Billionaire Bunkers: SOFREP Takes You Inside High-End Prepper Shelters
Guy D. McCardle
In a world where survival is for sale, the ultra-wealthy are cashing in on peace of mind, leaving the rest of us to wonder if luxury bunkers are just another way to buy their way out of the apocalypse.
In a world where the unpredictable seems increasingly likely, the ultra-wealthy have turned their eyes to something once relegated to the fringes of society—prepper shelters. But these aren’t your grandparents’ musty-smelling bomb shelters stocked with canned goods and bottled water. Today’s high-end prepper shelters are more like luxury fortresses designed to ensure survival and comfort, even in the face of the most catastrophic events.
If the worst of the worst happens, why not ride out the apocalypse in style?
The Rise of the Luxury Bunker
The concept of a survival bunker is nothing new. From Cold War-era fallout shelters to the more recent trend of “doomsday preppers,” people have long sought ways to protect themselves from potential threats. However, the last decade has seen a significant evolution in this space, driven by technological advancements and a growing market among the ultra-wealthy.
Companies like Vivos and Rising S Company have capitalized on this demand, offering high-end shelters that combine state-of-the-art security with the trappings of luxury living. These shelters are designed to withstand everything from nuclear blasts to biological attacks and offer amenities like indoor pools, theaters, and wine cellars.
Take, for example, the story of a man whose name you might recognize: Mark Zuckerberg. The CEO of Meta (the social media company formerly known as Facebook) is building a $100 million compound in Hawaii. Maybe the Zuck knows something we don’t.
Not that long ago, WIRED magazine ran a featured story about the compound, whose construction reminds one of Gus Fring’s underground factory in “Breaking Bad.” Everything on the Zuckerberg compound is strictly hush, hush, says WIRED. “It’s like fight club; we don’t talk about fight club.”
Here is what we do know: the property is known as Koolau Ranch, and in addition to the typical above-ground amenities, it is home to a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker with its own water, energy, and food supplies. If the end times do fall upon us, don’t count on spending them with Zuck. He’s notorious for going to extreme lengths to guard his privacy. On one of his mainland homes, it’s reported that he’s obscured all of the outside access doors, and the only way into the residence is if a guard opens up a secret entrance hidden by thick shrubbery.
According to CBC News, Architectural Digest named luxury bunkers one of the hottest real estate trends of 2023. Brian Cramden is the president of a company named Hardened Structures. They build survival bunkers and “hardened” homes. He says that business, for lack of a better term, is booming. He is quoted as saying:
“With Putin and North Korea and what’s going on in Gaza, I’m getting lots of inquiries. It’s wars, it’s Trump, it’s the divisiveness of the nation.”
For the California-based company Vivos (noted above), business is up 2,000 year over year. Bomb bunkers are big business.
Features of High-End Prepper Shelters
State-of-the-Art Security: The primary function of any prepper shelter is protection, and these luxury bunkers are fortified to an extreme degree. Many are built with blast-proof walls, airtight seals, and advanced air filtration systems capable of withstanding chemical and biological attacks. Security systems include biometric locks, 24/7 surveillance, and even armed guards.
Sustainability and Self-Sufficiency: High-end shelters are designed to be fully self-sufficient for extended periods. They often include advanced water purification systems, renewable energy sources like solar panels and wind turbines, and hydroponic gardens for growing fresh produce. Some shelters are even equipped with underground livestock pens to provide a continuous source of protein. You read that right: underground livestock pens. With fresh steak and eggs at hand, you may never need to go to the surface again.
Luxury Amenities: Survival doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort. These shelters often feature luxury amenities like home theaters, indoor pools, spas, and gyms. Some even have golf simulators and wine cellars stocked with rare vintages. The interiors are meticulously designed, with high-end furnishings and decor that rival the finest homes.
Medical Facilities: In a world where hospitals may be inaccessible, high-end prepper shelters come equipped with advanced medical facilities. These include operating rooms, dental suites, and fully stocked pharmacies. Some shelters also have on-call doctors who can be flown in if needed.
Community Living: Some high-end shelters are designed to accommodate multiple families or groups. These community bunkers feature shared spaces like dining halls and entertainment areas, along with private living quarters.This setup not only fosters a sense of community but also allows for the pooling of resources and skills in a crisis.
The Cost of Peace of Mind
As you might expect, all this luxury comes at a price. The cost of a high-end prepper shelter can range from several million to over a hundred million dollars, depending on the size, location, and level of customization. Some companies offer fully bespoke services, allowing clients to design their shelters down to the smallest detail.
But for the ultra-wealthy, these shelters represent more than just a safe place to ride out a disaster—they’re an insurance policy, a way to protect their most valuable asset: their lives.
But what about us poor people, you may ask? The great unwashed masses (a group I proudly belong to). Well, I’ll be writing more about that another day. Suffice it to say a low-end bunker can be yours for about $40,000. Mind you, for that price, you don’t get a reflecting pool, golf simulator, or any underground cattle.
A Growing Market
The market for luxury prepper shelters has grown significantly in recent years, driven by a combination of geopolitical instability, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, the demand for these high-end bunkers shows no sign of slowing down. Companies that once catered to a niche market are now seeing a surge in interest from clients around the globe. In some cases, there are even waiting lists, as demand outstrips supply.
This may be a good place for me to interject a bit of wisdom I learned from one of my biology professors years and years ago. It was in the early years of AIDS epidemic, and some people thought it would be the end of the world. Instead of assuring us that all was well, we got a dose of the cold, hard truth. After we, as a species, survive one pandemic, it is inevitable that another, worse than the one before it, is sure to follow. Sorry folks, I don’t make the rules. Make sure you get a good air scrubber for your bunker, and don’t plan on having any visitors for a few years.
New Zealand: Home Sweet Home
In recent years, wealthy Americans have increasingly turned their attention to New Zealand as a prime location for building survival shelters. Attracted by the country’s remote location, political stability, and low population density, these ultra-wealthy individuals see New Zealand as the perfect refuge in the event of global catastrophe. Billionaires and tech moguls, in particular, have been quietly purchasing large tracts of land across the country, with plans to build state-of-the-art bunkers designed to withstand anything from nuclear war to a global pandemic.
Perhaps the most famous example is Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook. Thiel obtained New Zealand citizenship in 2011 and purchased a 477-acre estate near Lake Wanaka on the South Island. Reports indicate that Thiel plans to build a luxury bunker on this property, though details remain private.
New Zealand’s appeal lies not just in its isolation but also in its natural beauty and resources, which make it an ideal location for long-term self-sufficiency. These survival shelters are often equipped with advanced technologies, including renewable energy systems, water purification units, and underground gardens, to ensure a continuous food supply. However, this trend has sparked concerns among locals, as the influx of foreign buyers has driven up property prices and increased tensions over land ownership. While these shelters offer a sense of security for their owners, they also highlight the growing divide between the global elite and the rest of society, raising questions about equity and access to safety in an increasingly uncertain world.
Final Thoughts
While most of us will never set foot in one of these luxury shelters, their existence raises important questions about survival in a world where the gap between the ultra-wealthy and everyone else continues to widen. For the one-tenth of the 1%, these bunkers offer peace of mind in uncertain times (and fresh steak). But they also highlight the stark realities of a world where money can buy not just comfort but potentially survival itself.
And that, my friends, is a terrifying final thought.
