came about because the U.S. was too strong.”

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The fierce, ugly Warthog served with great distinction in 1991’s Operation Desert Storm, making its combat debut, where it destroyed more than 900 Iraqi tanks, 2,000 other military vehicles, and 1,200 artillery pieces. They also shot down two Iraqi helicopters with their massive cannon, scoring the A-10’s first air-to-air kills, but four Warthogs were shot down by enemy missile systems.

A-10s later fought in other conflicts, in the Balkans, Operations Deliberate Force and Allied Force, from 1994 to 1999, and in Afghanistan, beginning in 2002, Iraq, beginning in 2003, Libya in 2011, and Syria, beginning in 2015.

From 2006 to 2011, all 356 remaining Warthogs were upgraded to A-10C configuration, modified for the use of laser-guided and GPS-guided weapons, and the first A-10C was deployed to Iraq in 2007.

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But there were already contentious, military and political plans afoot to replace the venerable Warthog with the F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter in the close air support role. The F-35, however, would later prove far too expensive to operate in this manner on a daily basis, and it certainly lacked the A-10’s low-level performance and weapons capacities.

On June 18, 2013, the Obama administration brusquely inactivated the very last remaining, A-10C Warthog unit in Europe, the 81st Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. However, rotating, Warthog deployments to Eastern Europe began in 2016, in response to Russian aggression against Crimea and Ukraine in 2014, and similar threats against Poland and the Baltic States, reinforcing the huge mistake of withdrawing the 81st Fighter Squadron from Germany earlier.

In 2015, the same administration once again tried to prematurely get rid of the entire, single-mission, A-10C fleet, still attempting to replace them with F-35A stealth fighters.

The Army even offered to purchase the A-10s, due to their combat versatility, high weapons loads, psychological impact upon enemy forces, and other key factors, but they were bluntly told that there was “no chance” of that happening. The Air Force adamantly refused to sell any Warthogs, opting instead to place them all in storage at Davis-Monthan Air Force base in the Arizona desert, where there were already 50 A-10As and 124 A-10Cs in long-term storage.

Then came the A-10’s brilliantly successful, combat operations against ISIS terrorist forces in Iraq and Syria in 2015 and 2016 under Operation Inherent Resolve, in which the Warthogs struck enemy targets on an almost-daily basis. They were a vital part of Operational Tidal Wave II, the intensification of efforts to defeat ISIS. So, by January 2016, the Air Force was “indefinitely freezing” plans to retire the A-10C for the next several years, until at least 2022.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in late March 2022, that he specifically asked the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, of the Biden administration, for 100 surplus A-10Cs, noting their significant effectiveness against Russian tank columns, according to a December 23, 2022 article published at The War Zone.

Austin reportedly replied that his request “impossible,” and that the “old-fashioned and slow” Warthog would be a “squeaky target” for Russian air defenses, the article stated. This was despite the very obvious fact that the A-10 was exclusively designed to kill Russian tanks in a high-threat, World War III-type environment in Europe.

The Air Force clearly wants to retire all of its Warthogs within the next few years, whether that’s a wise decision or not. But the Ukrainian Air Force currently has an urgent need for close air support aircraft that excel at destroying Russian tanks.

A 2022 report from the Pentagon’s Office of the Director of Test and Evaluation on a controversial flyoff between the two aircraft in 2018 and 2019, only recently emerged, highly redacted, after having been effectively buried by the Biden administration. It showed that the F-35A Lightning II held no notable close air support advantages over the venerable A-10C.

As of 2026, there are still 95 A-10C Warthogs in active service, with the Air Force still pushing very hard to retire all of them by 2029, in favor of the F-35A stealth fighter, and Congress pushing back in favor of retaining the A-10 until about 2040.

Today, deadly A-10C Warthogs based out of Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan, and Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are operating for “overwatch” of shipping in the Persian Gulf, and to intercept Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze attack drones. In addition, the A-10s have been flying from “austere” airfields as close as possible to the Straits of Hormuz, striking at least six different types of IRCG fast-attack boats and numerous coastal, anti-ship missile sites.

IRGC Taregh
Iranian IRGC Taregh armed speedboat, with three machine guns and rocket launchers. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The remaining A-10Cs are flown primarily by the 74th “Flying Tigers,” 75th “Tiger Sharks,” and 76th “Vanguards” Fighter Squadrons (to soon be replaced by F-35As) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, all bearing shark’s-teeth nose art for the historic, “Flying Tigers” wing, and apparently by the 45th “Hoosier Hogs” and 47th “Dogpatchers” Fighter Squadrons from Arizona. In fact, the very last A-10C to emerge from depot-level maintenance on February 12, 2026, bears the distinctive, “Warthog” nose art of the 47th Fighter Squadron.

last A-10C
The last A-10C to come from depot-level maintenance, February 12, 2026. Photo credit: U.S. Air Force.

The A-10C Warthogs flown over Iran are using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyze targets and suggest the best weapon/platform pairing (GAU-8/A cannon or AGR-20B/F missile) within just eight seconds, compared to 16 minutes for a human operator using manual tables.

The A-10’s renewed, combat operations in the volatile, Persian Gulf region should serve as a “wake-up call” for Congress and the U.S. Air Force calling for its retirement. Dan Grazier, a Stimson Center senior fellow and the director of the nonprofit’s national-security reform program, stated that, “The longer the A-10 exists, the more impressed I am with that aircraft…when you design a weapon system that is stripped down, and all the decisions that were made in the course of its design were all made for matters of military effectiveness, you get a really effective aircraft.”

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